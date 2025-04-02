Dancing is exercise, and interesting new research proves it

Table of Contents Table of Contents The study The results The takeaway

Dancing is one of the most invigorating, fun ways to get your muscles moving and your heart pumping. There’s nothing like breaking out some of your go-to dance moves, even if it’s just to the music in your head. As a musician, I frequently hear music and melodies in my head. You don’t have to be a professional dancer to enjoy the benefits of dancing as a form of exercise. Personally, I’m a huge ’80s fan, so it’s hard to resist bopping to that kick drum and zoning into those entrancing Roland synths.

Previous research reveals that dancing is an excellent way to improve your physical fitness, and health professionals have long considered dance as a form of exercise. Other studies show how dancing can also improve mental health, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and social skills, as well as reduce the risk of dementia. Recently, researchers wanted to know if the health benefits of free-form dance are comparable to conventional exercise. Let’s check out the new research.

The study

In a study published in the journal PLOS One, researchers recruited participants who weren’t trained dancers but everyday people who just like to get down and boogie. “Just dance however you want to dance.” The study involved 50 adults aged 18 to 83 years.

The researchers noted that prior studies have mostly focused on specific types of dance, such as ballet or hip-hop. For this study, the focus was on free-form dance and the dose needed. Researchers also wanted to know if people tend to reach a moderate or vigorous intensity when they’re dancing as they please in a free-form style.

Participants were told to just let loose and boogie for five-minute intervals at self-determined moderate and vigorous intensity levels. They were able to choose the music, and they were also asked to dance without music. Researchers measured heart rates, oxygen levels, and perceived exertion.

The results

The researchers concluded that no matter if it’s in a club, in the dark, or on your own, dancing raises your heart rate and provides similar benefits to other types of exercise, like running. They noted that even if you don’t have music, training, or a teacher, anyone can dance and get the health benefits that come along with it.

Even without music, dancing expends enough energy to reach moderate or vigorous physical activity intensities that are advantageous to your overall wellness. Researchers found that participants danced more intensely when the music was turned on.

The takeaway

Dancing is a natural, enjoyable way to get some exercise. A large study of 48,000 Brits found that moderate-intensity dancing is associated with a lower risk of heart disease. The reasons to get your groove on just keep on coming. This recent study shows us that you don’t have to have a specific style or any music to yield those benefits—it’s time to shake a leg.