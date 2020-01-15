The Best Shaving Kits for Putting Forth Your Best Face

Not all men have a grooming regimen. Even those that do will tell you that every man has their own tools in their washroom to look their best on a daily basis. Whether you’re just diving into a matured grooming routine, trying to help out your fuzzy-faced friends, or are looking for a complete set of tools to give yourself a close, comfortable, and constructive shave, the best shaving kits equip you with a face-clearing army bearing uniform tools so all you have to do is focus on your goal of achieving a well-tended beard or clean-shaven face.

The best shaving routines require a lot of steps. You might start off by applying some pre-shave oil to supple up the skin, solicit your favorite shaving cream to be applied with a badger brush for deeper conditioning and softer skin, proceed to shave, then finish things off with a calming aftershave balm.

Or maybe you don’t chop it all off very frequently and you’re looking for a grooming kit that will cover all your maintenance bases. Some of the best shaving kits feature products and tools that will lend you a helping hand throughout the beard-growing process.

No matter your end game, there are a lot of tools you can grab to round out your grooming and shaving programs, and it’s easier and more cost-effective to get all your instruments in the same place, at the same time. We’ve put together a well-rounded collection of the best shaving kits to take care of all your shaving needs, from head to toe.

If you’re shooting for the baby-faced look, a complete shaving kit is going to be your best bet for obtaining a close and clean wet shave. Gentleman Jon offers a perfect collection of tools to make sure your shaving experience is a success. This kit includes a quality, heavy-handled safety razor (and blades!), a badger hair brush, shave soap, and a stainless steel shave bowl to craft a great lather. It even went as far as featuring the brand’s coveted Alum Block that boasts natural antiseptic properties to make sure you never leave the bathroom with aggravated skin, a handy canvas and leather dopp kit for easy portability, and a hygienic shave stand.

Sminiker Professional offers a complete set of grooming and trimming tools that will shorten your daily grooming routine and heighten its effectiveness. The kit is extremely versatile, containing everything from a hair clipper, hair trimmer, nose trimmer, shaver, and precision trimmer for maintaining face and body hair, in conjunction with two nail clippers, trimming scissors, a nose tool, a nail file, one pair of tweezers, and a dual-toothed comb for tidying up your loose ends. Not only will you receive this grand arsenal of tools, but Sminiker Professional’s gadgets can also be held up against even the best beard brands in regards to high-quality and respectable efficacy.

Maison Lambert’s shaving kit combines everything you need for an irritation-free shave, and at an incredible value. This shaving kit arrives in Maison Lambert’s beautifully crafted leather toiletry bag, ensuring easy carrying from destination A to B as well as successful upkeep on your facial hair. It includes a double-edge safety razor with 10 Astra blade replacements, a badger brush, a rustic wooden shaving bowl, and a quality chrome shaving stand. Our fancied French grooming gurus also include an organic aftershave and pre-shave oil formulas in its shaving kit, which boasts lavish ingredients such as argan oil, jojoba oil, cocoa butter and aloe vera for a fresh, warm scent and incredible skin-soothing properties.

