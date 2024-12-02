I tested the OOFOS OOmy Stride: A versatile shoe that supports recovery, comfort

Table of Contents Table of Contents OOFOS OOmy Stride: Design and specs Pros and Cons of the OOFOS OOmy Stride How the OOFOS OOmy Stride performed What we really think of the OOFOS OOmy Stride

Recovery is central to being an athlete. During that time, muscles rest and rejuvenate, growing stronger before the next workout. Time off also provides a nice mental break for renewed focus the next time out.

Active recovery takes that further by introducing light movements post-workout, increasing blood flow, and speeding up rejuvenation. Low-intensity activities like walking, swimming, or shooting hoops gently guide muscles back into action. They’re also a fun departure from intense runs or HIIT classes.

OOFOS makes footwear to help athletes recover. It’s best known for its recovery slides that use OOfoam, which absorbs up to 37% more impact than traditional materials. A patented footbed design distributes pressure for enhanced stability and support.

This summer, the company introduced the OOmy Stride, which is made for active recovery. Its versatile design not only assists the recovery process but also offers a comfortable ride in any setting.

OOFOS sent me a pair of OOmy Strides to try out, and I spent several months using them for recovery, travel, and more. Here’s how they performed.

OOFOS OOmy Stride: Design and specs

The has a clean, modern appearance. When I unboxed them, they reminded me of something from a futuristic movie, like shoes worn on a spacecraft or in a 2050 cityscape. Each element — from the midsole rocker to the bubble-like heel cushion — showed thought and purpose.

The upper uses a 4-way engineered mesh and wider-than-typical last for a relaxed, ventilated fit. A knit heel collar and snug lacing offer security and comfort. An anti-microbial lining keeps them feeling fresh.

A thick piece of OOfoam is massage-like, especially at the heel, where it bubbles outward like a marshmallow. The outsole uses a segmented design, increasing flexibility, and a tuned rocker helps the foot roll through each stride.

Pros and Cons of the OOFOS OOmy Stride

Pros

Marshmallow-like midsole

Wide forefoot fit

Outsole rocker guides you through strides

Lightweight

Leaves legs feeling refreshed

Excellent driving shoe

Good for long days on your feet

Cons

Can feel tippy

Limited color choices

How the OOFOS OOmy Stride performed

Walking in the OOmy Stride was interesting. As the shoe’s designer, Dan Hobson, described in an interview, ooFoam is designed to absorb energy instead of returning it. That gives it a resilient, quicksand-like sensation, massaging the foot upon impact.

At footfall, the ooFoam pressed into my midfoot like a resilient marshmallow. It was a relieving sensation, especially after a demanding run when my feet were sore and tired. After impact, the rocker took over, rolling my foot through the stride and flowing into the next one.

Walking in the OOmy Stride required almost no energy—the foam absorbed impact, and the rocker rolled, the same way a bicycle tire glides down the street. That proved valuable on long travel days when walking through airport terminals or exploring new places. The shoe reduced fatigue and made life easier.

The shoe was wonderful to drive in. The spacious midfoot fit let my feet spread out and relax, and the bulbous heel gently rolled when I pressed the accelerator or brake. Add in an airy, ventilated upper, and long drives were a pleasure, not a hindrance.

On the other hand, the OOmy Stride wasn’t perfect and felt slightly tippy at footfall. At impact, my foot would search for a balance point before rolling forward. With time, I got used to it.

Lastly, limited color choices hold back this highly versatile shoe, with the only options being white/black, white/glacier, and white/electro. I like to express myself with color choices — whether wearing a snowboard jacket or running shoes — and a wider palette would add personality.

What we really think of the OOFOS OOmy Stride

Two words sum up the OOmy Stride: relief and versatility. The OOfoam offered a mini-massage with each stride, helping me recover from hours-long trail runs or while spending long days on my feet. Its light weight and secure fit made it versatile, whether on a grocery run or driving. The wide midfoot fit let my feet kick back and relax, and the clean, simple style, made it good in any setting.

Those traits make the OOmy Stride excellent not only for runners and athletes but also for everyday wearers. People from all walks of life can enjoy the benefits of the shoe, as it not only helps recovery but also makes everyday tasks and trips easier.

The OOmy Stride is also fun. It’s like a svelte moccasin and has a peppy feeling around town. Even sitting on the couch and watching TV, the upper has an oh-so-nice spaciousness and easy chair-like comfort.

If you want a shoe that helps you recover while feeling fun and spacious, the OOmy Stride is worth considering. You’ll look forward to OOfoam’s feel and enjoy moving around in this quick and light shoe.