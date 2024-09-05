Combine whiskey with Champagne, apple juice, or even coffee liqueur

With Labor Day in the rear view mirror, fall season is officially upon us. And that means crunchy leaves, pumpkin spice everything, and cozy autumnal drinks. The whiskey brand George Dickel, one of our favorite Tennessee whiskey brands, is getting into the spirit of the season with four cocktail recipes that embrace the tastes of fall.

Naturally there’s an apple drink in there, with the Roosevelt combining bourbon and spiced apple juice. There’s also a twist on the classic Champagne cocktail which uses whiskey in place of the brandy, a simple rye daiquiri, and an intriguing combination of bourbon, coffee liqueur, and fruity additions which would be a delightful way to toast a Sunday brunch.

George Dickel Bottled in Bond Cascade Celebration

Ingredients:

0.5 oz. George Dickel Bottled in Bond

0.25 oz. Triple Sec

2 Dashes Gentian Bitters

2 Dashes Aromatic Bitters

2.5 oz. Champagne

Method:

Add George Dickel Bottled In Bond, triple sec, and bitters to a mixing glass. Add ice and stir for 20 seconds or until well chilled. Strain into a champagne flute and top with champagne. Garnish with an orange twist.

George Dickel Rye Daiquiri

Ingredients:

1.25 oz. George Dickel Rye

0.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

0.75 oz. Simple Syrup

Method:

Pour all ingredients into a highball glass filled with ice. Gently stir to combine, adding more ice as needed. Garnish with a lime wheel.

George Dickel Roosevelt

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Dickel Bourbon

0.25 oz Apple Cinnamon Ginger Maple Syrup*

1 Dash Aromatic Bitters

3 Dashes Red Gentian Bitters

*Apple Cinnamon Ginger Maple Syrup:

250 ml Apple Juice

2 Sticks Cinnamon

2 Thumbs Ginger, Chopped

250 g Sugar

125 g Maple Syrup

Method:

Mix all ingredients minus the sugar and maple syrup, bring to a boil, and simmer covered for 10 minutes; strain and add remaining ingredients.

East Nashville Morning

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Dickel Bourbon

0.25 oz. Coffee Liqueur

0.25 oz. Blackberry Honey

2 Dashes Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters

Method:

Stir all ingredients over ice in a mixing glass until chilled. Serve in a glass mug or rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with a blackberry and an orange twist.