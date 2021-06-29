Tempo Fit: Everything You Need to Know About the Workout Kit

Over the past year, many of us have chosen to exercise more at home than ever before. While gyms were once the favored location for lifting weights and enjoying workout classes, that trend is continuing to shift thanks to new technology such as the likes of Tempo Fit. By purchasing a Tempo Fit unit, you can enjoy a workout from home any time that’s convenient for you, while still benefiting from useful and motivating classes, as well as understanding how the correct form can help you work out better and more safely. Essentially, it gives you the best sides of attending a gym while also offering you all the benefits of staying indoors and working out in the comfort of your own home. Keen to learn more? Of course, you are! Read on while we take you through everything you need to know about Tempo Fit and why it’s the ideal way to improve your fitness levels.

What is Tempo Fit?

To truly simplify matters, think of Tempo Fit as home gym equipment in the same manner that Echelon and Peloton have revolutionized cycling at home. It’s the only home fitness platform that combines great home gym equipment with expert-led training guidance and social motivation alongside 3D sensors and artificial intelligence so you work out effectively.

To break it down, that means you get all the benefits of classes and competition (always a great motivator) while also knowing you’re lifting correctly because Tempo Fit will detect if you’re doing anything potentially risky or ineffective. Think of it as a personal trainer in your home but with the advantage of it being available 24/7 and also possible to switch off for those times when you don’t want to make that appointment right now.

How Does Tempo Fit Work?

Tempo Fit works via 3D mapping. Through its highly specialist equipment, it uses 3D sensors and pulses of infrared light to capture every nuance of your movements while you work out. If it detects your form is a little off, it provides in-depth and personal notes so that you can correct and improve your form. Conducted in real time, you’re safe the whole time and you can easily work on doing better for future lifts or squats. It’s all thanks to the AI-powered engine behind the 3D sensors which makes it feel like you have a spotter or personal trainer watching out for you the whole time.

It uses all this knowledge to then make personalized recommendations for you based on your goals. It counts your reps, showing you how much you’ve progressed, and ensuring every step of the way that your form continues to be correct and safe. Tempo Fit is also smart enough to remember how much you’ve been lifting, recommending when’s a good time to up your weight goals. You get to view all of this via the 42-inch HD touchscreen that comes with the setup so you can always easily see what’s going on, even when you’re in the midst of some heavy lifting.

Is Tempo Fit Complicated to Set Up?

Not in the slightest! With a freestanding design, it maintains a small footprint of only 3 square foot that’s ideal for any location. Within it, you can easily store all your weights and barbells, with accessories like the squat rack and bench folding in to keep a low profile. When in use, you’ll only need around 6 feet between you and the Tempo Fit so it suits a small apartment as well as a larger home.

You won’t even have to worry about any complicated installation or creating holes in your walls. There’s a reason why we’ve ranked Tempo Fit highly in our look at the best alternative gym equipment — it’s ideal if you have limited space or don’t want to spend hours setting things up. You won’t have to worry about any DIY skills here.

What Classes Are Available?

Tempo has hundreds of live and on-demand classes to choose from. Each is tailored toward strength training, HIIT, mobility, cardio, and recovery, with classes available for all kinds of different ability levels. Whether you’re a beginner or an old hand with lifting and workouts, you’ll find the right class for you.

How are we so confident about this? The classes are recommended to you according to what you’re achieving. Personalized for your fitness goals, everyone from boxers to yoga enthusiasts will find the right one for them. Classes are expert-led with the majority lasting between 30 and 45 minutes. With the option of on-demand classes, they’re perfect for squeezing into your busy schedule without having to worry about missing any crucial appointments.

Instant feedback means you’ll always know if you haven’t quite mastered what you’re trying to do too, plus the Tempo community offers live leaderboards so you can work to beat your high score and top the list.

You can even check out the Tempo companion app to see how you’re performing in the leaderboards while on the move, too. It’s surprisingly addictive and a great way to motivate you into pushing yourself further.

How Much Does Tempo Fit Cost?

So, you’re sold on Tempo Fit. We get it. It’s a great way of having a gym and personal trainer in your home, and it’s surprisingly affordable compared to how much both services ordinarily cost outside of the home.

The Tempo Studio equipment costs from $2,495. For the price, you get the impressive state-of-the-art 3D sensing technology and AI personal training, plus all the equipment you need to get started. A better deal for the determined soul is the Tempo Plus. For $3,245, you get the same as the above along with 150 pounds of weights, a heart rate monitor, roller, barbell and a folding bench. Alternatively, for $3,995, you can enjoy the Tempo Pro with 230 pounds of weights, a folding bench, squat rack and kettlebell system.

The Tempo class subscription costs $39 per month, which is very competitive compared to a gym membership and gives you the flexibility of being able to partake in a class whenever it suits you and your schedule.

As an investment to your health and wellbeing, Tempo Fit is a great way to get healthier and fitter, all from the comfort of your home. Far more convenient than heading to the gym, and with the benefit of still ensuring you have the right form every step of the way, you can’t go wrong with Tempo Fit. It truly has all the benefits of a gym with none of the downsides.

