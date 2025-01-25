Cozy up against the cold with these recipes for National Irish Coffee Day

Table of Contents Table of Contents Keeper’s Irish Coffee Irish Coffee

The Irish Coffee is a beloved favorite drink for many, especially when it’s cold outside. The combination of hot coffee, rich cream, and boozy whiskey is comforting, tasty, and has just the right combination of picking you up and soothing you down to make it the perfect winter drink. As today is National Irish Coffee Day, we’ve got a couple of recipes for you to try out.

Virtually all Irish Coffee recipes will keep the same basic ingredients, and of course it’s traditional to use an Irish whiskey for your Irish Coffee. But you can also try out some subtle but effective variations on the classic recipe, such as using demerara syrup or maple syrup for sweetening, which give a depth of molasses flavor, or adding some spices like nutmeg.

Keeper’s Irish Coffee

Ingredients:

1 oz Keeper’s Heart Irish + American

1/2 oz Local maple syrup

8 oz Fresh hot coffee

8 oz Lightly whipped cream

1 dash of Nutmeg

Method:

Warm mug with hot water for at least 20 seconds, then discard water. Add all ingredients, except cream, and stir briefly. Gently layer whipped cream over top. Grate nutmeg over top. *Lightly whipped cream: In a blender bottle, add 8 oz heavy cream and 1 tsp granulated sugar. Shake for 60 seconds.

Irish Coffee

Ingredients:

35 ml The Busker Single Pot Still

20 ml Demerara Syrup (2:1)

120 ml Hot Coffee

Heavy Cream (lightly whipped)

Method:

In a heated glass, combine Busker Single Pot Still Whiskey, Demerara Syrup, and Hot Coffee. Stir to combine and dissolve the syrup.Gently float lightly whipped cream on top by pouring it over the back of a spoon. Do not stir. Enjoy through the cream.