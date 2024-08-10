Try these upper glute exercises

Working out every part of your glute muscles is equally important if you’re looking to sculpt your lower body and pack on strength in the gym. The gluteal muscles comprise three muscle groups: the gluteus minimus, gluteus Maximus, and gluteus medius. Your “upper glutes” consist of mostly the gluteus medius muscles and some of the gluteus Maximus muscles. Targeting these upper glute muscles with lower-body strength training exercises not only helps increase strength and stability in your lower spine but can also help you get that shaped look you seek. Below, learn four of our favorite easy-to-learn upper glute exercises to add to your well-rounded glute routine.

Why upper glute exercises are important

Upper glute exercises are important for developing well-rounded glutes and enhancing overall stability. The gluteus muscles play an important role in stabilizing the pelvis, which is important for many daily actions. Adding upper glute exercises to your gym routine can help you fight against lower back pain, knee pain, and even reduce the risk of ankle sprains. In addition to the functional benefits of upper glute exercises, you’ll also benefit from the aesthetic advantages and develop a well-rounded, sculpted physique.

4 easy-to-learn upper glute workout exercises

Whether you’re new to strength training or have been training for years, learning to perform upper glute exercises is not difficult. These four effective exercises isolate the upper glute muscles and can be modified based on your current fitness level and desired challenge. These exercises can also be done anywhere, which means you won’t need to have a gym membership to get a killer lower body workout in.

Glute bridges

Glute bridges are effective at targeting the gluteus Maximus and gluteus medius muscles to help you grow your upper booty. A glute bridge exercise is similar to a hip thrust, but it is performed while lying flat on the ground. In order to really burn the upper glute muscles, elevating your feet on a platform can help target the gluteus medius even more. Here’s how to perform a basic glute bridge:

Begin by laying flat on the floor or mat with knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Squeeze your glutes and engage your core as you lift your hips slowly toward the ceiling. During the motion, keep your spine neutral and try not to arch your back. When you reach the top, squeeze the glutes and hold them in the top position for one to three seconds. Return to the original, flat position before repeating another rep. Repeat for 10 to 15 repetitions and 3-4 sets.

Hip thrusts

A hip thrust is another upper glute exercise to add to your routine, targeting the upper portion of the gluteus Maximus muscles. Hip thrusts can be performed on their own (with body weight) or with added weight, depending on your fitness level. Here’s how to perform a basic hip thrust:

Place your upper back on a bench and your feet flat and firm on the ground, with your hips apart. Add weight to your pelvis, if desired, or continue without weight. Slowly lower your hips toward the ground, stopping to thrust upwards and squeeze your gluteus muscles at the top. Repeat for several repetitions and 3-5 total sets.

Step-ups

Step-ups can be done on any sturdy platform or using an exercise bench. This exercise focuses on the upper and lower portion of the gluteus Maximus, helping to give your upper butt a sculped, strengthened appearance. Here’s how to perform a basic step-up for your glutes:

Start by facing a bench, step, chair, or box. Begin with your right foot, placing it onto the elevated surface. Shift your weight to the right foot. Bring your left foot upwards, placing it next to your right foot so that both feet are entirely stepped up onto the surface. Step down with the right foot, followed by the left foot. Repeat for 10 steps with each foot and then repeat for 3 to 5 total sets.

Lateral band walks

Lateral band walks, sometimes called lateral monster walks, are easy to do nearly anywhere you have space. Requiring only a resistance band, this exercise targets the upper glute muscles and is harder to perform than it looks! Here’s how to perform a basic lateral band walk: