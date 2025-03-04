 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Wine 101: What makes Cabernet Franc so special?

Meet Cabernet Franc, parent to both Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot

By
Glass of wine in front of vineyard
Kym Ellis/Unsplash / Unsplash

Do yourself a favor and enjoy a bottle of Chinon in early spring, when the hardier trees are budding, but winter’s chill still lingers. I say this from experience: I once sat near the window of a slightly chilly wine bar after the electricity had gone out. The Chinon we ordered was a lighter color than I expected — not much darker than a pinot noir — but its taste was unique: red berries, bell pepper, and a tannic acidity so zesty it positively danced on my tongue. I’ve had wines that were elegant, even sassy, but this one was alive. I attribute this fact to two reasons — a good producer and the wine’s sole varietal: the versatile black grape known as Cabernet Franc, co-parent to the wildly popular Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot varietals. Red wines made from this grape can be as fresh as a Beaujolais or deep as a Bordeaux. It’s also used to make rosé and ice wines. 

The town of Chinon is located in the central Loire Valley and focuses on producing red wine made from Cabernet Franc. It’s been this way for a long time — possibly since the 12th century, when the town’s wines were served in the Plantagenet courts. In time, Cabernet Franc made its way to Bordeaux, where it became parent to both of that region’s mainstays, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, as well as being a major player in certain red wines from Sainte Émilion. Now, Cabernet Franc can be found all over the world, either featured as a sole varietal or a dependable blending agent. 

Recommended Videos

Cabernet Franc: color, aroma, and flavor

Red wine in glass
the blowup/Unsplash / Unsplash

Cabernet Franc can be quite robust in flavor, but its color is altogether lighter and brighter than Cabernet Sauvignon. You’re likely to detect green pepper, strawberries, cassis, and maybe violets on the nose — especially if the grape was grown in cooler climates. Cabernet Franc wines produced in warmer climates can smell like dried berries and cayenne pepper. 

Related

Depending on the soil it was grown in, the palate will boast flavors ranging from tart red fruit, tobacco, gravel, graphite, licorice, and leather on the palate — along with a leafy, vegetal greenness that comes across like nothing so much as bell pepper. At the finish, expect a dancing acidity that is like nothing else. The wine’s tannic structure also depends on climate: warmer ones produce fuller, more tannic wines, which are good for storing in your home wine cellar. Regardless, every Cabernet Franc wine gets more savory with age.

Where does Cabernet Franc grow?

grapes on vineyard
Pexels

As mentioned, Cabernet Sauvignon is a signature grape of the Loire and Bordeaux regions in France. It also features prominently in the extreme northeast region of Italy, though it’s been heading south, appearing in some Chianti blends and being planted in Tuscany. When winemakers in Hungary weren’t having luck with Cabernet Sauvignon, they planted Cabernet Franc instead. The grape thrives in the Villány region, where it makes dark, full-bodied, and spicy wines.

Not surprisingly, given how tenacious the vines are, Cabernet Franc is being planted in Greece, Bulgaria, Croatia, and Spain. It’s also taken root on both the east and west coasts of America as well as Canada. While it’s gaining popularity in Argentina (where it’s featured in single-varietal wines), Cabernet Franc is a popular blending component in wines from Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. 

Food pairings for Cabernet Franc

Red wine being poured from bottle into glass
Nicole Michalou / Pexels

Because of its rustic quality and firm tannic structure, wines made with Cabernet Franc pair beautifully with game meats like rabbit and venison as well as lamb — especially the full-bodied ones from Bordeaux or Italy. The bright acidity of wines from the Loire Valley pair well with earthy lentils and tomato-based dishes. In short, Cabernet Franc makes spring wines — fantastic with fresh herbs, cheeses like brie and bleu, game, and vegetables like arugula and roasted eggplant.

How to serve Cabernet Franc

Red wine pouring into a glass
Vinotecarium / Pixabay

Wines made from Cabernet Franc aren’t fussy, but should be served slightly cooler than room temperature (ideally around 68 degrees Fahrenheit). This is warm enough to let the nose develop while cool enough to preserve its finish. Lighter-bodied wines can be enjoyed immediately, while more full-bodied ones benefit from a half hour of proper decanting to let them develop.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
tmaxwell
tmaxwell
What cocktails to make with peanut butter whiskey
From sweet and salty to smoky and complex, here are some unusual uses for your flavored whiskey
peanut butter whiskey cocktails horizontal pbb amp j cocktail with skrewball bottle

Whilst many flavored whiskies are more suited for casual shooters than for considered sipping, there are some that have gained popularity among drinks fans. One brand that has been impressing even whiskey experts is Skrewball, a peanut butter flavored whiskey inspired by a favorite cocktail of its founders from Ocean Beach in California.

And while Skrewball is often drunk in shots, as its origin suggests it can also be used in fun cocktails. If you've picked up a bottle and are wondering what else you can make with it, we have some suggestions below. They range from the sweet and simple Peanut Butter Pretzel, which adds a few flakes of salt to balance out its sweet ingredients of peanut butter whiskey and chocolate liqueur, to the ambitious Peanut Butter Bacon & Java Martini which involves smoking your own bacon and using this to infuse your whiskey, adding savory and fatty heft to a drink when it is then married with coffee, orgeat, and bitters.

Read more
10 fascinating things you didn’t know about wine harvest
Things you didn't know about wine harvest
Samples during wine harvest.

The funny thing about wine is that there are so many knowns and unknowns. Experts speak an entire wine language, and there are countless grape varieties. At the same time, each vintage is dependent on the weather, something we have very little control over.

One of the biggest closed-door scenarios in the industry is the annual grape harvest. Sure, we've all heard about the frenzy that occurs every fall, but many of us have never witnessed what happens behind cellar room doors.

Read more
This $35K wine collection is the most luxe gift for the wine lover in your life
Because if you can, you should.
Château Ducru-Beaucaillou wine collection

There's a likely chance you have a wine enthusiast on your holiday list this year. And because you've already gifted them with a lovely decanter and perhaps a top-notch corkscrew, you may find yourself frantically scouring the internet's abundant lists of great gifts for wine lovers. After all, there are many beautiful items to choose from, but with the wide selection, the search can be a bit overwhelming. Thankfully, you needn't search any further, because we have the perfect gift for the oenophile in your life. That is, if you don't mind spending a mere 35 grand. Because, who needs a downpayment on a house, anyway?

This holiday season you can gift that wine lover Château Ducru-Beaucaillou's limited-edition Celebration Collection: one of their most sought-after offerings. Annually released, this one-of-a-kind collection houses 21 bottles of the Maison’s estate wine, Ducru-Beaucaillou, and is made in limited quantities, with less than 33 units produced per year. Featuring several large biblical formats, this collection is ideal for the cult wine lover who can either indulge immediately or store in the wine cellar for years to come.
Produced annually in limited quantities, this extravagant collection includes the equivalent of 100 bottles of wine allowing you to celebrate rare occasions in style for nearly 20 years.

Read more