 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

Resistance band workouts: How to build and tone your shoulders

You'll love these resistance band shoulder workouts

Christine VanDoren
By
Man flexing his back and shoulders.
Nigel Msipa / Unsplash

Resistance bands are versatile, portable, and affordable tools that can help you strengthen and sculpt your muscles. You can use them for various exercises to tone your entire body while being more gentle on your joints than most forms of strength training.

The shoulders are often neglected or injured by conventional weight training, but a resistance band can target them uniquely. In this article, you will learn about the anatomy of the shoulders, how to build them with only resistance bands, how often to train them, and five practical resistance band exercises for your shoulder workout.

Fit muscular sports man doing bicep curl exercise with resistance band in the open air
Atstock Productions / Shutterstock

Anatomy of the shoulders

The shoulders are composed of three major muscles: the anterior (front) deltoid, the lateral deltoid, and the posterior (rear) deltoid. Your shoulder can rotate and move in a lot of ways, but almost all motions come down to these three muscles! 

Recommended Videos

These muscles work together to perform various movements of the arm, such as raising, rotating, and pulling. The front deltoid is responsible for lifting the arm forward, the lateral deltoid lifts the arm sideways, and the rear deltoid pulls the arm backward. 

Related

To develop balanced and well-defined shoulders, you need to work all three parts of the deltoid muscle. Some of the exercises on this list target each deltoid individually, but some work the entire shoulder as a whole or even parts of the back or chest!

Man using resistance bands.
Anna Shvets / Pexels

Can you build shoulders with only resistance bands?

Yes, you can build shoulders with only resistance bands. Resistance bands are great for providing constant tension throughout the range of motion. This consistent force stimulates muscle growth and improves endurance. They also allow you to adjust the resistance level by changing the band length, width, or position. 

You can perform various resistance band shoulder workouts, such as presses, raises, and rows, that target different parts of the deltoid muscle. Resistance bands are also safer and easier on the joints than free weights, which can cause injury or pain if used incorrectly. They’re also much more portable due to being so light and compact, so you can use them practically anywhere, including the gym, a hotel room, or your living room.

Man with blue resistance band
Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels

How often do you need to train your shoulders?

The frequency of your shoulder training depends on your goals, fitness level, and recovery ability. Generally, you can train your shoulders once or twice a week. One study found that increasing the frequency of workouts (in the same muscle group) from two times a week to three or four hardly provides additional gains, so there’s not much reason for you to work your shoulders more than two times a week.

You can also train your shoulders as part of a full-body workout or as an accessory to other exercises. The key is to give your shoulders enough rest and recovery time between sessions and to avoid overtraining or undertraining them. You don’t want to train the same muscle group two days in a row.

Training online with resistance band on exercise ball.
DC Studio / Adobe Stock

5 shoulder exercises for your resistance band workout

Front raises

Front raises target the front deltoid and help improve shoulder mobility and stability. They also work the upper chest and the core muscles. These are a great choice for resistance band workouts!

Instructions:

  • Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart on top of a band and hold the handles or ends of the band with both hands in front of your thighs. The band should be taut but not stretched.
  • Keeping your arms straight and your shoulders down, lift the band up to shoulder level, in line with your eyes. Pause for a second, then lower the band back to the starting position. 
  • Repeat for the desired number of reps.

Lateral raises

Lateral raises target the lateral deltoid and help shape and widen the shoulders. They also work the upper back and the traps.

Instructions:

  • Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart on top of the center of a band and hold the handles or ends of the band with both hands by your sides. The band should be taut but not stretched.
  • Keeping your arms slightly bent and your shoulders down, lift the band up to shoulder level, forming a T shape with your body. Pause for a second, then lower the band back to the starting position.
  • Repeat for the desired number of reps.

Overhead press

Overhead press targets the whole shoulder complex and helps build strength and power. It also works the triceps, the upper chest, and the core muscles.

Instructions:

  • Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart on top of a band and hold the handles or ends of the band with both hands at shoulder level and your palms facing forward. The band should be taut but not stretched.
  • Keeping your elbows in and your shoulders down, press the band up over your head, extending your arms fully. Pause for a second, then lower the band back to the starting position. 
  • Repeat for the desired number of reps.

Y raises

Y raises target the rear deltoid and help improve posture and balance. They also work the upper back and the traps. For these, you’ll want to make sure you have one of the best resistance bands.

Instructions:

  • Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart on top of a band and hold the handles or ends of the band with both hands in front of your thighs. The band should be taut but not stretched.
  • Keeping your arms straight and your shoulders down, lift the band up and out to form a Y shape with your body. Essentially, you are raising your arms in between where you would for front raises and lateral raises. Pause for a second when your arms are parallel to the floor, and then lower the band back to the starting position.
  • Repeat for the desired number of reps.

Resistance band pull aparts

Resistance band pull-aparts target the rear deltoid and help prevent shoulder injuries and pain. They also work the upper back and the rhomboids.

Instructions:

  • Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold the band with both hands in front of your chest. The band should be taut but not stretched.
  • Keeping your arms straight and your shoulders down, pull the ends of the band apart and away from each other. Squeeze your shoulder blades together at the end of the movement. Pause for a second, then release the band back to the starting position. 
  • Repeat for the desired number of reps.

Editors' Recommendations

Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
Resistance band workouts: How to get stronger legs
Great resistance band leg workouts
man doing lunge exercise with resistance band indoors

With all the focus on arms and biceps, we often skip out on leg day or forget about our legs that carry us around all day, every day. Resistance bands are a simple and effective way to support and optimize your workouts and strengthen and stretch your legs. The bands are affordable, easy, and convenient to take with you anywhere, and you can target big and small muscle groups simultaneously. From beginners to athletes and experienced exercise enthusiasts, anyone can use resistance bands to stretch, strengthen, and more. We’ve listed the best resistance band workouts to get stronger legs.

How do resistance bands strengthen your legs?
Instead of using free weights, you’re using resistance bands and elastic tension. Resistance bands evenly distribute tension and force you to power up the right muscles and improve your form, balance, and stability. You pull and elongate these tube- or flat-shaped elastic bands to add resistance to your muscles. The added resistance increases the difficulty of the movement. Some bands come with handles; others are one long piece or looped in a circle.

Read more
This is how many calories you burn on an exercise bike
What you need to know about this kind of exercise and calories burned
Stationary bike

There are numerous benefits exercise can have on an individual's health, such as reducing diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and hypertension, among others. Another benefit of exercise is that it burns calories and can help promote weight loss. Physical activity of any type increases your energy expenditure, which can contribute to creating a calorie deficit necessary for losing weight. That said, the number of calories you burn in a given workout depends on various factors, one of which is the activity you partake in.
There are various bikes, including stationary bikes, also known as upright bikes, recumbent stationary bikes (which simulate sitting on a chair and peddling), as well as indoor cycles, which are also called spin bikes. Exercise bike workouts are a great way to improve your aerobic fitness and strengthen your legs while minimizing joint stress. You can also potentially burn a fair number of calories in an exercise bike workout.
Curious to know how many calories you burn on an exercise bike? Continue reading and check out our pro tips to burn the most calories on a stationary bike.

Factors that affect how many calories you burn on an exercise bike
Unfortunately, there’s not an easy answer or simple formula you can use to determine exactly how many calories you burn on an exercise bike. Numerous factors impact the actual number of calories burned in an exercise bike workout. Taking these factors into consideration can help you get a more accurate estimation of your actual energy expenditure. The primary factors that impact the number of calories you burn riding an exercise bike include the following:

Read more
The low-carb diet guide: How to eat better and optimize your health
This is everything you need to know about embracing a low-carb diet
Large steak on an open grill.

One of the best ways to take control of your health is through the implementation of a well-optimized wellness plan. The two biggest components that most people start to focus on first usually happen to be exercise and, more importantly, diet. All diets focus on the big three macronutrients: proteins, fats, and carbohydrates.
Sugars, starch, and fiber, which are types of carbohydrates, are found in nearly all foods to some degree, but in much higher quantities in foods like bread, oatmeal, pasta, cereal, and other grains, along with fruits, legumes, potatoes, and certain dairy products. Even the healthiest vegetables like kale and broccoli contain carbs. In contrast, foods like meat, poultry, eggs, and fish, are low-carb foods, with most of the calories coming instead from protein or fat.
While there are benefits to consuming carbohydrates, some people believe that carbs lead to excessive weight gain and cause unhealthy spikes in blood sugar. While that may not seem like a great fear for most, usually those individuals also have issues with portion control when it comes to consuming carbs. A low-carb diet aims to minimize carbohydrate intake as much as possible by focusing on consuming protein and fat and limiting high-carb foods. If you love steak, chicken, and scrambled eggs, you may find that a low-carb diet is the best way for you to lose weight without feeling deprived. Keep reading for our complete guide on getting started with a low-carb diet to decide if ditching the bread is your path to better health.

What is a low-carb diet?
Low-carb diets, by definition, restrict carbohydrate intake. However, there are no hard-and-fast rules about how many carbs you can consume on a generalized low-carb diet. There are specific low-carb diets, such as the keto diet, with strict carbohydrate intake values, but the term “low-carb diet” is an umbrella term that embodies any eating pattern that limits carbohydrate intake. The typical foods for a low-carb diet may vary from person to person, as there are also no particular foods you have to eat. That said, the macronutrient split in a low-carb diet usually limits carbohydrates to 25% of the daily caloric intake. Protein and fat make up the remaining 75%, with flexibility in the relative proportions of each.

Read more