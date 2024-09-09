 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

A series of whiskies distilled using techniques from the 1920s

The James Eadie series includes contributions from six Scottish distilleries

By
james eadie project 1927 dsc00004 prw
James Eadie

Although humans have been making whisky for hundreds of years, with whisky production in Scotland recorded as far back as the 1400s, the techniques used in terms of distillation and aging have evolved significantly in that time. While historical records are murky on the exact origin of the spirit, a guide from Scotland in the 1920s clearly lays out traditional practices in its production. Now, a group of Scottish distilleries has produced a series of whiskies based on these techniques.

The independent bottler James Eadie is releasing the Project 1927 series based on the book The Distillation of Whisky, 1927-1931. The distilleries Ardnamurchan, Dornoch, Holyrood, InchDairnie, Lochlea, and “An Unnamed Farm Distillery in the Heart of the Kingdom of Fife” have contributed to the project, each offering a spirit using techniques from the book as overseen by whisky expert Dave Broom and former Master Distiller at The Glenlivet, Alan Winchester.

Recommended Videos

“James Eadie is a business rooted in Scotch whisky’s rich tradition. Our dream was always to recreate the whisky of 100 years ago, even if the huge challenges involved meant that we doubted it could ever be done. To have the opportunity to develop this project on an industry-wide level with six of the best distilleries in Scotland today, in conjunction with Alan Winchester and Dave Broom, two of the most knowledgeable authorities on Scotch whisky, has truly been the privilege of a lifetime,” said Leon Kuebler, Brand Director at James Eadie Ltd.

“Project 1927 is not just about reviving the past; it is about celebrating the enduring legacy of Scotch whisky and the innovative spirit of today’s distillers. We believe whisky enthusiasts will find these spirits as fascinating as they are unique, and we look forward to experiencing the journey together as the spirit matures.”

The set of six whiskies are available for online pre-order for £115 ($150).

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Sip on an Ace Paloma from Dobel Tequila while watching the tennis
A classic Paloma with a black salt rim and a dehydrated grapefruit slice
ace paloma recipe hero dobel diamante and

With the U.S. Open underway, everyone is getting into the tennis mood -- and there are even tennis-themed cocktails for you to enjoy while watching the sport. Today's tennis cocktail comes from Dobel Tequila, which is promoting its cristalino tequila in a themed paloma for the event and is working with tennis pros Taylor Fritz and Aryna Sabalenka.

Cristalino tequilas are having a surge in popularity, as people enjoy the aged flavors of tequila combined with the crystal clear look which is great for mixing into cocktails. The Paloma is a beloved and easy to make tequila cocktail combining tequila, lime juice, and grapefruit soda which is particularly refreshing for a warm day. The Dobel version adds a black salt rim for a touch of glamor and a dehydrated grapefruit slice for an easy and fragrant garnish.

Read more
Toast the arrival of fall with these whiskey cocktails from Knob Creek
Try the Red All Over and the Orchard to make use of your rye whiskey and bourbon
knob creek fall cocktails knobcreek red all over

With the arrival of September looming on the horizon, it's time to shift gears into fall mode. Crunchy leaves, ubiquitous pumpkin spice, and best of all, whiskey cocktails. While we certainly won't argue if you enjoy drinking whiskey all year round, there's something very pleasing about a warming, spicy whiskey cocktail as the weather begins to turn.

The popular whiskey brand Knob Creek -- makers of some of our favorite classic bourbon -- has some recipes lined up for fall which look just the ticket for toasting the new season. The Red All Over sends off the summer with its use of cucumber, strawberries, and basil to add to rye, while the Orchard welcomes in the falls with its combination of bourbon and maple syrup.
Knob Creek Red All Over

Read more
Make a Honey Deuce cocktail to toast the start of the U.S. Open
Grey Goose vodka, raspberry, lemonade, and honeydew melons make for a fruity sipper
us open honey deuce cocktail 2438 03d 240716 greygoose tiafoe 0607 1x1 srgb 1

The sports world is gearing up for another big event as the stars of the tennis world converge on New York, as the U.S. Open is set to begin next week. To celebrate, renowned vodka brand Grey Goose is teaming up with tennis star Frances Tiafoe and is launching a signature cocktail in honor of the event.

Grey Goose is known for its partnerships with celebrities, and Tiafoe is known for his fun style and sartorial elegance both on and off the court, so it makes for a natural partnership. "For me, style has always been another way to bring an upbeat energy to the court and have fun with it," said Tiafoe. "Grey Goose is all about bringing that same energy to the U.S. Open, and any fan of the tournament knows how iconic the Honey Deuce is. We had so much fun making this campaign and I'm excited to celebrate this U.S. Open season with Grey Goose."

Read more