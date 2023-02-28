 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Getting quality steaks delivered to your door just got cheaper

Bruce Brown
By
Omaha Steaks butcher's cut filet mignon closeup sliced on a plate.

If you always search for the best cut of steak beef, you’ll want to jump on this steak sale at Omaha Steaks, but you need to act today. During Omaha Steak’s semi-annual sitewide sale, you save 50 percent of the price of all steak and other meat and fish products. In addition, you’ll get free shipping for all meat and fish orders $169 or higher, plus four free Omaha Steaks burgers when your order totals $149 or more. The sale expires on March 1, 2023, so don’t delay. Omaha Steaks slashes prices this dramatically twice a year, and if you’re a steak lover, you do not want to miss out.

The easiest way to jump onto Omaha Steaks’ sale is to choose one or more pre-selected packages. For example, the Omaha Steaks Gourmet Protein Pack includes 4 Butcher’s Cut top sirloin, two 1-pound packages of beef sirloin tips, four air-chilled boneless chicken breasts, four Omaha Steaks burgers, two 1-pound packages of ultra-premium ground beef, four gourmet Jumbo franks, and a jar of Omaha Steaks Seasoning. In all, you score 21 food items with the Gournet Protein Pack. The normal price is $288, but during the 50%-off sale, it’s just $144.

Worry not if you wonder about doing justice to the magnificent meat in the Omaha Steaks sale. We’ve got your back with steak recipe tips from top steak experts. If you prefer to build your own assortment of great steaks, go for the Omaha Steaks Custom Assortment Pick 7 deal. Usually, $340, if you order today, you’ll pay just $170 for the Pick 7 assortment of your choice of tender steaks, burgers, chicken, chops, and much more.

Related

Unfortunately, today is the last day for the Omaha Steaks semi-annual sitewide 50-percent off sale. Whether you like to grill perfect steak or cook steak in the oven, You don’t want to lose this opportunity to save 50% on Omaha Steaks package deals. Save even more with a gift of four Omaha Steaks burgers if you spend $149 or more, and get free shipping for orders $169 or higher. The deals disappear tomorrow, March 1, 2023, so make your choices quickly to lock in your steak savings.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The Best Cheap Nespresso Deals for October 2022
Bruce Brown
By Bruce Brown
October 4, 2022
best home espresso machine Nespresso Essenza

Looking for Nespresso deals? Are you a pod person? We don't mean an alien clone sent to take over the human race. We're talking coffee. Pod people don't have time to mess around with grinding, pressing, or pouring over when it comes to their morning jolt juice. They need a cup of tasty coffee at the push of a button in seconds. If you are or would like to become a pod person, we suggest a Nespresso coffee maker. Nespresso has dozens of premium pod coffee machines to choose from. If you're looking for a cheap Nespresso machine, look no further. We've tracked down the best Nespresso deals on the web for you to up your game as a pod person.
Today's Best Cheap Nespresso Deals

How to Choose a Nespresso Coffee Maker
As you can see, there's a lot of choice when it comes to finding a cheap Nespresso coffee maker. Before you make your pick, here are some things to consider that may make finding the right model a little easier.
Cost
Let's face it, cost is the primary driver in most purchasing decisions. The various models of Nespresso machines range from $150 to $900. With these fantastic Nespresso deals, you can find one significantly under the retail price. Still, determining your budget ahead of time will help you rule out a lot of options.
Space
Where your Nespresso machine will live is important. If you have a spacious countertop where it can always hang out, you won't be deterred from larger models. But if you're schlepping it from cabinet to countertop every morning, a smaller, more lightweight model may be the answer.
Capacity
Even if you have the space, you may not need a robust Nespresso that can hold a lot of water. If you only drink one to two cups of coffee a day, you can get by with a machine with a smaller tank. But, if you have a house full of coffee drinkers, a large capacity reservoir may be for you.
 Ease of Use
Though all Nespresso coffee makers are straightforward and easy to use, some are simpler than others. If you're into customizing your cup of coffee and other special features, keep an eye out for those models.
Types of coffee
Suppose you're the type of person who likes to experiment with many different origins, roasts, and flavors of coffee. If that's the case, you'll want to note that while shopping for a Nespresso. Some models limit the types of pods you can use, while others let you make virtually every coffee offering available.
Barista Options
One of the coolest features Nespresso offers in a coffee maker is a steam wand that gives you rich, foamy milk perfect for lattes, cappuccinos, and flat whites. Understandably, this feature will drastically bump up the coffee maker's price, just as it does for other at-home espresso makers. But, if your budget allows for it, and you're a fan of a creamy cup of coffee, this feature is well worth the price. Other models have milk frothers attached to the machine, which are the next best idea and less expensive.

Read more
Best Keurig Deals for October 2022
Bruce Brown
By Bruce Brown
October 1, 2022
best keurig deals 0

If you're shopping for Keurig deals, you're in good company. The choice, convenience, and economy of Keurig single-serve coffee makers all contribute to their growing appeal and massive popularity. Keurig K-Cup single-serve pods command yards of grocery store shelf space with an endless variety of coffee brands that want their share of the Keurig market. Keurig now manufactures a wide range of coffee makers to meet the needs and desires of many types of coffee drinkers. We monitor deals and sales of the best Keurig coffee makers so when you're ready to buy, we have the data you need to decide and act fast.

If you're a single-serve coffee fan but prefer coffee makers compatible with Nespresso pods, we also track the best Nespresso deals.
Best Keurig Deals

Read more
Best cheap smoker deals for October 2022
Bruce Brown
By Bruce Brown
October 1, 2022

If you're looking for the best cheap smoker deals for smoking meat, fish, and other foods, here's where to start. This is a great time to find deals on smokers, with good choices in various sizes and portability. Smoking enthusiasts don't limit themselves to summer only, but you'll still find great deals year round. We scoured the internet to find the best smoker deals available for purchase online today.
Today's Best Cheap Smoker Deals

How To Choose A Smoker
If you're not familiar with smokers and shopping for your first, it's easy to spend too much for capacity and features you'll likely never need or use. Let's start with cost and then touch on other major decision points in your search for cheap smoker deals.
Cost
You can find decent smoker deals starting close to $100. If money isn't an issue and you're setting up a full outdoor kitchen to die for, you can easily spend multiple thousands of dollars. Depending on fuel type, cooking capacity, construction, and essential extra like accurate built-in thermometers, most of us end up spending $200 to $500 on a good, cheap smoker.
Purpose and Size
A smoker's purpose is inextricably related to size because cooking for a couple of people doesn't require as much space as servicing a crowd. Also, consider whether you'll want to move or take the smoker to parties, tailgates, or camping because portability and size can conflict. Moving even a large smoker around your yard isn't much of an issue with good sturdy wheels, but packing it in your truck or SUV could be a significant undertaking. Don't forget that at the end of the day or night, the smoker will be hot and dirty.
Fuel
You can find good deals on smokers that cook with charcoal, gas, wood pellets, or electricity. Personal preference matters, which to some people means charcoal or gas are a must for traditional smoked flavor, but electric and pellet-fueled smokers are easier to cook with.
Storage
If you spend a lot on a smoker, you'll want to protect it from the weather, which probably means covered storage and even inside a garage or shed if possible. Larger smokers require more storage space, so if your garage or outside storage area is full, you might want to choose a more compact smoker.

Read more