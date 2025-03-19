Milam & Greene Whiskey launches Gray Wolf Straight Bourbon

Table of Contents Table of Contents Milam & Greene Gray Wolf Straight Bourbon Where can I buy it?

Whether you enjoy wolves, howling at the full moon, or prefer to slowly sip a nice glass of whiskey on a clear night, the folks at Milam & Greene Whiskey have a new whiskey for you.

Milam & Greene Gray Wolf Straight Bourbon

It’s called Milam & Greene Gray Wolf Straight Bourbon and it’s a blend of two six-year-old cask strength bourbons. The newest addition to its Wildlife Collection is named for the gray wolf, the largest species of the wolf family. These wolves were hunted in the area where the distillery is located in Blanco, Texas. It’s released in the spring because this is the time of year when wolf pups are born.

It’s distilled at Green River Distilling Company in Kentucky with a mash bill of 60% corn, 36% rye, and 4% malted barley. It was matured in Owensboro, Kentucky, for three years, eight months, and 25 days. It was then transferred to Blanco, where it matured for another three years and one month in Milam & Greene Rickhouse 2.

The result is a complex, 125.5-proof whiskey that (according to the brand) begins with an aroma of maple candy, coffee cake, creamed corn, fresh mint, and baking spices. The palate is filled with notes of butterscotch, black tea, dill, peppercorn, and oak. The finish is long and cool and ends with hints of German chocolate cake, herbal lozenges, and mint.

“The Wildlife Collection is more than just an incredible collectors’ bourbon, it is also an opportunity for us to test how climate impacts the aging of whiskey,” Heather Greene, Milam & Greene Whiskey master blender and CEO said.

“Whiskey barrels aging in our rickhouses are open to natural airflow, letting the Texas weather make its mark on it. The Gray Wolf barrels spent roughly half their time aging in Kentucky, and the other half in Texas. The climatic whipsaw over the last three years in Hill Country with some of the coldest cold we’ve ever experienced, along with extreme drought and long periods of intense 100+ degree heat had a tremendous effect on the rate of maturation and the final flavors that you just won’t get in other locations.”

Where can I buy it?

Milam & Greene Gray Wolf Single Barrel Bourbon will only be available on the Milam & Greene website and in the distillery tasting room beginning on March 26th for the suggested retail price of $149.99.