These Are the Best Portable Blenders for Everyday Use

Like all kitchen appliances, blenders come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. Depending on your needs, there’s a blender out there designed to do it all — crush ice, heat soups, chop food, and even blend on the go. Whether you’re shopping for a blender that fits in small spaces or a machine to make morning smoothies on the road, a portable blender is the mobile appliance of your dreams. Offering both freedom and flexibility, portable blenders are made with lightweight, compact designs that can fit into gym bags or suitcases for easy, spill-proof transportation of the blender cups and the base.

There are many ways to power a portable blender, some are cordless with rechargeable battery options while others need to be plugged in. While most portable blenders are not suitable for heavy-duty use or large portions, depending on the wattage and blade strength there are some portable blenders tough enough to handle bigger kitchen jobs like grinding and dicing. Here, we’re sharing the nine best portable blenders to buy so you can make the smoothest blended beverages whenever you want no matter where you are.

Nutribullet GO Portable Blender



Designed for life on the road, the Nutribullet GO is a compact and lightweight blender excellent for smoothies and protein shakes. This cordless blender features a 70-watt motor base that rotates up to 18,000 RPM powered by a 2200mAh battery lasts for 20 blending cycles and only takes 3 hours to fully charge. The 13-ounce blending cup with a to-go lid is durable enough to go from the gym to your luggage and the base comes in four amazing colors so you can match your blender style to your travel tastes.

Ninja Nutri Blender with Auto-iQ



Perfect for making small-batch blended drinks, the Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ is a fast and powerful personal blender. With only two settings, blend and ultra blend its 1,000-watt motor can liquefy ingredients like frozen fruit and nuts in a matter of seconds and the Auto-iQ technology automatically detects when your smoothie is perfectly pureed. This compact blender comes with two cups, in 18- and 24-ounces both with sip-and-seal lids for smooth portability.

Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Blender

If you’re in the market for a compact, cordless blender with full-size performance, the Cuisinart EvolutionX is the ultimate option. It’s equipped with a rechargeable blender base powered by a 7.4-volt lithium-ion battery that reaches 15,000 RPM so it can easily make smoothies, crush ice, and purée soups. It has a single button for operation and three blue LED lights to show it’s in use and the charge level. With so much power, this blender is surprisingly lightweight with the base, blender blade, 16oz cup with a travel lid, adapter plug, and USB cable all together weighing just under four pounds.

Oster My Blend Blender

The Oster My Blend combines a personal blender and a sports bottle for a quick and convenient way to make your favorite smoothies and shakes on the go. The My Blend’s 250-watt motor pulverizes frozen fruit and ice directly into the 20-ounce sports bottle with just one touch. Designed to fit an active, fast-paced lifestyle, the drinking lid has a carry hook and the blender base and 16-inch cord are small enough to keep on your desk or in your gym bag. Plus, once your blended beverage is finished, the My Blend sports bottle can be refilled with water to stay hydrated throughout the day.

Hamilton Beach Personal Creations Blender

This Hamilton Beach personal blender provides drink versatility and portability in a compact size that’s great for home, work, or traveling. It features a 14-ounce travel cup with a travel lid that attaches to the top of a 175-watt motor base with stainless steel blades powerful enough to crush ice for the perfect smoothies and shakes. After blending, simply remove the cup from the base and bring your blended drink wherever the day takes you. In addition to convenient single-serving drinks, the Hamilton Beach Personal Creations Blender can be used to make dressings, sauces, and salsas, as well as grinding small amounts of nuts, oats, and seeds.

PopBabies Portable Personal Blender

This pint-sized personal blender from Pop Babies packs a lot of power into a small portable package. Weighing under two pounds, this simple machine includes a detachable 14-ounce blending cup and a 175-watt motor base with a built-in blade that is strong enough to blend icy smoothies and shakes. The perfect for thirst-quenching convenience on the go, its lithium batteries are USB-rechargeable and can create up to 20 drinks on a single charge. Since this miniature blender has a unique design, it also comes with a wide mouth funnel to make adding ingredients hassle-free and a custom-tailored ice tray for cubes that are exactly the right size.

Cuisinart SmartPower Compact Portable Blending/Chopping System

Designed to fit anywhere, this compact kitchen system goes beyond smoothies to offer a solution to all your portable meal prep problems and delivers big-blender performance for a fraction of the space and price. The 15-piece set features a personal blender powered by a 350-watt motor and two interchangeable high-quality blades that are strong enough to handle all your blending, chopping, and grinding needs. It includes a sleek 32-ounce blender jar and four 16-ounce travel cups with lids for medium or individual-sized frozen drinks and an 8-ounce chopping cup with a lid for food preparation plans. It has an easy-to-use three-function touchpad for high, low, and pulse control and blue LED lights to indicate speed. The Cuisinart SmartPower isn’t the lightest portable blender on the market but the base is easy to carry and the cups and lids are dishwasher safe so you can clean up and go with ease.

BlenderX Cordless Portable Blender

One of the most pricy portable blenders on the market, the BlenderX Cordless is almost as powerful as many countertop plug-in machines. This battery-operated blender features a 260 Watt motor, one-touch control, and durable stainless-steel blades that can crush and blend ice cubes, frozen fruits, and vegetables in its 20-ounce shatterproof jar with ease. Since it doesn’t need any electricity, this portable blender is perfect for the beach, camping, or outdoor parties. Its long-lasting battery can make nearly 20 drinks before recharging and it even comes with a convenient water-resistant travel bag.

FusionBlade Personal Blender

Designed with the single-serve blended drinks in mind, this Black+Decker Personal Blender is super lightweight but still able to create frozen drinks, smoothies, and even grind coarse coffee beans. Its 275-watt motor and stainless steel FusionBlade are powerful enough to shred ice into snow and blend solid fruits and veggies evenly. It’s effortless to use, with an on/off button that allows you to control the consistency of your drinks. The blender comes with a set of 20-ounce jars with twist-on travel lids that make it easy to take your beverages on the go.

