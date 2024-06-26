 Skip to main content
A red, white, and blue cocktail perfect for your Fourth of July party

Layers of flavor over crushed ice make up the Rocket Pop cocktail

By
Cutwater Horchata Vodka

With Fourth of July on the horizon, it’s time to dust off your grill and get out the barbecue tongs. And while you’re preparing for your celebrations, you might be looking around for some fun drinks options too. While there are plenty of classic cocktail (or mocktail!) recipes that can be delicious for parties, if you’re after something festive and fun then a new recipe from Cutwater Horchata Vodka might be just the thing.

The Rocket Pop is a red, white, and blue themed cocktail which uses crushed ice to create layers of color. That’s smart as it makes it easy to keep the layers separate and to get the neat tri-color effect.

And horchata is having a bit of a moment in the cocktail world too. This classic Mexican drink is made with rice and nuts, and it has been incorporated into a variety of alcoholic drinks and cocktail recipes in recent years. This recipe uses a horchata vodka for its white color and creamy vanilla flavor.

How to make a Rocket Pop cocktail

  • 1.5oz Cutwater Horchata Vodka
  • 0.5 oz blue curacao
  • 0.75 oz orgeat
  • 0.75oz lemon juice
  • Peychaud’s bitters

Method:

Add blue curacao to the bottom of a tall cocktail glass.

In a shaker tin, combine lemon juice, orgeat, and Cutwater Horchata Vodka. Shake vigorously with ice until well-chilled.

Strain the mixture over crushed ice in the prepared glass, allowing it to layer over the blue curacao.

Top with additional crushed ice and add a generous float of bitters.

Garnish with a popsicle stick. Optional: Rim the glass with Pop Rocks for an extra festive touch.

