 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

I tested the OOFOS OOmy Stride: A versatile shoe that supports recovery, comfort

The OOFOS ooMY Stride is a versatile recovery shoe

By
ooMY Stride side profile
Mark Reif

Recovery is central to being an athlete. During that time, muscles rest and rejuvenate, growing stronger before the next workout. Time off also provides a nice mental break for renewed focus the next time out.

Active recovery takes that further by introducing light movements post-workout, increasing blood flow, and speeding up rejuvenation. Low-intensity activities like walking, swimming, or shooting hoops gently guide muscles back into action. They’re also a fun departure from intense runs or HIIT classes.

Recommended Videos

OOFOS makes footwear to help athletes recover. It’s best known for its recovery slides that use OOfoam, which absorbs up to 37% more impact than traditional materials. A patented footbed design distributes pressure for enhanced stability and support.

This summer, the company introduced the OOmy Stride, which is made for active recovery. Its versatile design not only assists the recovery process but also offers a comfortable ride in any setting. 

Related

OOFOS sent me a pair of OOmy Strides to try out, and I spent several months using them for recovery, travel, and more. Here’s how they performed.

OOFOS OOmy Stride: Design and specs

ooMY Stride rear
Mark Reif

The has a clean, modern appearance. When I unboxed them, they reminded me of something from a futuristic movie, like shoes worn on a spacecraft or in a 2050 cityscape. Each element — from the midsole rocker to the bubble-like heel cushion — showed thought and purpose. 

The upper uses a 4-way engineered mesh and wider-than-typical last for a relaxed, ventilated fit. A knit heel collar and snug lacing offer security and comfort. An anti-microbial lining keeps them feeling fresh. 

A thick piece of OOfoam is massage-like, especially at the heel, where it bubbles outward like a marshmallow. The outsole uses a segmented design, increasing flexibility, and a tuned rocker helps the foot roll through each stride. 

Pros and Cons of the OOFOS OOmy Stride

ooMY Stride outsole
Mark Reif

Pros

  • Marshmallow-like midsole 
  • Wide forefoot fit
  • Outsole rocker guides you through strides
  • Lightweight
  • Leaves legs feeling refreshed
  • Excellent driving shoe
  • Good for long days on your feet

Cons

  • Can feel tippy
  • Limited color choices

How the OOFOS OOmy Stride performed

ooMY Stride front
Mark Reif

Walking in the OOmy Stride was interesting. As the shoe’s designer, Dan Hobson, described in an interview, ooFoam is designed to absorb energy instead of returning it. That gives it a resilient, quicksand-like sensation, massaging the foot upon impact. 

At footfall, the ooFoam pressed into my midfoot like a resilient marshmallow. It was a relieving sensation, especially after a demanding run when my feet were sore and tired. After impact, the rocker took over, rolling my foot through the stride and flowing into the next one.

Walking in the OOmy Stride required almost no energy—the foam absorbed impact, and the rocker rolled, the same way a bicycle tire glides down the street. That proved valuable on long travel days when walking through airport terminals or exploring new places. The shoe reduced fatigue and made life easier.

The shoe was wonderful to drive in. The spacious midfoot fit let my feet spread out and relax, and the bulbous heel gently rolled when I pressed the accelerator or brake. Add in an airy, ventilated upper, and long drives were a pleasure, not a hindrance.

On the other hand, the OOmy Stride wasn’t perfect and felt slightly tippy at footfall. At impact, my foot would search for a balance point before rolling forward. With time, I got used to it. 

Lastly, limited color choices hold back this highly versatile shoe, with the only options being white/black, white/glacier, and white/electro. I like to express myself with color choices — whether wearing a snowboard jacket or running shoes — and a wider palette would add personality. 

What we really think of the OOFOS OOmy Stride

ooMY Stride diagonal view
Mark Reif

Two words sum up the OOmy Stride: relief and versatility. The OOfoam offered a mini-massage with each stride, helping me recover from hours-long trail runs or while spending long days on my feet. Its light weight and secure fit made it versatile, whether on a grocery run or driving. The wide midfoot fit let my feet kick back and relax, and the clean, simple style, made it good in any setting. 

Those traits make the OOmy Stride excellent not only for runners and athletes but also for everyday wearers. People from all walks of life can enjoy the benefits of the shoe, as it not only helps recovery but also makes everyday tasks and trips easier.

The OOmy Stride is also fun. It’s like a svelte moccasin and has a peppy feeling around town. Even sitting on the couch and watching TV, the upper has an oh-so-nice spaciousness and easy chair-like comfort. 

If you want a shoe that helps you recover while feeling fun and spacious, the OOmy Stride is worth considering. You’ll look forward to OOfoam’s feel and enjoy moving around in this quick and light shoe. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Cyber Monday Garmin deals available now: Save 37% off the Garmin Vivoactive 5 (and more)
save 100 on garmin fenix gps smartwatch rei anniversary sale 2021 6 feature image

There are some great Cyber Monday deals happening right now, and we’ve homed in on specific areas to help you trawl through the thousands of deals around. We’ve searched across all the best and major retailers before picking out our favorite Garmin deals. If you’ve got some ambitious running or hiking plans, these are a particular highlight. Team a watch up with the best Cyber Monday AirPods deals, and you’re all set for some great journeys. Read on and we’ll take you through all the best Cyber Monday Garmin deals and offer up some buying advice so you know what to think about before buying.

Alternatively, if you want to keep costs down, check out the best Cyber Monday deals under $25 for a fun bargain.
Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar -- $650 $900 28% off

Read more
Cyber Monday Fitbit deals still available: Get up to 40% off if you shop now
Woman stretching while wearing Fitbit Charge 5.

There are some great Cyber Monday deals, to the point that it can feel overwhelming to know where to begin. That’s why we’ve picked out all the best Cyber Monday Fitbit deals here: You can quickly discover savings for anything fitness-related. Team these deals up with the best Cyber Monday AirPods deals, and you’ll have the perfect set of tech to encourage you to walk or run more often. Read on, and we’ll take you through the highlights of the Cyber Monday Fitbit deals, having searched through all the major retailers to save you from doing so. We also have some great buying advice on what to consider when buying a new Fitbit.

You can also check out the best Cyber Monday deals under $25 if you want to keep your costs down.
Fitbit Versa 4 -- $120 $200 40% off

Read more
Pick up those kettlebells — hot-off-the-press study shows impressive benefits
The kettlebell has a long and interesting history originating in Russia
row of kettlebells outside workout equipment

Staying committed to weight training helps you develop a more muscular physique. Mounting research highlights the benefits of resistance training, from enhanced self-esteem and cognitive abilities to physical performance and heart health. There are different ways of using external resistance, including resistance bands, dumbbells, kettlebells, and weight machines. A new study will make you want to pick up those kettlebells and get to work. Let’s look at the study and the history of the kettlebell.
The study results

In this new study presented at the 2024 Integrative Physiology of Exercise conference, participants aged 60-80 took part in kettlebell training sessions twice a week for one year. The individuals involved in the study were from various backgrounds with no prior experience with resistance training. Impressively, after just six months, the participants had increased muscle mass, grip strength, and upper leg strength. By the one-year mark, they had improved physical function and took less time to rise from a chair to stand up or to climb a flight of stairs.

Read more