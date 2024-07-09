 Skip to main content
This cocktail is a fusion of Italian and Mexican cultures

The Casa Julian combines Mexican tequila and Italian amaros

Amarena

Fusion food has had plenty of moments in the spotlight, with chefs bringing together ingredients and cooking styles from different cuisines to create intriguing new dishes. But the same principles can be applied to drinks too, by combining favorite cocktail styles from different cultures around the world.

A new cocktail recipe aims to do just that, combining the refreshing tradition of Mexican drinks with the bracing bitterness of Italian amaros. The chef of newly opened New York restaurant Amarena, Julian Medina, was inspired to combine the flavors of his travels in Italy with those of Mexico, where he was born. The Italian part of the equation comes from the Rome tradition of al fresco Happy Hours, when locals will enjoy a light aperitif or cocktail before dinner to soak up the last of the late afternoon sun. The Casa Julien cocktail brings together Italian Campari and Mexican tequila, adding lemon juice for zing and cucumber for freshness.

The ingredients recommended for the cocktail include El Tesoro tequila and another Italian-style amaro called Faccia Brutto which comes out of NYC’s own Brooklyn. With bitter flavors plus herbal depth, it’s an ideal cocktail mixing addition.

How to make a Casa Julian

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Tequila Blanco

  • .75 oz cucumber juice

  • .75 oz simple syrup

  • .75 oz lemon juice

  • .5 oz Faccia Bruto Aperitivo

  • .25 oz Campari

Method:

Shake well with ice and garnish with a slice of lemon. Add a long, thin slice of cucumber for an extra flourish in the glass and a hint of refreshing bite.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
