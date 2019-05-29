The Best Beard Trimmers to Tame Your Wild Whiskers

Share

But growing a bold and brawny beard can be made much easier when you have the right tools. Taking a trimmer to your scruff can help a patchy beard look fuller or make a bushy beard look neater. It also works wonders to prevent hairs from splitting, which is important if you’re growing to new lengths. We’ve put together this list of the best beard trimmers for all of your whisker styling needs.

Best Beard Trimmer

Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body

Philips Norelco’s OneBlade has been one of our favorite stylers since its introduction. The brand has now released an upgraded design that can whack away at any length of hair: the Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body. The updated construction sustains the OneBlade’s flexibility, giving you a comfortable wet or dry shave, faster and more efficient shaves with unique rounded blades, and fast-charging abilities. The results? Same as its predecessor but with more capability: a confident trim, edge, or shave for any part of the body that needs it. The Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body is the winning beard trimmer of The Manual Grooming Awards.

Takeaway details:

Two blades, one for face and one for body, and click-on guards

Four stubble combs and one body comb

Unique blade shape for faster, more efficient trims or shaves

Blades last up to four months

Can be used wet or dry

Other Great Beard Trimmers

Remington PG6025 Head-to-Toe Grooming Kit

If you’re looking for a simple trimming tool that boasts all the shaping capabilities a man needs without all the B.S. — aka money — Remington’s premium beard trimmer is that companion. The trimmer comes with a heap of amenities, including eight different attachments for added precision and versatility in hair length, a travel bag for portability, easy-to-wash attachments, and the added benefit of self-sharpening blades for lasting durability and precision.

Takeaway details:

Full-size trimmer, as well as nose and ear trimmer

Detail trimmer and shaver

Eight-length hair clipper comb

Travel bag

Head trap for catching loose hair

Wahl Lithium Ion+ Stainless Steel Grooming Kit

On a comparative basis, this puppy is expensive. But man, isn’t it beautiful? Now in its 100th year, Wahl’s stellar stainless-steel craftsmanship and stark attention to sleek design details are apparent on its trimmer. The device also plays host to unprecedented run-to-charge time ratios. Sometimes the saying, “You get what you pay for,” holds some truth.

Takeaway details:

Full-size trimmer, pluse nose and ear trimmer

Detail trimmer and shaver

Eight-length hair clipper comb

Travel bag

Head trap for catching loose hair

Philips Norelco 3000 Series Beard Trimmer

Philips Norelco is so nice, we’re featuring them twice, only this time it’s in the form of a larger beard and stubble trimmer that features self-sharpening DualCut blades for an efficient and even trim backed with durable performance. It sports 10 adjustable length settings in 1mm increments; skin-friendly, rounded blades for added protection against cuts, scratches, and irritation; a detachable head for easy maintenance; and a travel storage pouch.

Takeaway details: