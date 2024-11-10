 Skip to main content
This is why runners are picking up the pace with tempo runs

Train your body to run at a faster pace for longer distances with tempo running.

By
man running on trail mountains in background
Brian Metzler / Unsplash

Tempo running isn’t just about running fast; it’s a specific type of workout that will improve your endurance if you stick with it. Runners are setting off on tempo runs to boost cardiovascular health, mood, running efficiency, and more. Tempo running is one of the tools that helps elite runners build enviable endurance and missile-speed. Let’s look at the benefits of tempo running and if it makes you run faster for longer periods of time. 

What is tempo running?

man running through trees on path wearing red jacket
Arek Adeoye / Unsplash

Tempo runs or threshold runs involve running at a pace that’s around 25-30 seconds per mile slower than your 5K race pace or 15 to 20 seconds per mile slower than your 10K race pace. Just like a musical composition or phrase remains at the same tempo, you’ll stay at the same pace until you complete your tempo run. You should be able to keep the same pace for about 20-30 minutes without slowing down or walking. Tempo runs are more challenging and should be performed at about 85-90% of your maximum heart rate. In other words, tempo running requires holding a steady, specific pace for a certain duration.

What are the benefits of tempo running?

man running on mountain outside
Alessio Soggetti / Unsplash

Including tempo running in your training plan can make you faster over time. 

The following are some of the many benefits of tempo running:

  • Improve running efficiency.
  • Train your body to run at a faster pace for longer distances.
  • Improve your mood and cardiovascular health.
  • Help your body become more efficient at clearing lactic acid and using energy and oxygen.
  • Enhance your endurance and athletic performance.
  • Add variety to your training schedule.

Top tips for tempo running

Man with red shorts legs running on track with shadow behind him
Clem Onojeghuo / Unsplash

If you’re a beginner and you can’t continue the pace for 20-30 minutes, you can try a shorter duration until you develop more strength and stamina. Make sure you stretch before setting off on foot and stay hydrated.

Maximize your results by tracking your pace with a smartwatch or heart rate monitor. If you’re using a heart rate monitor, warm up for 10 minutes and figure out your average heart rate for the last 20 minutes of your run to give you a good starting point. You can increase your tempo running pace every three weeks or when you feel ready. 

As a runner, it’s best to challenge yourself over time by trying different paces and types of workouts. Tempo running is a worthwhile training technique that increases your anaerobic threshold.

