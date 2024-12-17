If Hyrox isn’t your thing, try the shorter intense ‘acid bath’ sprint workout

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is the Acid Bath sprint workout? How long is the Acid Bath sprint workout? What are the benefits? How did it start?

Hyrox is a real challenge because you have to run 8km and finish all eight workout stations, from the Farmer’s carry to burpee broad jumps and rowing. If the Hyrox race is too long for you and you’re looking for a shorter way to seriously burn those quads and test your power, stamina, and fortitude, the intense ‘Acid Bath’ sprint workout might be the one for you. Some people are swapping Hyrox for the CrossFit Acid Bath; let’s look at what it is and the reasons to try it.

What is the Acid Bath sprint workout?

The CrossFit Acid Bath is an intense workout consisting of:

It’s considered one of the most grueling workouts because it’s designed to tax your cardiovascular system, build up lactic acid in your legs, and quickly fire up your largest muscles.

How long is the Acid Bath sprint workout?

This short workout typically only takes six minutes, but those six minutes can feel like an eternity. Some fitness buffs and influencers have finished this rough workout in less than six minutes. Those brave enough to attempt this workout shared that they could barely stand up or couldn’t stand up by the end of it.

What are the benefits?

Here are some of the benefits of the CrossFit ‘Acid Bath’ sprint workout:

Work your quad muscles in your thighs.

Enhance your muscular endurance, balance, and agility.

Enhance your cardiorespiratory fitness.

A short and simple workout.

How did it start?

Acid Bath was introduced at the 2018 Dubai Fitness Championship Finals, and it immediately gained popularity because it’s simple, brutal, and quick. At this introductory event, Roman Khrennikov from Russia completed the workout in an impressive and shocking 4 minutes and 54 seconds. Ever since, CrossFitters have been collapsing at the finish line, attempting to conquer this incredible feat of athleticism.