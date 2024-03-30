 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

This is the average squat weight for men (and what you can do to improve)

Tips and tricks for improving your squat

Christine VanDoren
By
Man doing squats with a weight
Sergio Pedemonte / Unsplash

Did you know that the squat is a game-changing exercise, particularly for the lower body? It develops your muscles, strengthens the core, and helps with athletic-related activities. 

However, it is not out of place to be caught in the web of asking questions like, “How much average squat weight is needed for standard squats?” This is due to a lot of conflicting information online, making it easy to compare your fitness journey to others. 

Recommended Videos

Hence, this article aims to answer such questions while laying emphasis on monitoring your progress for results. So whether you are a beginner, an intermediate fitness enthusiast, or an expert, you will learn practical strategies to improve your squat standards and reach your fitness goals. It is time to dive in. 

Man doing barbell back squat.
Alora Griffiths / Alora Griffiths/Unsplash

What are the squat standards for men?

Overall, the average squat weight for men depends on their body weight and fitness level. The following is a breakdown of the squat standards for men according to these factors.

Related
Bodyweight (lbs) Beginner Novice Intermediate Advanced Elite
110 80 126 155 175 274
120 88 139 172 199 308
130 96 151 187 220 339
140 103 162 202 240 368
150 110 172 216 258 394
160 117 181 228 275 419
170 123 190 240 291 443
180 128 199 251 307 465
190 134 207 262 321 486
200 139 214 272 335 506
210 144 221 281 348 525
220 148 228 291 360 543
230 153 235 299 372 561
240 157 241 308 383 577
250 161 247 316 394 593
260 165 253 323 405 608
270 168 258 331 415 623
280 172 264 338 424 637
290 176 269 345 434 651
300 179 274 351 443 664
310 182 278 358 452 677

What does each skill level mean?

Generally, there are four skill levels for workout trainers, and here is what they mean:

  • Beginner: A beginner is stronger than 5 percent of lifters.
  • Novice: A novice is stronger than 25 percent of lifters.
  • Intermediate: An intermediate lifter is stronger than 50 percent of lifters.
  • Advanced: This refers to a consistent trainer stronger than 75 percent of lifters.
  • Elite: An elite lifter is stronger than 95 percent of the population of lifters. 
A man doing a front squat with a barbell.
Mongkolchon Akesin / Shutterstock

How quickly can you increase your squat max?

The speed of increasing your squat max depends on several factors, which include experience, genetics, and recovery. 

Hence, the expectation differs between persons of different fitness levels. For instance, a beginner should expect to add 5.5 to 11 lbs per week because of rapid muscle adaptation to the new activities. 

Meanwhile, an intermediate and expert trainer would experience smaller increases of about 2.2 to 5.5 lbs per week, as their muscles are already adapted and will need consistent work to push their boundaries. 

Note that as your squat max increases, it is imperative to prioritize consistent work and progressive overload with proper form while maintaining a healthy diet and getting adequate rest. 

Man loading barbell.
Victor Freitas / Pexels

Tips for improving your squat weight

Workout routine

Manipulate your workout routine to include compound exercises that will train those target muscles concurrently. These can be lunges, Bulgarian split squats, or hip thrusts. Make your routine interesting by improving your weights, sets, or reps over time, prioritizing the weights you can use with proper form.

Progressive overload

To actualize this, add small weight increments to your squats till you can comfortably perform the specific reps and sets accurately. As you improve, steadily increase the number of sets or reps per weight to keep challenging your muscles.

You could add several squat variations like front squats, box squats, or Bulgarian split squats for better results

Diet

Consuming enough calories to support muscle growth with an emphasis on protein and complex carbohydrates for energy is a major plan to improve your squat weight. Also, prioritize whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and lean protein sources to obtain nutrients that will fuel your workouts and muscle recovery.

Rest and recovery

It is imperative to prioritize good sleep to have effective results and improve your squat weight. Aim for seven to eight hours of quality sleep each night to allow your body to repair and rebuild muscle tissue. Also, add low-intensity activities like walking or yoga on rest days to promote blood flow and aid recovery, and take rest days when needed.

Editors' Recommendations

Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
Are pre-workout supplements safe? (Plus, more of your questions answered)
Everything you need to know about pre-workout supplements
Man squatting down with pre-workout supplement

Gone are the days when the only question you got asked in the gym is what brand of whey protein are you taking? The world of sports supplements and athletic performance aids is becoming increasingly complex and vast. Walk the aisles of any supplement store, and you’ll quickly realize there are supplements for pre-, post-, and inter-workouts with innumerable options and iterations to keep track of.
Even your own gym, where you once would have only seen other guys drinking water or basic sports drinks during and after workouts, now is filled with sights of water bottles filled with all sorts of powdered mixes and enhanced fluids, tubs of protein powders, and electrolyte drinks, and even various bottles of capsules and pills. Some gyms even have dedicated “nutrition bars” where you can order pre- and post-workout smoothies, juices, and energizers. Clearly, the ever-present quest to get the most out of our bodies and maximize physical performance has been answered by supplement companies and fitness marketing businesses.
One said type of supplement to enter the athletic performance market over the last decade is pre-workouts and they are becoming more and more popular amongst the general gym population. As the name describes, pre-workout supplements are taken before a workout and are intended to boost athletic performance and output. Though they may not be as common as energy or electrolyte drinks and protein shakes, if you’ve seen other guys sipping a pre-workout drink or popping a few capsules before hitting the weights and have found yourself wondering if doing the same will improve your own fitness, keep reading to learn the basics of pre-workouts and whether pre-workout supplements actually work.

What are pre-workout supplements?

Read more
Benefits of ginger: 6 reasons why you should add it to your grocery list today
Learn how ginger could be an essential superfood for your diet
Ginger on cutting board.

All over the world,ginger is consumed in many ways; these include as a spice, in teas and soups, and more! No matter how you choose to enjoy the superfood, it cannot be denied that there are many benefits of ginger. Due to its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties, there are six significant ways that ginger can positively affect your health.

It doesn’t require a lot of ginger to make a difference, either! Three to four grams of ginger daily is optimal for the average healthy adult. Any more than this can lead to gastrointestinal distress and heartburn. So as long as you stay within the guidelines, you can include ginger in your diet in various ways and reap the many health benefits it provides.

Read more
7 delicious, portable, high-protein snacks that will support your weight loss goals
Discover some tasty and satiating snacks for weight loss
Man drinking protein shake

Eating optimal amounts of protein daily can benefit your health in many ways. For example, high-protein snacks and meals can help replenish and reduce overall calorie intake, which, in turn, can promote a healthy body weight. 

High protein snacks and meals have also been associated with the improvement of the composition of the body, bone health, and heart disease risk factors. 

Read more