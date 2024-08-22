Casey Jones Distillery is opening its doors as part of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail

As interest in craft spirits and traditional distilling methods has exploded, lots of distilleries have opened their doors to the public to show off the details of how they make their products — most notably, perhaps, on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, a tour of bourbon distilleries which attracts millions of visitors each year. Now, one of the distilleries on the trail is adding a special experience to its tour, as Casey Jones Distillery invites visitors to try their hand at creating their own mash bill.

The mash bill, which is the combination of grains used in the distilling process, is the first part of what makes a whisky distinctive. At the Mash Maker’s Experience, guests will work together to choose the grains from corn, rye, wheat, and malted barley that will then be used as distillate in a very small handcrafted batch. Once the spirit has been aged, it will go on sale as part of the distillery’s regular output.

Recommended Videos

“Mash bills are the cornerstone of any great whiskey and understanding that the grains are the secret sauce is something Master Distillers have held close to the vest since bourbon became America’s Native spirit,” said Casey Jones’ Master Distiller, Arlon “AJ” Jones, who leads the tours. “As we head into Bourbon Heritage Month here in Kentucky, the team at Casey Jones is opening the doors to the bourbon development process by asking guests to help us design the next great bourbon mash bill that we’ll eventually sell. This gives our guests a unique chance to be part of this essential step in whiskey-making while creating a real connection to the final product.”

The experience will be held daily, beginning on August 31, and grains from each event will be added to barrels that will then be used to create the finished bourbon. More information can be found on the Casey Jones website.