 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Four cozy autumnal whiskey cocktails for the changing season

Combine whiskey with Champagne, apple juice, or even coffee liqueur

By
george dickel fall cocktails roosevelt
George Dickel

With Labor Day in the rear view mirror, fall season is officially upon us. And that means crunchy leaves, pumpkin spice everything, and cozy autumnal drinks. The whiskey brand George Dickel, one of our favorite Tennessee whiskey brands, is getting into the spirit of the season with four cocktail recipes that embrace the tastes of fall.

Naturally there’s an apple drink in there, with the Roosevelt combining bourbon and spiced apple juice. There’s also a twist on the classic Champagne cocktail which uses whiskey in place of the brandy, a simple rye daiquiri, and an intriguing combination of bourbon, coffee liqueur, and fruity additions which would be a delightful way to toast a Sunday brunch.

Recommended Videos

George Dickel Bottled in Bond Cascade Celebration

George Dickel
George Dickel

Ingredients:

  • 0.5 oz. George Dickel Bottled in Bond
  • 0.25 oz. Triple Sec
  • 2 Dashes Gentian Bitters
  • 2 Dashes Aromatic Bitters
  • 2.5 oz. Champagne

Method:

Add George Dickel Bottled In Bond, triple sec, and bitters to a mixing glass. Add ice and stir for 20 seconds or until well chilled. Strain into a champagne flute and top with champagne. Garnish with an orange twist.

George Dickel Rye Daiquiri

George Dickel
George Dickel

Ingredients:

  • 1.25 oz. George Dickel Rye
  • 0.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
  • 0.75 oz. Simple Syrup

Method:

Pour all ingredients into a highball glass filled with ice. Gently stir to combine, adding more ice as needed. Garnish with a lime wheel.

George Dickel Roosevelt

George Dickel
George Dickel

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Dickel Bourbon
  • 0.25 oz Apple Cinnamon Ginger Maple Syrup*
  • 1 Dash Aromatic Bitters
  • 3 Dashes Red Gentian Bitters

*Apple Cinnamon Ginger Maple Syrup:

  • 250 ml Apple Juice
  • 2 Sticks Cinnamon
  • 2 Thumbs Ginger, Chopped
  • 250 g Sugar
  • 125 g Maple Syrup

Method:

Mix all ingredients minus the sugar and maple syrup, bring to a boil, and simmer covered for 10 minutes; strain and add remaining ingredients.

East Nashville Morning

George Dickel
George Dickel

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz. Dickel Bourbon
  • 0.25 oz. Coffee Liqueur
  • 0.25 oz. Blackberry Honey
  • 2 Dashes Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters

Method:

Stir all ingredients over ice in a mixing glass until chilled. Serve in a glass mug or rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with a blackberry and an orange twist.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Whisky distillery Tamdhu launches its new rare and aged series with a 43 Year Old
As you'd expect from a rare and very old release, it will retail for a collector's price
Pouring a glass of whiskey.

Tamdhu is one of the lesser known Scotch distilleries, but it's well worth checking out if you enjoy the Speyside style. Now, the brand is launching a new Dedicated Collection series of the oldest and rarest whiskies produced by the distillery, and it's kicking off with a 43 year old expression.

The release of Tamdhu 43 Years Old will be limited to just 100 bottles, which offer whisky made from the natural spring at Tamdhu and aged in Sherry-seasoned oak casks for notes of toffee, spices, and citrus, with flavors of Sherry, orange and fruits, and molasses, with a long oak finish with a hint of berries.

Read more
Quick and easy Prosecco cocktails for Labor Day
Fast, bubbly, and fancy, these are ideal recipes for last minute celebration drinks
Champagne flutes

Hosting a holiday event can be a lot of fun and a great way to show your appreciation to your friends and family, but it can also be a stressful pain. If you're hosting for Labor Day but you haven't gotten around to planning drinks, or if you're just spending a casual afternoon with some friends and are looking for a way to make it special, then now is the time for Prosecco cocktails.

Prosecco is a great cocktail ingredient because it's inexpensive and easy to find practically anywhere, and you don't need anything fancy or high end if you're mixing it into a cocktail. But it also adds a touch of glamor and fun to any event, with its great bubbly texture. It's also dead easy to quickly mix into delicious drinks for a group.

Read more
Adonis cocktail : How to make this simple, elegant drink
Add this simple, classic cocktail to your repertoire
Adonis Cocktail

Adonis is a term that is often used to describe a handsome, likely vain man. It’s also the name of a classic cocktail seemingly lost in time. During the cocktail renaissance of the early 2000s, many cocktails made triumphant returns to prominence decades and sometimes a century (or more) after they were first created. But for every Boulevardier, French 75, and Manhattan, there are a handful of lesser-known, underrated classic drinks. The Adonis falls into the latter category.
What is the Adonis cocktail?

Instead of relying on a main ingredient like whiskey, vodka, rum, or gin, the Adonis is a lower-proof cocktail made with only two ingredients: sweet vermouth and fino sherry. It’s sweet, flavorful, and extremely simple to make. The drink was first created back in 1884 at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City. It was named in honor of the Broadway musical Adonis, which was celebrating its 500th show.
What does the Adonis cocktail taste like?

Read more