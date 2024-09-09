The James Eadie series includes contributions from six Scottish distilleries

Although humans have been making whisky for hundreds of years, with whisky production in Scotland recorded as far back as the 1400s, the techniques used in terms of distillation and aging have evolved significantly in that time. While historical records are murky on the exact origin of the spirit, a guide from Scotland in the 1920s clearly lays out traditional practices in its production. Now, a group of Scottish distilleries has produced a series of whiskies based on these techniques.

The independent bottler James Eadie is releasing the Project 1927 series based on the book The Distillation of Whisky, 1927-1931. The distilleries Ardnamurchan, Dornoch, Holyrood, InchDairnie, Lochlea, and “An Unnamed Farm Distillery in the Heart of the Kingdom of Fife” have contributed to the project, each offering a spirit using techniques from the book as overseen by whisky expert Dave Broom and former Master Distiller at The Glenlivet, Alan Winchester.

“James Eadie is a business rooted in Scotch whisky’s rich tradition. Our dream was always to recreate the whisky of 100 years ago, even if the huge challenges involved meant that we doubted it could ever be done. To have the opportunity to develop this project on an industry-wide level with six of the best distilleries in Scotland today, in conjunction with Alan Winchester and Dave Broom, two of the most knowledgeable authorities on Scotch whisky, has truly been the privilege of a lifetime,” said Leon Kuebler, Brand Director at James Eadie Ltd.

“Project 1927 is not just about reviving the past; it is about celebrating the enduring legacy of Scotch whisky and the innovative spirit of today’s distillers. We believe whisky enthusiasts will find these spirits as fascinating as they are unique, and we look forward to experiencing the journey together as the spirit matures.”

The set of six whiskies are available for online pre-order for £115 ($150).