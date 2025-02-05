Is the 7-minute workout effective and is it really backed by science?

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is the 7-minute workout? Is the science-backed 7-minute workout effective?

When we hear about a workout that’s only seven minutes and backed by science, it certainly perks our ears up because we love efficient workouts that generate results. This trending workout involves high-intensity interval training, which has been proven to provide fitness benefits in a shorter amount of time, making it ideal for the busy person.

There’s definitely some merit to the ‘science-backed 7-minute workout method’, but we don’t want to go too overboard with our expectations because it likely won’t be a game changer on its own for those with a more experienced fitness level. That being said, it could provide fitness benefits for beginners and people looking to try an effective workout in a shorter time frame. Let’s look at the 7-minute workout and the science.

What is the 7-minute workout?

The 7-minute workout is designed to get you fit in just seven minutes and help you to build strength and endurance. Exercise physiologist Chris Jordan developed the ‘science-backed 7-minute workout’ in 2013; lately, it’s trending again. A science study featuring the workout was originally published in the American College of Sports Medicine’s Health and Fitness journal, so there is some science behind it showing that the workout can effectively reduce body weight and improve VO2 max and muscular fitness over time.

How does it work?

The workout involves the following 12 bodyweight exercises:

Jumping jacks

Wall sits

Push-ups

Abdominal crunches

Step-ups on a chair

Squats

Tricep dips on a chair

Plank

High knees running in place

Lunges

Push-ups with rotation

Side planks

You perform each move in 30-second intervals, allowing for only five or 10 seconds of rest between each exercise. The goal is to aim for a higher intensity to really put your body through a good workout and finish all movement intervals in 7 minutes.

Is the science-backed 7-minute workout effective?

Committing to moving your muscles and increasing your heart rate is positive for your overall health and fitness. The 7-minute workout is certainly better than not doing any exercise at all, and it is an effective way to mix up your workout routine, save time, and still work on your fitness. Strength training, high-intensity interval training, and aerobic exercises like jumping jacks have all been shown to provide health benefits, such as helping with weight loss and building strength.

Is it enough time working out to achieve specific strength, physique, or fitness goals? Well, that depends on your goals and fitness level. Shorter workouts are always better than skipping altogether because you didn’t have time. It’s more accessible for the busy person who doesn’t have much time or for someone who doesn’t want to figure out all the gym machines and would rather stick to a simple bodyweight routine. If you’re new to higher-intensity exercise, it’s a great place to start.