These are the worst running habits to leave in 2024

Some habits compromise your performance and slow you down in the long run

By
people group running together outside on road
Cotton Bro / Pexels

Not everything should come with us into 2025, including our bad habits. The first step in breaking any bad habit is recognizing it. Even the best and most experienced runners sometimes fall into patterns and develop habits that can compromise performance, results, and finish time. Some could even increase the risk of injury. Let’s look at the worst running habits you should leave in 2024.

Forgetting sunscreen

Man applying spray sunscreen at beach
Anna Tarazevich / Pexels

If you’re heading to the great outdoors, remember the sunscreen to protect your skin. Opt for a water-resistant sunscreen that’s better for athletes who sweat. You can also wear a hat, sunglasses, and clothing to suit the weather conditions. Interesting research published in Sports surveyed nearly 700 runners to measure how frequently they engaged in certain protective behaviors:

The study revealed that between 54% and 84% only ‘sometimes’ engaged in one or more of these behaviors, and only 7 to 45% reported ‘frequent use’. The reasons for not wearing sunscreen and not frequently engaging in these behaviors included forgetfulness, discomfort, and wanting to maintain a tan.

Comparing stats too much

Man wearing fitness tracker
Unsplash / Unsplash

While fitness trackers, wearables, and data are excellent tools to help you enhance your performance; it’s possible to overuse them and compare your stats to others too much to the point where it becomes too consuming, overwhelming, and even detrimental to your progress. You can get lost in your numbers, times, and goals. Try taking time just to go running and breathe in the fresh air, be in nature, and enjoy moving your muscles. Running doesn’t always have to be a competition, and that remains true even if you’re only competing against your own previous times and distances.

Overdoing it

man taking break from running working out walking wearing weighted vest outdoors in city near train track
Z R 10 / Shutterstock

Listen to your body, and don’t forget your rest days. Try to make sure your rest days are truly restful and that you’re not still ‘running’ here, there, and everywhere. It’s also a good idea to mix up your workout schedule with a variety of exercises and activities, so maybe it’s time for rucking or a bike ride instead.

Skipping the strength training

Fit strong man doing biceps curl with barbell in gym
Vladee / Shutterstock

Functional fitness and strength training should be an important part of any runner’s routine. Improving your strength will only enhance your running and your overall athletic performance and lower your risk of injury. Your muscles will be stronger to boost your stride and help support and stabilize your joints to handle the consistent impact of running. Try to make time for just two or three brief sessions each week with a range of moves to build strength in specific muscles, especially your legs. Strength training provides plenty of benefits, including burning more calories and increasing your metabolic rate, which contributes to weight loss and maintaining a healthy body weight. Strength training can also help reduce abdominal fat and overall body fat.

Not wearing the right shoes

white running shoes with tied laces on wood floor
Anastasiya Badun / Unsplash

Sometimes we want to hold on to those tattered old faithfuls, but there comes a time when we have to recognize that our feet and our joints deserve the right shoes for optimal comfort and performance. A good pair of running shoes offers you cushion, support, and stability, and there are different types to choose from depending on your needs. The right shoes for you depend on your running gait, preference, and the type of running you do. For example, trail running shoes work best for varying rough and unstable terrains due to the specific design, such as stiffer midsoles.

Neglecting the warm-up

Man stretching in workout clothes
Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Stretching improves flexibility and range of motion, which could improve your running strides. Warming up starts increasing blood circulation and getting your muscles moving, and it only takes a few minutes for a short warm-up and stretching routine before you set off.

