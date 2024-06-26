 Skip to main content
A new bourbon release with a focus on sustainability and social responsibility

New Dawn Distilling's new bourbon is made with a focus on sustainability and social responsibility

By
Dawn O'Neal, founder of New Dawn Distilling
Dawn O'Neal, founder of New Dawn Distilling.

A new wave of drinks companies is aiming to make not just high quality spirits, but also to focus on issues of social and environmental responsibility in the production of those spirits. From careful use of water in the distillation process to making sure that workers in the industry are paid a fair wage for their efforts, more brands are now considering their role as social leaders as well as spirits manufacturers.

That trend is exemplified by brands like New Dawn Distilling, a New Orleans-based company with a focus on environmental sustainability. Black- and woman-owned and with a founder, Dawn O’Neal, who has a PhD in ecology, the brand promotes equitable farming practices, uses recycled glass, and pays fair wages to create its spirits.

New Dawn has just released its first whiskey, a six-year old bourbon which is made in collaboration with the Alton Distillery in New York. “This 6-Year New York Bourbon is a sipper with a distinctive nose of apricot, anise, sugar cane, and chamomile,” the brand writes. “On the palate, it’s a harmonious blend of smoothness and mellow flavors, with discernible notes of cherry, almonds, and croissants. It’s a well-balanced pour with a velvety mouthfeel and an inviting, slow-building heat that fades to a burst of juicy fruit.”

The New York Bourbon was just released on Juneteenth, 19 June, and is available in California, DC, and online. The brand will also soon be releasing a 10-year-old NY Wheated Whiskey, coming in fall this year, and five-year-old CA Rye Whiskey coming next year.

