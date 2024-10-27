Fill your home with coffee scents

Dunkin’ and Homesick collaborated just a few weeks ago, ahead of National Coffee Day, to launch the Dunkin’ Original Blend coffee candle — but now they’re back with even more exciting scents. If you love adding the smell of freshly roasted coffee to fill your home this fall, these candles are for you.

To add cozy vibes to the season, Dunkin’ and Homesick have launched two new Halloween and Fall-inspired sweet-scented coffee candles to light up your home. Now available for purchase online, the two new limited-edition scents include:

Potion Macchiato Candle: Inspired by the classic Dunkin’ macchiato drink, this candle smells delicious and rich. Featuring notes of espresso beans, marshmallow dust, roasted ube, and smoked vanilla, the Potion Macchiato Candle will bring warmth and wizardry straight to your home. This release comes just after Dunkin’ announced new Halloween-inspired beverages.

Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte Candle : Nothing says Halloween and crisp fall weather like the spicy sweetness of pumpkin spice. This candle will have you craving a Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte with its notes of cinnamon bark, clove, warm espresso beans, pumpkin, and caramel.

In addition to these two new coffee-inspired candle scents, you can still purchase the Original Blend Candle for a classic coffee smell and the Perfect Combo Car Freshener to enjoy a coffee scent while on the go. All three candles are available online now, but only for a limited time. Dunkin’ has not mentioned an exact date on when they’ll be available, so grab these before they sell out. Each candle has a burn time of about 60 to 80 hours and comes in a full-size 13.75 oz glass jar.