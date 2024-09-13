The spirit comes from actors Harold Perrineau, Malcolm D. Lee, Morris Chestnut, and Taye Diggs

Acclaimed actors Harold Perrineau, Malcolm D. Lee, Morris Chestnut, and Taye Diggs are working together to release a new bourbon, known as Sable. The four worked together on the iconic 1999 Spike Lee movie The Best Man and discovered a shared love of whiskey, and now they are releasing their own bourbon in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the movie and their friendship.

“Creating Sable has been a journey and celebration of our long-lasting friendship,” said Diggs. “Each bottle tells a story, and we can’t wait for people to share in those stories as they enjoy our bourbon.”

Sable was created with Bespoken Spirits, a craft whiskey producer from Kentucky which has only been on the scene for a few years but has already made a name for its innovative approaches, and uses a mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley. The result is a 94 proof spirits with aromas of burnt sugar and allspice, and flavors of mocha and dark chocolate, followed by an oaky finish.

Recommended Videos

“We want every sip of Sable to feel like our friendship,” said Perrineau. “We’ve spent 25 years crafting an unbreakable bond, and now, with Sable, we get to share that feeling with others.”

The bourbon is available to purchase online, and retails for $60 per 750 ml bottle. It will also be available at selected retail locations across the U.S.

“Collaborating with Taye, Morris, Malcolm and Harold has been an inspiring journey,” said Scott Savage, CEO of Bespoken Spirits. “Sable Bourbon embodies the essence of their camaraderie, blending our innovative techniques with traditional whiskey-making and the timelessness of their friendship. It’s a distinctive and exceptional bourbon that we cannot wait to share with the world.”