 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Dunkin’ and Homesick release two new coffee-inspired candles

Fill your home with coffee scents

By

Dunkin’ and Homesick collaborated just a few weeks ago, ahead of National Coffee Day, to launch the Dunkin’ Original Blend coffee candle — but now they’re back with even more exciting scents. If you love adding the smell of freshly roasted coffee to fill your home this fall, these candles are for you.

To add cozy vibes to the season, Dunkin’ and Homesick have launched two new Halloween and Fall-inspired sweet-scented coffee candles to light up your home. Now available for purchase online, the two new limited-edition scents include:

  • Potion Macchiato Candle: Inspired by the classic Dunkin’ macchiato drink, this candle smells delicious and rich. Featuring notes of espresso beans, marshmallow dust, roasted ube, and smoked vanilla, the Potion Macchiato Candle will bring warmth and wizardry straight to your home.  This release comes just after Dunkin’ announced new Halloween-inspired beverages.
  • Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte Candle : Nothing says Halloween and crisp fall weather like the spicy sweetness of pumpkin spice. This candle will have you craving a Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte with its notes of cinnamon bark, clove, warm espresso beans, pumpkin, and caramel.  
Dunkin' Pumpkin Candle
Dunkin' / Dunkin'

In addition to these two new coffee-inspired candle scents, you can still purchase the Original Blend Candle for a classic coffee smell and the Perfect Combo Car Freshener to enjoy a coffee scent while on the go. All three candles are available online now, but only for a limited time. Dunkin’ has not mentioned an exact date on when they’ll be available, so grab these before they sell out. Each candle has a burn time of about 60 to 80 hours and comes in a full-size 13.75 oz glass jar.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an experienced writing contributor in the food, drinks, health, fitness, and travel niches. She holds a B.S. in…
Bruvi single-serve brewer users can now enjoy two new specialty roasts
There's two new roasts to sip on
Full Bloom Espresso

Single-serve coffee drinkers who use Bruvi's better-for-the-environment brewing system can now enjoy two brand-new coffee roast pods. The new partnership gives Bruvi users two options from specialty roaster Poppy Hill. Poppy Hill's coffee features sustainably sourced and roasted beans to bring out their best qualities. Bursting with flavor, these new flavors will make you smile as wide as the California poppy fields. The two new roasts feature a medium roast and a medium-dark espresso roast.

The first of the two new-release Bruvi pod roasts, Poppy Hill Happy Camper Coffee, features notes of brown sugar, graham crackers, and chocolate for an everyday coffee that is perfect to enjoy, either hot or iced. Sourced from Latin America, this new roast is available now in boxes of 20 B-Pods for use with the Bruvi coffee maker.

Read more
The best portable coffee options for making joe on the go
Freshly brewed coffee hits the spot, anywhere
Nanopresso

If you travel or backpack long enough, you’re without a doubt going to find yourself in a predicament -- at some point, you're going to need a darn fine cup of joe. The problem is that getting that coffee might be a bit of a problem if you've been backpacking into the wilderness and the closest coffee shop is thirty miles away.

Or, maybe you've been driving for hours and you find yourself in a one-horse town off Historic Route 66 where the "best" (or only) coffee option is 7-Eleven. Whatever your predicament, it pays to be prepared with a backup plan. Here are our favorite portable coffee options for making joe on the go.
Copper Cow portable pour-over Vietnamese coffee

Read more
How to make cold brew coffee (plus, our 5 favorite grounds for cold brew)
Making this popular drink is easier than you think it is
Cold brew ice coffee

I grew up in a house where iced coffee was made by pouring the hours-old leftovers from the coffee pot over a glass of ice. Maybe a little milk was added, or if you were feeling extra fancy, a splash of flavored creamer. Embarrassingly far into adulthood (before Keurig came along and cramped my style), that's how I made my "cold brew." For years, this was how I drank my warm-weather coffee. But oh, did I have it wrong.

But what is cold brew coffee? In case you're unaware, cold brew, real cold brew, is made using an entirely different method than hot coffee. While hot coffee is generally made by running hot water through finely ground coffee beans to make the tried-and-true drip coffee, cold brew is made more like our grandmothers made sun tea—set to steep for a while, becoming flavorful and delicious on its own with nothing added but love, water, and time.

Read more