When you are doing any type of cooking, barbecuing, or roasting, you will need something to protect your hands, wrists, and possibly your arms from getting burned. People have used everything from kitchen towels, aprons, napkins, and oven mitts to handle hot objects. Things have advanced quite a bit with various materials on the market that are heat-resistant.

Take silicone for instance. Silicone is used for baking such as Silpat cookie sheets, silicone baking dishes, and cupcake holders. The very durable product was then used as trivets to set hot pots and pans on to protect the table surface, and it moved on to oven mitts from there. Since oven mitts come in literally every shape and size, we did a little research and found some of the top-selling oven mitts and gloves on the market today.

Rorecay Extra Long Silicone Oven Mitts

The set of six silicone and heat resistant mitt and pot holders comes with two oven mitts, two potholders, and two mini oven gloves. They are durable, flexible, and made with a honeycomb textured surface for a strong grip. They are safe up to temperatures of 500 degrees F. The extra-long oven mitts are 15 inches in size. The set is made using BPA free food grade silicone and is non-toxic, stain-resistant, and waterproof.

Williams Sonoma Oven Mitts

Williams Sonoma’s signature oven mitt is made of durable and sustainable 100% cotton and is heat resistant up to 400 degrees F. It is a sturdy and machine washable oven mitt with a quilted cotton twill on the exterior and a thick cotton terry material on the inside. it can be purchased as a pair or as singles, and is available in several colors.

Elrene Home Fashions Pot Holder

The Elrene Home Fashions Farmhouse Living Buffalo Check Pot Holders come as a set. They are made of 100% machine washable cotton and feature a buffalo check pattern that is available in various colors.

DII Quilted Cotton Oven Mitts

Made from 100% quilted cotton with padding for added heat resistance and durability, these oven mitts can withstand heat up to 400 degrees F and are machine washable. The quilted terry cloth cotton creates a flexible and durable grip.

The ‘Ove’ Glove

The ‘Ove’ Glove is a 5-fingered flexi-grip glove that is sold as a pair. They can be used on either left or right hands and can be safely worn up to temperatures of 540 degrees F. Safe for use while barbecuing, handling hot surfaces, or in the kitchen. A flame-retardant non-slip silicone grip and an internal layer of double knit cotton form a thermal isolation barrier against heat. They will not melt or catch fire when exposed to fire.

As you can see, there are several types of oven mitts but as we discussed at the beginning, silicone is making its way into the kitchen at a rapid pace. Where it was once a solid piece of silicone, developers have found a way to mix cotton and silicone together so you have the best of both worlds. You have the mobility of cotton with the added protection of the heat-resistant silicone.

What Are Oven Mitts Used for?

Oven mitts are a tool for you to handle hot objects such as pots or pans that have been heated in the oven, stovetop, or open-flame grill; basically, anything that has head applied to it and you cannot touch it with your bare hands. Think of these kitchen tools as an extension of your hand and assist you with cooking.

Some gloves such as the ‘Ove’ Glove can handle pieces of burning charcoal without blinking an eye. You need to verify the heat rating of each glove, though, so you know what temperatures they can handle and for how long. For example, some advertisements say gloves can withstand temperatures of 1,400 degrees. While they won’t burn you immediately, you will only be able to handle the hot object for about 5 seconds before you feel the heat coming through the glove.

What Should I Look for in an Oven Mitt?

When shopping for an oven mitt, glove, or potholder, you want to make sure they are heat resistant, durable, and they fit comfortably. A lot of oven mitts have various heat-resistant ratings. Some mitts can go from 200 degrees F all the way up to 1,400 degrees F.

Pick a material that is flame-retardant and allows you to move your hand comfortably. Not only must the material be flame resistant, but it must also be moisture-proof. You don’t want the liquid seeping into the glove. A wet glove will conduct the heat almost immediately and will potentially burn your hand.

Silicone-based products are a great fit for oven mitts and pot holders. They are made of high-quality food-grade silicone. Silicone gloves and products are heat resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and are usually safer than cloth oven mitts.

Editors' Recommendations