How to meal prep for weight loss success: Tips, ideas, and recipes

Table of Contents Table of Contents 7 meal prep ideas for weight loss How can meal prepping help with weight loss? What are some key foods to include in your meal prep? How long do prepped meals last? Taking calories and protein into consideration Frequently asked questions

Sometimes, the biggest reason a weight loss plan derails is lack of time. As a trainer and nutritionist, more than one client has shared with me how easy it is to swing through a drive-through instead of cooking a healthy meal on a busy day. Meal prepping is a great way to avoid this problem.

This article will help you get started with meal prep for weight loss. We’ve got seven delicious recipes, plus tips on meal prepping, storing, and more. Let’s dive in!

7 meal prep ideas for weight loss

Honey Garlic Shrimp

Ingredients:

1 lb shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 tbsp honey

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp olive oil

1 cup broccoli florets

1 cup snap peas

1 cup carrots, sliced

Method:

In a bowl, mix honey, garlic, soy sauce, and olive oil. Add shrimp to the bowl and marinate for 15 minutes. Heat a pan over medium heat and cook shrimp for 2-3 minutes on each side. Add broccoli, snap peas, and carrots to the pan and cook until tender. Store together, and eat with brown rice.

Orange Chicken and Quinoa

Ingredients:

1 lb chicken breast, cubed

1 orange, zested and juiced

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp olive oil

1 cup broccoli florets

1/2 cup quinoa

Method:

In a bowl, mix orange zest, juice, soy sauce, and honey. Add chicken to the bowl and marinate for 15 minutes. Bring 1 cup water to a boil in a saucepan. Heat a frying pan (or wok) over medium heat and cook chicken, stirring frequently. Add the quinoa to the boiling water. Reduce to a simmer, cover, and simmer until the liquid is fully absorbed. When the chicken is fully cooked, add broccoli to the pan and cook until tender. Store together with quinoa or separately.

Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked chicken breast, shredded

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cucumber, diced

1/4 cup red onion, diced

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

In a large bowl, combine chicken, tomatoes, cucumber, and red onion. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Pour dressing over the salad and toss to combine.

Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

1 cup almond milk

1 apple, diced

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tbsp chia seeds

1 tbsp maple syrup

Method:

In a jar, combine all ingredients. Stir well and refrigerate overnight. In the morning, stir again and enjoy.

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Ingredients:

1 cup Greek yogurt

1/2 cup granola

1/2 cup mixed berries

1 tbsp honey

Method:

In a jar, layer Greek yogurt, granola, and mixed berries. Drizzle with honey. Repeat layers and refrigerate until ready to eat.

Quinoa and Black Bean Salad

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked quinoa

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup corn kernels

1 red bell pepper, diced

1/4 cup red onion, diced

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp lime juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

In a large bowl, combine quinoa, black beans, corn, bell pepper, and red onion. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lime juice, salt, and pepper. Store separately or toss to combine.

Baked Salmon With Asparagus

Ingredients:

2 salmon fillets

1 bunch asparagus, trimmed

1 tbsp olive oil

1 lemon, sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). On a baking sheet, arrange salmon fillets and asparagus. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Top with lemon slices. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until the salmon is fully cooked.

How can meal prepping help with weight loss?

On a busy workday, it can be hard to maintain a diet plan. Assembling healthy food ahead of time is one way to make sure that you keep up with your diet. Otherwise, you might find yourself stopping at a fast-food drive-through just because you don’t have time to cook.

What are some key foods to include in your meal prep?

Fish is one of the most healthy main dishes, with lean protein and high levels of omega-3 fatty acids, some vitamins, and iodine. Eating fish is correlated with a number of health benefits: “Regular fish consumption… facilitates maintenance of a healthy body weight, reduces… age-associated increases in blood pressure… help[s] prevent diabetes and the metabolic syndrome, and has a positive impact on muscle mass preservation among the elderly,” according to one review of recent studies.

You should also make sure to include a variety of vegetables and some fruits as well — aim for dark green vegetables and fruits in many colors. Multicolored produce signifies that there are different nutrients inside, so a variety of colors means more balanced nutrition!

How long do prepped meals last?

Most items on this list only last three to four days in the fridge. However, the freezer can keep prepped meals good for months. If you’re prepping for a whole week, put the later meals into the freezer when you make them. Ideally, take them out a day or two before you eat them so they can thaw; you can usually thaw them in the microwave as well.

Taking calories and protein into consideration

You don’t have to count calories or calculate your protein intake to eat healthy. Having a general idea of what you’re eating is a good thing, and if you like the idea of calculating and keeping careful track, go for it! But if just imagining keeping detailed food records makes you anxious, you don’t have to be so formal about it.

It’s not hard to find out what generally higher-calorie and lower-calorie foods are. You can check on the calorie content of any foods — especially meats and produce that don’t give the information on the label — using a source like the USDA’s FoodData Central.

With a tool like that, you can check out a variety of foods and decide how often to eat them. For example, salmon is very healthy, so you might decide to eat it at least once a week. On the other hand, steak can be high in calories and fat, so you might only eat that once a month. This is a simpler way to look at calories and protein than trying to keep a rigid, calculating score.

Frequently asked questions

What is the healthiest meal for losing weight?

There isn’t one single healthy meal that’s best for losing weight. The best choice is a balanced diet with plenty of vegetables and lean protein. On this list, the best meal is probably the salmon and asparagus.

Is it better to meal prep for five or seven days?

Prepping for five days is good if you work a regular job with free weekends; just prep for each workday. If your schedule is more unpredictable, it might be easier to prep for seven days.

Is chicken and rice good for weight loss?

Chicken is a good lean protein, and rice can be a great starch element for health and weight loss. Plus, you can make a large batch of rice and eat it with different meals throughout the week!