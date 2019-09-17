Apple Watch Gen 4
New and improved, the latest Apple Watch comes with a silver aluminum case, 64-bit dual-core processor, an improved accelerometer, a louder speaker, and 16 GB of storage. An excellent option for fitness enthusiasts and layfolk alike, this smartwatch is one of the most popular on the market for a reason: It not only looks fantastic, but works incredibly well, too.
Samsung Galaxy Watch
With a trio of fab models (all-black, rose gold, and mixed silver/black), the Samsung Galaxy Watch is a modern alternative for the guy who likes to stay on trend. Boasting all the features of a smartwatch with the user-friendliness of an analog, this bad boy feels like the watches of yesterday while doing the work of the timepieces of tomorrow.
Fossil Gen 4 Smartwatch
One of the more affordable options on this list, the Gen 4 model from Fossil is a handsome watch with an incredibly clear smart display. Activity tracking, text/email/social media notifications, as well as GPS and Google Pay functionality put this on the same level as other “suped up” smartwatches, while a relatively simple silhouette makes it slightly less obtrusive.
Tag Heuer Connected Modular
Outfitted with vulcanized rubber, scratch-resistant sapphire cover glass, titanium gauges, and a powerful Intel processor, the Connected Modular from Tag Heuer is truly one beast of a smartwatch. Though not appropriate for every buyer, it could be a great option for someone looking to invest in a quality timepiece that’s sure to stand the test of time.
