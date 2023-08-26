 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Costco is refunding people on Kirkland vodka because a few batches are pretty terrible

Costco is giving away refunds on some Kirkland vodka purchases

Christopher Osburn
By
Kirkland Signature Vodka
Kirkland

Drinkers who aren’t fans of clear, un-aged spirits often have preconceived notions about vodka. They might assume that all vodkas are harsh and taste like ethanol and other awful ingredients. They possibly believe that all vodkas taste more like they belong as fuel for your lawnmower than a delicate sipper. While there are nuanced, flavorful, sweet, mellow vodkas on the market to make you change your mind, some recent batches of Costco’s Kirkland Signature American Vodka didn’t fit that bill, and now people want their money back.

Generally, the Kirkland liquor brand is highly beloved by alcohol drinkers because of its low price and (usually) high quality. Its single malt Scotch comes from Alexander Murray, a well-known independent bottler in Scotland. Some believe its rum comes from the popular St. Croix distillery Cruzan. Its Kirkland Signature American Vodka (until recently) was so popular that people surmised that it was actually made by one of the big, famous brands like Grey Goose or Tito’s (it’s only listed as being produced by the LeVecke Corp. in Mira Loma, California).

Recommended Videos

But drinkers definitely don’t believe that it comes from one of the highly-rated global brands anymore. That vodka-soaked ship has sailed. Maybe they changed the producer, maybe it was a bad batch, but drinkers are not happy with Kirkland Vodka, and they are taking to Reddit to complain about the awful aroma and even worse flavor.

Related

What happened to Kirkland-brand vodka?

In a notice that someone posted on Reddit, Costco announced, “It has come to our attention that the taste profile of units marked with certain lot codes may not have met the expected profile normally consistent with this product.” They added that it isn’t a food safety issue and won’t make you sick, but that the vodka simply “does not meet our quality expectations.” Luckily, if you happened to buy a bottle of this unpalatable potable between June 12th and August 10th, you can get a full refund of your purchase.

We were glad to see that the company realized something was wrong with these batches and did the right thing by offering refunds to anyone who purchased a bottle. (Even if you managed to choke down half the bottle, go in and return it. Spend your hard-earned money on one of its other spirits instead.)

Costco didn’t reveal what exactly was wrong with the vodka, but the fact that they identified particular lot codes makes us think — and hope — that this was a one-time issue and we can soon go back to drinking our beloved Grey Goose-esque Kirkland vodka. But until Reddit alerts us to that fact, maybe try one of Kirkland’s other spirits instead — there have been no complaints about them.

Sadly, things like this don’t help change the minds of the “vodka is harsh and terrible” crowd. Thanks a lot, Costco.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Review: Does the Solo Stove Bonfire Pi attachment make a great pizza?
Want to make a quality outdoor pizza? The Bonfire Pi attachment from Solo Stove might be for you
Solo Stove cheese pizza.

Suffice it to say, we live in the golden age of pizza. There are more styles than ever -- from New Haven and Chicago to Hawaiian and even Spokane-style pizza -- and restaurants are getting some serious cred for creating new versions of these storied savory pies. On top of all that, it's easier than ever to make good za at home, thanks to a slew of new outdoor ovens and clever attachments like the Bonfire Pi from Solo Stove.

The new attachment fits directly atop the Solo Stove Bonfire, creating a second-story pizza oven that's 14 inches in diameter. There are similar attachments for other Bonfire models, such as the Ranger and Yukon. Overall, it's one of the best outdoor pizza oven options, both in terms of bang for your buck and the attachment's intuitive nature.

Read more
The do’s and don’ts of batching cocktails at home
Having thirsty friends over? Ready some big batch cocktails, but do so wisely, with this guide
Making a cocktail

Imagine, you invite friends to your place for a small get-together. Everyone brings a dish, but you are in charge of cocktails. If you are wondering how you can keep up with the demands of your thirsty friends, while also actually enjoying their company, the answer is the big batch cocktail.

Bars all over the world have used this technique for two reasons: Efficiency and consistency. Now, your home is no professional cocktail bar. You won't be slinging out hundreds of cocktails over the course of an evening (if you are, let's talk about that), so batching at home doesn't have to be as strict as it would be in that sort of business setting.

Read more
Sea urchin is the trendy new item in restaurants (and eating more of it may help save the environment)
What does sea urchin taste like? Sweet, salty deliciousness
Hand holding sea urchin

Unless you've ever accidentally happened upon one barefoot while exploring tide pools, chances are you've never given much thought to how you feel about sea urchins. Sure, they're beautiful in a questionably pretentious modern art kind of way and make for some fun aquarium exhibits, but most don't really care one way or the other about these purple little weirdos.

It turns out there's a pretty big reason to care. These pokey little beauties are causing extreme harm down the coast of the Western United States.

Read more