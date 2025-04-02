 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Dancing is exercise, and interesting new research proves it

You don’t always have to hit the gym to get a good workout in. Just switch on your favorite track and boogie on down.

By
Couple dancing on city streets
Vincent Pelletier / Pexels

Dancing is one of the most invigorating, fun ways to get your muscles moving and your heart pumping. There’s nothing like breaking out some of your go-to dance moves, even if it’s just to the music in your head. As a musician, I frequently hear music and melodies in my head. You don’t have to be a professional dancer to enjoy the benefits of dancing as a form of exercise. Personally, I’m a huge ’80s fan, so it’s hard to resist bopping to that kick drum and zoning into those entrancing Roland synths. 

Previous research reveals that dancing is an excellent way to improve your physical fitness, and health professionals have long considered dance as a form of exercise. Other studies show how dancing can also improve mental health, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and social skills, as well as reduce the risk of dementia. Recently, researchers wanted to know if the health benefits of free-form dance are comparable to conventional exercise. Let’s check out the new research.

Recommended Videos

The study

people happy dancing headphones
Mediocre Memories / Pexels

In a study published in the journal PLOS One, researchers recruited participants who weren’t trained dancers but everyday people who just like to get down and boogie. “Just dance however you want to dance.” The study involved 50 adults aged 18 to 83 years.

Related

The researchers noted that prior studies have mostly focused on specific types of dance, such as ballet or hip-hop. For this study, the focus was on free-form dance and the dose needed. Researchers also wanted to know if people tend to reach a moderate or vigorous intensity when they’re dancing as they please in a free-form style. 

Participants were told to just let loose and boogie for five-minute intervals at self-determined moderate and vigorous intensity levels. They were able to choose the music, and they were also asked to dance without music. Researchers measured heart rates, oxygen levels, and perceived exertion.

The results

man and woman dancing together
Marko Man / Pexels

The researchers concluded that no matter if it’s in a club, in the dark, or on your own, dancing raises your heart rate and provides similar benefits to other types of exercise, like running. They noted that even if you don’t have music, training, or a teacher, anyone can dance and get the health benefits that come along with it. 

Even without music, dancing expends enough energy to reach moderate or vigorous physical activity intensities that are advantageous to your overall wellness. Researchers found that participants danced more intensely when the music was turned on. 

The takeaway

man dancing wearing headphone
Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

Dancing is a natural, enjoyable way to get some exercise. A large study of 48,000 Brits found that moderate-intensity dancing is associated with a lower risk of heart disease. The reasons to get your groove on just keep on coming. This recent study shows us that you don’t have to have a specific style or any music to yield those benefits—it’s time to shake a leg.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
How to increase your bench press: Tips and tricks for stronger lifts
Essential tips and common mistakes to avoid
Man bench pressing outside

The bench press is a cornerstone exercise in strength training, well-known for building upper body strength and muscle mass. Whether you're an experienced athlete aiming to break plateaus or a beginner seeking to improve your fitness regimen, understanding how to increase your bench press is crucial. As a trainer, I have had many clients share that achieving a bench press PR is also a priority in addition to their physique goals.

To help you increase your bench press numbers, we’ve explained exercise-focused tips for improvement, common pitfalls to avoid, and additional non-exercise-related factors that can influence your progress. Keep reading to learn more!
What muscles does bench press work?

Read more
New study casts doubt on the efficacy of those carbon-plated running shoes
Are the improvements in running economy the same for all runners and all paces and terrains?
man running on track

Kenyan runner Barnaba Kiplimo recently crossed the finish line of the Khon Kaen Marathon in Thailand wearing carbon-plated sandals. Kiplimo finished the marathon in two hours, 18 minutes, and 55 seconds.

Many runners swear by their carbon-plated running shoes, and some research shows carbon-plated shoes can improve running economy by around 2.7 to 4.2%, which makes a difference when every minute counts. Improving running economy refers to reducing the amount of oxygen your body needs to use when you’re running at a certain intensity or speed. Even so, new research casts doubt on the efficacy of these innovative shoes. Let’s look at the research and a little more about this footwear that many call super shoes.
The history of carbon-plated running shoes

Read more
Is the Speediance Gym Monster 2 worth the investment? Here’s what I found
Who needs multiple clunky machines when you can have the smart Gym Monster 2? Is it worth it?
Speediance Gym Monster Man exercising with rope cables

Gyms usually have several big machines to accommodate a range of exercises. It’s part of the allure of the gym and one of the reasons why we pay a monthly membership. In the modern age, as technology advances, we’ve seen the dawn of multi-purpose gym machines that provide a number of different exercises and workouts in one system. 

I tried the Speediance Gym Monster 2 for over a month, and overall, I was impressed with how much I could do with it. Surprisingly, it didn’t take up as much space as you’d initially think. When I first started out, my home gym consisted of a humble pair of dumbbells and a yoga mat, and it’s come a long way since then. The Gym Monster 2 is a high-tech machine that definitely leveled up my home gym. 

Read more