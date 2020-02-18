Since the body makes its own collagen, we can eat more whole foods that promote collagen production (like garlic, tomatoes, egg whites, and berries), but factors such as age, UV exposure, and smoking assist in the natural decline of that production.

So, back to snacks.

Since collagen is having a moment on the wellness and health food scene, it’s being added to tons of snacks that make for tasty ways to increase collagen intake.

So add these to your grocery cart and get your man-glow on:

Note: These snacks and most sources of collagen in general are made with both men and women in mind. (Also remember that most collagen products are derived from animals, so they are not vegan.)

Natreve Whey Protein Powder

You drink protein powder every day, so knock out your collagen boost at the same time. Natreve’s whey protein powder line contains 25-28 grams of whey protein isolate from New Zealand, plus grass-fed collagen. Natreve is stoked to include collagen in their delicious proteins (literally, the flavors taste like ice cream … better than ice cream!) They use grass-fed collagen because it allows for “the highest of purity and absorption.”

Know Brainer Max Mallow Marshmallows

Bring healthy marshmallows on your next camping trip and secretly dose your buddies with collagen and watch as your gang gets more beautiful. Know Brainer’s Max Mallow Marshmallows are low carb, zero fat, gluten-free marshmallows made with collagen and MCT oil. These sweet nuggets are keto and diabetic-friendly.

Vital Proteins Collagen Bars

Vital Proteins is known across the health food & supplements field as the collagen brand. The company went from collagen powders to collagen water and now collagen bars. With flavors like Lemon Vanilla, Mint Chocolate, Mixed Berry, Peanut Butter Chocolate, Raspberry Lemon, and Chocolate Almond Sea Salt, each bar contained 12 grams of collagen that has been tested to absorb and digest quickly for “maximum benefits,” says the brand. Plus you’ll be eating 16-17 g of protein and 6-8g of fiber. Yay for glowing skin and healthy poos! Bonus: 4 grams or less of sugar … which is rare for a health bar.

