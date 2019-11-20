7 Best Spiked Cold Brews to Boozergize Your Day

There’s one problem with coffee: it doesn’t have booze in it. And there’s one down-side to beer and liquor: they make us sleepy. When the two collide, the result is a magic pre-made spiked cold brew… which happens to be a big trend right now (hooray!).

Made with a blend of alcohol, coffee, and flavors, “spiked” or “hard” cold brew is offered in a variety of canned options. Boozy with beer, vodka, wine, or liqueur, here are 7 spiked cold brews that we are buzzed on sipping this holiday and into the new year.

Made by Coffee Roasters

La Colombe Hard Cold Brew Coffee

The coffee roasters at La Colombe took a hard left and entered the boozy stratosphere. The new Hard Cold Brew Coffee to be offered in Black and Vanilla was created to help us “rally like a grown-up.” La Colombe says its spiked cold brew is made for weeknight concerts and long-long happy hours. You know, adult stuff where you want to party but also go to sleep (what is life after 9 pm?). At 4.2% alcohol by volume, these hard cold brews use medium-roasted Colombian and Brazilian coffee, no cream or milk, and natural flavors for a balance of sweet and bitter. If this is what adulting looks like, I’m down to clown.

Super Boozy

Café Agave Spiked Cold Brew

Let’s turn up the booze. Café Agave’s 12.5% ABV Spiked Cold Brew is a truly tipsy ready-to-drink coffee. Offered in a range of four flavors, we love the variety of Café Mocha, Salted Caramel, Espresso Shot, and Vanilla Cinnamon. Calling itself “the world’s first spiked cold brew,” the recipe has one surprise ingredient — wine. These spiked cold brews are a combination of dark roast arabica cold brew, real dairy cream, agave sweetener, and wine. Each single-serve can is equivalent to a half cup of brewed coffee and one glass of wine.

Zero Sugar

Bomani Cold Buzz

Never heard of Bomani? Like most of these spiked cold brews, it’s slowly rolling out to select retailers. This alcohol-infused cold brew coffee company launched in 2019 with a challenger attitude and quickly recognizable murdered-out can. Created to “reward your hustle, energize your night, or spark your brunch” Bomani Cold Buzz is a 5.7% ABV and is unique in containing 0g of sugar. One can is equivalent to half a cup of coffee. The startup brand also sells Bomani Bucket Hats, in case you wanted to be extra Gen-Z. Another fun fact: this spiked cold brew is shelf-stable for 12 months, in case you need a boozy coffee to stock in your disaster bunker.

Made by Brewers

Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Coffee

Pabst! Blue! Ribbon! Blue Velvet-watching, coffee house-hanging hipsters can rejoice in PBR’s newest caffeinated invention: Hard Coffee. PBR Hard Coffee is made with a mix of Arabica and Robusta coffee beans, as well as “creamy American milk.” It’s rich and packed with vanilla flavor, much closer to a teenage frappe than an old man campfire coffee. Sold in test markets, PBR is stepping cautiously with this brew. Get all the inside details here.

Coffee Cocktail

Cutwater Horchata Cold Brew

You might recognize the Cutwater name from one of the brand’s other pre-made RTD cocktails. They literally make them all — Vodka Mile, Vodka Soda, Gin & Tonic, Whiskey Highball, Spicy, Bloody Mary, Mild Bloody Mary, Paloma, Rum & Cola, Vodka Spritz, Lime Margarita, Whiskey Lemon Tea, and Horchata Cold Brew. We dig the horchata flavor variation and respect the fact that the vodka is high-quality (award-winning, in fact). Made with cold brew coffee, cream liqueur, cinnamon, and vanilla bean flavors out of San Diego.

Shots! Shots! Shots!

Jägermeister Cold Brew

The cold brew craze has made such a wave it’s reached the German herbal liqueur brand Jägermeister. After strong-arming its way into the beer world, and trying a Fall Spiced booze a couple years ago, Jägermeister is now launching a spiked cold brew in January 2020. Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee blends classic botanical Jäger with arabica coffee and a little cacao. Recommended as an ice-cold shot instead of a full glass, the coffee flavors definitely play second fiddle to the black licorice-esk flavor of Jägermeister.

Non-Alcoholic

Baileys RTD Cold Brew

Want a spiked cold brew that actually has no alcohol? We sort of do also and we’re super lucky because it exists. Bailey’s released two flavors of non-alcoholic Cold Brew Coffee, conveniently canned and indulgently mixed. Forget about eggnog this holiday, this stuff slaps. The zero-ABV cold brew line launched with Irish Cream and Salted Caramel flavors, and there are whispers of more to come in 2020. It may be heavily flavored and high in calories (230 per 11 ounce can), but let’s be real — we’re not drinking Baileys Cold Brew for health purposes. We’re drinking it because it’s indulgent and we love coffee.

Editors' Recommendations