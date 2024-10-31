Holiday merch for gifts or for yourself

Whether you’re planning your holiday wish list or looking for gift ideas for other coffee lovers, you can’t go wrong with Starbucks’ upcoming holiday merchandise. Available in stores across the U.S. starting November 7th, fans can purchase a new collection of cold cups, tumblers, and other coffee merchandise.

Some of the top holiday merch to look for in stores include:

Red Studded Cold Cup, 20 oz ($29.95)- Ideal for iced coffee or cold brew, the Red Studded Cold Cup is adorned with crimson red studs and will surely get you in the Christmas spirit.

Striped Silicone Sleeve Tumbler, 20 oz ($29.95) – Take any favorite holiday beverage on the go with this tumbler, clad with a multicolored silicone sleeve.

Red Ribber Tumbler, 12 oz ($22.95) – As red as Rudolph’s nose, this ribbed tumbler will make every drink as jolly as the last.

Jade Green Studded Tumbler, 12 oz ($22.95) – Like the leaves of a fir tree, this jade green studded tumbler brings all the holiday elegance and style.

In addition to releasing the new holiday-inspired coffee mugs, the holiday many and reusable red cups will also return to stores nationwide starting November 7th. To top off the good news in the “holiday spirit,” Starbucks has also responded to customer complaints regarding pricing on upcharges to substitute non-dairy milk options.

According to Starbucks, replacing dairy milk with non-dairy substitutes, such as oat milk, almond milk, or soy milk, is the second-most requested substitution in drinks. Previously, the company would charge for substitutions. However, customers will no longer be charged for this order substitution starting on November 7th.