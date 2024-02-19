 Skip to main content
Tempur-Pedic Presidents Day sale: Mattresses and more

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress in a bedroom.
Tempur-Pedic

Presidents Day has brought with it plenty of great mattress deals with Tempur-Pedic hosting a particularly great sale. If you’re looking to buy a new mattress, pillow, or other bed accessory, you need to check out the Tempur-Pedic Presidents Day sale going on right now. As with any huge sale, the best thing to do is hit the button below to see the full sale for yourself. However, if you want some advice on what to buy, keep reading while we take you through some sales items that we really love.

What to shop for in the Tempur-Pedic Presidents Day sale

Tempur-Pedic makes some of the best mattresses around so whatever you buy, you’ll be happy. One of the best places to buy a mattress, Tempur-Pedic’s standout deal is on its mattress which is down to $1,399 reduced from $1,999 for a Queen-sized mattress. The standard Tempur-Cloud uses a combination of soft and firm Tempur material for an ideal medium feel. It has four layers including a 360-degree stretch cover that offers great breathability and airflow, along with a Tempur comfort layer, Tempur support layer to provide pressure-relieving comfort and a base layer for all-night support and durability. It also aids with motion isolation.

Alternatively, there’s $300 off the which is great for anyone who’s been reading up on the best type of mattress. Usually priced at $4,599, it’s down to $4,299 for the Queen-sized model so you save $300 off the regular price. It’s a great mattress that adds on Pure Cool Plus material with Advanced Relief technology so you get unparalleled cooling comfort alongside pressure-relieving support. You’ll feel up to five degrees cooler which is sure to help you sleep better.

If you’re looking for a new pillow, Tempur-Pedic’s entire range is buy one get one free. That means you can buy two for $69 so it works out as just under $35 a pillow. The pillow offers Tempur pressure relief along with plush comfort with an open cellular structure that allows for natural airflow through the pillow. A high-density Tempur formulation provides extra support for your head and neck.

If you’d prefer a topper, the is down to $251 reduced from $419 and the ideal solution if you don’t want to replace your whole mattress. You gain three inches of the same material seen on Tempur-Pedic mattresses with great support that instantly responds to your weight, shape, and temperature.

These are just a few of the items in the comprehensive Tempur-Pedic Presidents Day sale. It’s the perfect opportunity to revolutionize how you sleep with plenty of ways to keep you cool and content as you snooze. Check out the full sale for yourself and see how much you could save before the deals end very soon.

