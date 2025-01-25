Why is hybrid training so popular and what are the benefits?

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is hybrid training? The science behind hybrid training Concluding thoughts

While many fitness buffs suggest focusing on one discipline at a time, such as training for a marathon or bulking your chest and back, hybrid training is causing a stir in the fitness world and social media. Accomplishing any physical objective is something to be proud of, but can you conquer two fitness goals simultaneously, or is it a recipe for burnout? Let’s look at hybrid training, the benefits, and the science.

What is hybrid training?

Hybrid training refers to training for two different sports or activities at the same time, typically involving strength and endurance. For example, you could train for a marathon and practice your long-distance running while also beginning a strength training routine to bulge those biceps and triceps. It could mean combining cycling with powerlifting training or training for Ironman while bulking your back muscles in the gym.

Many people credit Alex Viada for popularizing hybrid training. Alex Viada is an American fitness coach and educator who wrote the book ‘The Hybrid Athlete’. Viada explains in his book that this hybrid method of training emphasizes progression in two or more different fitness modalities simultaneously, such as CrossFit and cycling. Popular proponents of hybrid training can be seen on Instagram and social media deadlifting large stones and finishing ultra marathons, often on the same day.

The science behind hybrid training

While advocates tout the benefits, naysayers, and critics, raise concerns about the risk of burnout and how hybrid training could be overwhelming for some people. What does the research show, and what about the interference effect?

What about the interference effect?

In a research paper from the 1980s, study participants were split into three groups. The first group lifted weights three days a week, and the second group finished hard-effort 30-minute runs three times a week. The third group did both together in a form of hybrid training. The researchers found that the strength gains were similar for the first six weeks in all three groups; however, after seven weeks, the concurrent training group plateaued. In weeks nine and 10, the concurrent training group started going in reverse, coining the ‘interference effect,’ which spurred the widespread concept that ‘cardio kills gains’.

Many experts believe this research has been poorly interpreted and that hybrid training is beneficial for many people. They emphasize that if there is any countereffect, it’s small and shouldn’t hold you back from making progress with your strength gains overall. A much more recent large systematic review of 43 studies published in the journal Sports Medicine further disproved the ‘interference effect’ and concluded that performing both strength training and aerobic training at the same time doesn’t compromise muscle growth or strength. All the more reason to go on that run and pump iron with a well-rounded workout routine.

Concluding thoughts

It’s up to you if you’d like to try hybrid training, and you don’t have to go all out and push yourself to the point of burnout. Additionally, hybrid training helps keep your workout routine fresh and interesting and challenges you to elevate your fitness and set new objectives. You’ll also get the benefits of different types of exercise. If you try hybrid training, give yourself time and start by familiarizing yourself with one type of training before adding another.