 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

If Hyrox isn’t your thing, try the shorter intense ‘acid bath’ sprint workout

When you want short and simple but brutal, the CrossFit Acid Bath sprint workout might be the one for you.

By
Man sitting in gym doing seated cable row on cable machine
MAD Production / Shutterstock

Hyrox is a real challenge because you have to run 8km and finish all eight workout stations, from the Farmer’s carry to burpee broad jumps and rowing. If the Hyrox race is too long for you and you’re looking for a shorter way to seriously burn those quads and test your power, stamina, and fortitude, the intense ‘Acid Bath’ sprint workout might be the one for you. Some people are swapping Hyrox for the CrossFit Acid Bath; let’s look at what it is and the reasons to try it.

What is the Acid Bath sprint workout?

man with red shirt doing SkiErg machine skiing exercise equipment
Juan 1023 / Shutterstock

The CrossFit Acid Bath is an intense workout consisting of:

Recommended Videos

It’s considered one of the most grueling workouts because it’s designed to tax your cardiovascular system, build up lactic acid in your legs, and quickly fire up your largest muscles. 

Related

How long is the Acid Bath sprint workout?

Man on stationary bike in the gym
Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

This short workout typically only takes six minutes, but those six minutes can feel like an eternity. Some fitness buffs and influencers have finished this rough workout in less than six minutes. Those brave enough to attempt this workout shared that they could barely stand up or couldn’t stand up by the end of it.

What are the benefits?

Man with strong legs by cable machine. muscular legs
VlaDee / Adobe Stock

Here are some of the benefits of the CrossFit ‘Acid Bath’ sprint workout:

  • Work your quad muscles in your thighs.
  • Enhance your muscular endurance, balance, and agility. 
  • Enhance your cardiorespiratory fitness.
  • A short and simple workout.

How did it start?

Closeup of handsome african american sportsman training body on modern rowing exerciser in gym, copy space. Motivated young black sportsman with wireless headset having workout on rowing machine
Prostock-Studio / Shutterstock

Acid Bath was introduced at the 2018 Dubai Fitness Championship Finals, and it immediately gained popularity because it’s simple, brutal, and quick. At this introductory event, Roman Khrennikov from Russia completed the workout in an impressive and shocking 4 minutes and 54 seconds. Ever since, CrossFitters have been collapsing at the finish line, attempting to conquer this incredible feat of athleticism.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
The best workouts for beginners: Your cardio and strength training plan
Try these beginner exercises to get started on your fitness journey
Man doing situps using a fence for help outside on a concrete floor

Whether you’re a complete beginner or it’s been a few years, going to the gym can be intimidating and overwhelming. Plenty of well-designed beginner workouts safely introduce or reintroduce your body to exercise. The best workouts for beginners also help you learn the basic foundational movement patterns and exercises that you’ll eventually build on with more advanced progressions and modifications as you become fitter and stronger over time.

Even when you’re just starting out, your fitness routine must address one or more of the five major areas of health-related fitness: cardiovascular endurance, muscular strength, muscular endurance, flexibility, and body composition. To help ease your mind, we’ve compiled the best workout routines for beginners at home or in the gym, including exercises that are beneficial for aerobic endurance, losing fat, and building muscle. 
Why it’s important to start slow when you’re a beginner

Read more
This workout is surging in Google searches — here’s why it’s one of the best to try
You don't have to lift the heavier weights and ramp your heart rate up to the max to see muscle-building results
man doing lunge exercise with resistance band indoors

Low-intensity strength training is at breakout on Google, with searches up by over 5000%. Many experts believe it’s one of the best workouts to try. In our fast-paced world, high-intensity workouts like HIIT have become all the rage, but it’s clear that plenty of people are still interested in trying and seeing the benefits of different types of exercise, too. A workout doesn’t have to be high-intensity for you to see results. You’ll still build muscle and enhance your athletic performance by performing low-intensity strength training. While HIIT and similar exercise types can provide health advantages, you don’t always have to bring your heart rate up as high as possible, hit the peak of exhaustion, lift the heavier weights, or get in and out of the gym in record time. Here’s why the internet is raving about low-intensity strength training.
What is low-intensity strength training?

Low-intensity strength training is the term for exercise that enhances strength and endurance without spiking your heart rate. The American College of Sports Medicine reports that low-intensity training involves using 57-63% of your maximum heart rate for about 30 minutes or longer. At this point you’ll achieve the ‘low-intensity steady state’ or LISS as it’s referred to in sports medicine. 

Read more
The best deltoid exercises to add to your workout
Get stronger and broader shoulders with these effective deltoid exercises
Man lifting overhead press military press exercise with barbell in gym wearing black and red shorts

The triceps and biceps can’t take all the glory when it comes to impressive upper body strength and a sculpted physique. The deltoid muscles in your shoulders help you move and stabilize your arms. Growing and strengthening your deltoids gives you a more powerful-looking upper body and broader shoulders and improves your upper arm flexibility. These are hands down the best deltoid exercises to try.
What are the deltoids?

There are three parts of your deltoid muscles covering the front, side, and back of your shoulder joint.

Read more