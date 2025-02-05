 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Is the 7-minute workout effective and is it really backed by science?

Exercise physiologist Chris Jordan developed the ‘science-backed 7-minute workout’ in 2013; lately, it’s trending again.

By
Man leaning against a concrete block doing dips.
Khosrork / Getty Images

When we hear about a workout that’s only seven minutes and backed by science, it certainly perks our ears up because we love efficient workouts that generate results. This trending workout involves high-intensity interval training, which has been proven to provide fitness benefits in a shorter amount of time, making it ideal for the busy person.

There’s definitely some merit to the ‘science-backed 7-minute workout method’, but we don’t want to go too overboard with our expectations because it likely won’t be a game changer on its own for those with a more experienced fitness level. That being said, it could provide fitness benefits for beginners and people looking to try an effective workout in a shorter time frame. Let’s look at the 7-minute workout and the science.

Recommended Videos

What is the 7-minute workout?

Shirtless man doing jumping jacks.
Westend61 / Adobe Stock

The 7-minute workout is designed to get you fit in just seven minutes and help you to build strength and endurance. Exercise physiologist Chris Jordan developed the ‘science-backed 7-minute workout’ in 2013; lately, it’s trending again. A science study featuring the workout was originally published in the American College of Sports Medicine’s Health and Fitness journal, so there is some science behind it showing that the workout can effectively reduce body weight and improve VO2 max and muscular fitness over time.

Related

How does it work?

Athletic man doing high knees at a gym.
Kawee / Adobe Stock

The workout involves the following 12 bodyweight exercises:

  • Jumping jacks
  • Wall sits
  • Push-ups
  • Abdominal crunches
  • Step-ups on a chair
  • Squats
  • Tricep dips on a chair
  • Plank
  • High knees running in place
  • Lunges
  • Push-ups with rotation
  • Side planks

You perform each move in 30-second intervals, allowing for only five or 10 seconds of rest between each exercise. The goal is to aim for a higher intensity to really put your body through a good workout and finish all movement intervals in 7 minutes.

Is the science-backed 7-minute workout effective?

Man doing abs crunches exercise, fitness workout at gym.
Puhhha / Adobe Stock

Committing to moving your muscles and increasing your heart rate is positive for your overall health and fitness. The 7-minute workout is certainly better than not doing any exercise at all, and it is an effective way to mix up your workout routine, save time, and still work on your fitness. Strength training, high-intensity interval training, and aerobic exercises like jumping jacks have all been shown to provide health benefits, such as helping with weight loss and building strength. 

Is it enough time working out to achieve specific strength, physique, or fitness goals? Well, that depends on your goals and fitness level. Shorter workouts are always better than skipping altogether because you didn’t have time. It’s more accessible for the busy person who doesn’t have much time or for someone who doesn’t want to figure out all the gym machines and would rather stick to a simple bodyweight routine. If you’re new to higher-intensity exercise, it’s a great place to start.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
How to do skull crushers the right way: The dos and don’ts you need to know
Swell your triceps with this killer move
Man doing skull crushers with an EZ curl barbell on bench gym

Skull crushers is an intriguing name for an exercise, but don’t let that put you off. This is a killer move for swelling your triceps, which are the muscles on the back of your arms with three attachment points at one end. I’ll admit I was conflicted when I first heard about this exercise because I was both a little intimidated and pumped at the same time. This move can generate serious results, but I've learned the key is to master your form so you can perform this move as safely and effectively as possible.

Read on to learn how to do skull crushers and the benefits, FAQs, variations, and more.
What are skull crushers?

Read more
New data shows why so many people are avoiding the gym
This large UK Survey reveals the top 10 most annoying things people dislike about the gym.
A tired man with towel sitting on a bench in a gym.

January is the time when gyms are busier as people push through with those new year fitness resolutions. By the time mid-February hits, eager gym-goers have already started trailing off, and you don't need to wait for a machine. People might avoid the gym for various reasons, from feeling too busy to lacking motivation or energy. 

On the one hand, the gym can be an encouraging place where surrounding yourself with weights and machines motivates you to stick around and sweat. On the other hand, it can be a place where you feel judged by some of those more muscular, sculpted humans pumping weight after weight. Many gym owners recognize this; some are taking action, such as Planet Fitness, with their ‘judgment-free zone.’ Interesting new data shows one of the biggest reasons why so many people are avoiding the gym, so if you feel others are a little judgy in the gym sometimes and it’s putting you off coming back, you’re certainly not alone. 
New data

Read more
Research shows why you should try military fitness workouts — even as a beginner
Military workouts usually involve a combination of strength training, bodyweight exercises, cardio, and flexibility stretches.
A man doing a box jump in a gym.

When you hear military fitness workouts, you might envision an intense exercise session with agility drills, buckets of sweat, and officers barking orders. The military resembles strength and endurance. Military fitness workouts are all the rage on social media; even British Prince William has been touting the benefits for years. Many people are drawn to the rigidity, discipline, and structure of this type of workout that provides the benefits of cardio along with strength training. Let’s look at what military workouts involve, the possible benefits, and the research.
What are military fitness workouts?

Military workouts usually involve a combination of strength training, bodyweight exercises, cardio, and flexibility stretches. These workouts might also be called high-intensity functional training, and they’re designed to prepare military personnel for the real-world challenges and physical demands they might be up against during military training and operations. These types of group exercises have been used for hundreds of years. Military workouts aren’t just for the military; gyms and coaches worldwide have adapted similar routines.
What exercises are involved in military fitness workouts?

Read more