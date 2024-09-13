 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The stars of iconic movie The Best Man have created their own bourbon, Sable

The spirit comes from actors Harold Perrineau, Malcolm D. Lee, Morris Chestnut, and Taye Diggs

By
Artists Behind "The Best Man"
Artists Behind "The Best Man" Sable

Acclaimed actors Harold Perrineau, Malcolm D. Lee, Morris Chestnut, and Taye Diggs are working together to release a new bourbon, known as Sable. The four worked together on the iconic 1999 Spike Lee movie The Best Man and discovered a shared love of whiskey, and now they are releasing their own bourbon in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the movie and their friendship.

“Creating Sable has been a journey and celebration of our long-lasting friendship,” said Diggs. “Each bottle tells a story, and we can’t wait for people to share in those stories as they enjoy our bourbon.”

Sable

Sable was created with Bespoken Spirits, a craft whiskey producer from Kentucky which has only been on the scene for a few years but has already made a name for its innovative approaches, and uses a mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley. The result is a 94 proof spirits with aromas of burnt sugar and allspice, and flavors of mocha and dark chocolate, followed by an oaky finish.

Recommended Videos

“We want every sip of Sable to feel like our friendship,” said Perrineau. “We’ve spent 25 years crafting an unbreakable bond, and now, with Sable, we get to share that feeling with others.”

The bourbon is available to purchase online, and retails for $60 per 750 ml bottle. It will also be available at selected retail locations across the U.S.

“Collaborating with Taye, Morris, Malcolm and Harold has been an inspiring journey,” said Scott Savage, CEO of Bespoken Spirits. “Sable Bourbon embodies the essence of their camaraderie, blending our innovative techniques with traditional whiskey-making and the timelessness of their friendship. It’s a distinctive and exceptional bourbon that we cannot wait to share with the world.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
The best fall sangria recipes: Get into the spirit with this boozy autumn drink
How to make the best fall sangria cocktails
Autumn harvest fall sangria

There's something about a festive drink that matches the mood to get you into the spirit of whatever you happen to be celebrating. A frosty margarita just makes you want to throw on a swimsuit and hit the pool. A flute of bubbly champagne often invokes our inner Gatsby as we raise toasts in our finest cocktail wear. A cold beer is appropriate on many occasions, but especially at a baseball game, with a piping hot, mustard-slathered hot dog in the other hand.

And this fall sangria, complete with autumnal fruits and flavors, will put you into the most festive of pumpkin-picking moods. So, as the weather starts to cool and stores are flooded with everything orange, mix yourself a batch of these delicious fall cocktails. You can consider it a reward for all the hard work of raking those leaves.

Read more
Lewis Hamilton has his own alcohol-free ‘tequila’ brand, Almave
Now Pernod Ricard is investing in the brand too
almave alcohol free tequila screenshot 2024 03 14 at 4 28 43 pm

As more people are getting interested in low-alcohol or no-alcohol drinks, plenty of non-alcoholic spirits brands have sprung up. You can find non-alcoholic gins, vodkas, and aperitifs, and something you don't see so often is non-alcoholic tequilas, or agave spirits. That's changing with the brand Almave, a distilled non-alcoholic agave spirit founded by Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

Almave was first unveiled last year, in a partnership between Hamilton and tequila brand Casa Lumbre. The range includes the amber-hued Almave Ámbar and the clear Almave Blanco, which you could sub in for añejo and blanco tequilas respectively.

Read more
The best Aperol cocktails (the Aperol Spritz is one, but it’s not alone)
Aperol adds a bittersweet kick to your favorite cocktails
Aperol

If you’re anything like us, before you try a new cocktail, you read over the ingredients on the bar menu. You probably look for alcohol and the ingredients you prefer. On top of classic ingredients like herbs, bitters, simple syrup, vermouth, and others, one of our favorites is Aperol.

But what exactly is Aperol? There’s a chance you’ve had it in a drink, and you even know what it tastes like. But you probably don’t know what it is. That’s okay. It probably doesn’t stop you from seeking out drinks that use it as an ingredient.
What is Aperol?

Read more