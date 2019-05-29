The Manual
Uncategorized

The Best Beard Trimmers to Tame Your Wild Whiskers

Bryan Holt
By

But growing a bold and brawny beard can be made much easier when you have the right tools. Taking a trimmer to your scruff can help a patchy beard look fuller or make a bushy beard look neater. It also works wonders to prevent hairs from splitting, which is important if you’re growing to new lengths. We’ve put together this list of the best beard trimmers for all of your whisker styling needs.

Best Beard Trimmer

Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body
best beard trimmers bestbeardtrimmer groomingawards 2019 shouldercontent img coral 2x

Philips Norelco’s OneBlade has been one of our favorite stylers since its introduction. The brand has now released an upgraded design that can whack away at any length of hair: the Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body. The updated construction sustains the OneBlade’s flexibility, giving you a comfortable wet or dry shave, faster and more efficient shaves with unique rounded blades, and fast-charging abilities. The results? Same as its predecessor but with more capability: a confident trim, edge, or shave for any part of the body that needs it. The Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body is the winning beard trimmer of The Manual Grooming Awards.

Takeaway details:

  • Two blades, one for face and one for body, and click-on guards
  • Four stubble combs and one body comb
  • Unique blade shape for faster, more efficient trims or shaves
  • Blades last up to four months
  • Can be used wet or dry

Other Great Beard Trimmers

Remington PG6025 Head-to-Toe Grooming Kit
Remington All-In-One Grooming Kit

If you’re looking for a simple trimming tool that boasts all the shaping capabilities a man needs without all the B.S. — aka money — Remington’s premium beard trimmer is that companion. The trimmer comes with a heap of amenities, including eight different attachments for added precision and versatility in hair length, a travel bag for portability, easy-to-wash attachments, and the added benefit of self-sharpening blades for lasting durability and precision. 

Takeaway details:

  • Full-size trimmer, as well as nose and ear trimmer
  • Detail trimmer and shaver
  • Eight-length hair clipper comb
  • Travel bag
  • Head trap for catching loose hair

Wahl Lithium Ion+ Stainless Steel Grooming Kit
Wahl Grooming Kit

On a comparative basis, this puppy is expensive. But man, isn’t it beautiful? Now in its 100th year, Wahl’s stellar stainless-steel craftsmanship and stark attention to sleek design details are apparent on its trimmer. The device also plays host to unprecedented run-to-charge time ratios. Sometimes the saying, “You get what you pay for,” holds some truth.

Takeaway details:

  • Full-size trimmer, pluse nose and ear trimmer
  • Detail trimmer and shaver
  • Eight-length hair clipper comb
  • Travel bag
  • Head trap for catching loose hair

Philips Norelco 3000 Series Beard Trimmer
Philips Norelco Beard and Stubble Trimmer

Philips Norelco is so nice, we’re featuring them twice, only this time it’s in the form of a larger beard and stubble trimmer that features self-sharpening DualCut blades for an efficient and even trim backed with durable performance. It sports 10 adjustable length settings in 1mm increments; skin-friendly, rounded blades for added protection against cuts, scratches, and irritation; a detachable head for easy maintenance; and a travel storage pouch. 

Takeaway details:

  • 10 adjustable length settings
  • Skin-friendly, rounded blades
  • Detachable head for easy cleaning
  • Travel pouch
  • Ergonomic design for versatile performance

Don't Miss

19 Classic Books Every Man Should Read (or Re-Read)
Up Next

Why You Should Ditch the Disposables and Shave with a Safety Razor
kiehls new anti aging skincare line will turn back the hands of time kiehlslede
Grooming

Kiehl’s new anti-Aging Skincare for Men Will Turn Back Time

Sweet jars of youth.
Posted By Katie Dickens
backcountry zzzs the five best sleeping bags of 2016 2
Outdoors

Backcountry Zzz’s: The Five Best Sleeping Bags of 2016

We've tested this year's sleeping bags everywhere from spring road trips to off-trail excursions, and found the very best sleeping bags for any wilderness adventure.
Posted By Austin Parker
stay in control with these oil free moisturizers feature
Grooming

Stay In Control With These Oil Free Moisturizers

Hydrate, nourish and protect your skin while getting rid of the shine with these oil control moisturizers.
Posted By Jennifer Ryan Jones
5 new ways to stay shine free this summer mattefeat 2
Grooming

5 New Ways to Stay Shine-Free This Summer

Talking to you, slick.
Posted By Katie Dickens
flirt, pick-up lines
Uncategorized

Upgrade your Game and Eliminate these Bad Pick-Up Lines from your Flirting Repertoire

Revamp your repertoire and rid yourself of these real-life bad pick-up lines, as told to The Manual by the Digital Trends staff.
Posted By Chase McPeak
Best travel sunscreen 2016
Grooming

6 Stashable SPFs that You Can Take with You

Always use protection.
Posted By Katie Dickens
dominican republic
Outdoors

The Wild Side of the Dominican Republic    

Looking for a mid-winter getaway but can’t fathom the notion of another all-inclusive resort, instead, consider a trip to Jarabacoa and take a walk on the wild side of the Dominican Republic.
Posted By Clay Abney
clarins
Grooming

Clarins Rolls Out New Clarins Men Skincare Line

The French Know Skincare.
Posted By Chase McPeak
How to Detox without Dieting
Grooming

How to Detox from Head-to-Toe

Repent for your summer sins.
Posted By Katie Dickens
Red Wing heritage Boots
Fashion & Style

Red Wing Boots in Mossy Oak Camo Definitely Don’t Blend in on the Streets

Stick out in the city crowd with camouflage.
Posted By Zach Middleton
The Wristwatch Handbook
Uncategorized

The Definitive Guidebook to Watches is Here

This is not an average book about watches. “Comprehensive” is an understatement.
Posted By Geoff Nudelman
up your armpit game with fancy deodorant deo2
Grooming

Up Your Armpit Game With Fancy Deodorant

Because no one wants to be the smelly guy.
Posted By Katie Dickens
Trinova Waterless Wash and Wax feature
Uncategorized

Get an Amazing At-Home Auto-Detail with TriNova’s Waterless Car Wash

A line of cleaners that won't break the bank.
Posted By Geoff Nudelman
Carmel-California-photo-by-Matt-Payne
Travel

The Best Places to Eat, Play, & Stay in Carmel, California

Carmel is often a hub or stopping point rather than a destination in and of itself. This should no longer be the case.
Posted By Matt Payne