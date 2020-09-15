The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

In our seemingly indefinite quarantine, keeping up our appearances is mostly limited to the waist up during our Zoom conference calls. We don’t need our hair to look boy-band perfect, we just need our locks to hold up without frizz or flyaways until our meeting’s end. That’s why hair wax is arguably the most appropriate styling product for our stay-at-home reality.

Made from (you guessed it) all-natural beeswax, hair wax is one of the thickest styling products for men, and usually features a stronger hold and a lower shine than both pomades and gels. They’re especially great for styling short, spiky hair, and keeping medium-textured hair in place. If you’re looking for a quick fix to your bed head before your virtual huddle room, then hair wax is probably for you. Ahead, we highlight some of our favorites for every price point.

Oribe Rough Luxury Molding Wax

Let’s start with the creme de la creme of haircare products: Oribe. Not surprisingly, the New York brand’s molding wax is sleekly packaged, and more importantly, keeps even the most unruly strands in place. Put a dime-sized amount through your locks for a semi-matte look. Plus, it smells amazing.

Jack Black Wax Pomade

For guys looking for a little more shine, we suggest Jack Black, which combines the best aspects of wax and pomade: it has the durable hold of the former, and the silver screen finish of the latter.

Gatsby Hair Styling Wax

Don’t let the kitschy packaging fool you: Gatsby Hair’s wax packs a lot of strength and value. Perfect for guys who want an all-day hold to their high and tights, side part fades, or French Crops.

Hanz De Fuko Sponge Wax

One of our favorite haircare brands, Hanz De Fuko’s wax offers medium hold, and a semi-matte shine, which means you can easily mold and shape your hair throughout the day. Like the rest of the brand’s products, this wax is made with natural ingredients, and is cruelty free, which means it’s great for your hair and the environment.

Tigi Bed Head Wax

While other styling products we tried contained some headache-inducing fragrances, Tigi’s wax is thankfully fragrance free. Its thick white paste is a little sticky to put on, but leaves an invisible all-day hold.

Paul Mitchell Firm Style Dry Wax

Great for guys with oilier hair, this dry wax offers a matte finish, and a super strong hold. Yes, it’s a little difficult to wash off with shampoo (again, it’s strong), but the residual product makes your hair look even better the next day.

Sachajuan Hair Wax

This is one of the lightest waxes on our list, yet still provides incredible hold, thank to a proprietary formula that also nourishes hair. Best for guys with short hair.

American Crew Liquid Wax

While most waxes don’t work very well for guys with longer, curlier hair, we had to make an exception for American Crew’s liquid wax, which has the consistency of gel, yet the strength of wax. Yes, it’s a little too fragrant, but its effectiveness on longer locks more than makes up for it.

Old Spice Swagger Fiber Wax

Great for guys with straight hair, Old Spice’s super affordable wax offers a tight hold without giving you helmet hair.

Hairstory Wax

There are plenty of reasons why Hairstory’s wax keeps selling out: It offers 24-hour hold with a shine-free finish, and can tame even the unruliest cowlicks and frizz.

