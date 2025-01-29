 Skip to main content
World Whiskey Society launches an eco-friendly Kentucky straight bourbon

World Whiskey Society's newest expression is eco-friendly

By
A bottle of whiskey with two glasses of whiskey
Dmitry Ersler / Adobe Stock

As if the news that the World Whiskey Societywas set to launch Doc Holliday Bottled-in-Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey this week, this popular brand is also releasing another limited-edition expression. It should make fans of that other release happy because it’s another bourbon.

Green Code Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

World Whiskey Society
World Whiskey Society

This new expression gets its name because it’s packaged in an eco-friendly, fully recyclable bottle with an 84% lower carbon footprint than traditional glass bottles. As a bonus, it’s also five times lighter.

“We’re constantly seeking new ways to experiment, from our liquid to our bottles, and we are excited to introduce one-of-a-kind packaging that will have a positive impact on the whiskey community and beyond,” Alex Kogan, CEO of World Whiskey Society, said in a press release.

“This release reflects our commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and sustainability, proving that great whiskey can be both rich in flavor and gentle on the planet.”

According to the brand, this 96-proof Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey begins with a nose of butterscotch, toasted oak, honey, and cereal grains. The palate is a complex, balanced mix of honey, butterscotch, oaky wood, molasses, candied apples, and dark fruit. The finish is an extended, lingering, memorable mix of molasses, dried fruit, and toasted oak. It’s the type of whiskey you’ll want to drink neat or on the rocks on an unseasonably cool evening to warm your bones.

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass
Maksym Tymchyk 🇺🇦 / Unsplash

Like all of the World Whiskey Society’s expressions, this eco-friendly expression is available at select retailers nationwide and on the brand’s website for the suggested retail price of $49.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
