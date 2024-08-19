 Skip to main content
How to do hyperextensions: The do’s and don’ts for a stronger back

Proper form, what to avoid, variations, and more

Man doing hyperextensions.
Young handsome fit man performing hyperextension exercise on roman chair at gym. Olha / Adobe Stock

Did you know that performing hyperextensions can significantly reduce lower back pain and improve your posture?

Hyperextensions are a type of strength training exercise that targets the lower back muscles and glutes. You can perform the exercise with the hyperextension bench, a Roman chair, or a reverse hyperextension machine.

This article revolves around hyperextensions and their many variations. It’s time to dive in.

What muscles do hyperextensions target?

topless man back muscles flexing muscles with black background
Nigel Msipa / Unsplash

Hyperextension exercises target the posterior muscles, especially the lower back muscles like the lower erector spinae, gluteus, and hamstrings. Additionally, hyperextensions can activate the core muscles and hip flexors to a lesser extent, helping to stabilize the body during the movement. Depending on the variation of hyperextension you do, you can target specific muscles in the lower body.

What are the benefits of hyperextensions?

Man doing hyperextensions.
andy_gin / Adobe Stock

Reduced lower back pain

A study showed that back extensions were an effective remedy against lower back pain. This indicates that hyperextensions are good for your back, especially if you experience lower back pain.

Strengthened lower back 

Hyperextensions are strength training exercises. According to research, back extension exercises can help with spinal extension range of movement and improve back muscle strength. As mentioned before, they can also aid in increasing muscle mass in the lower body.

Improved posture 

Hyperextensions can contribute to better overall posture by strengthening the lower back muscles, glutes, and hamstrings. They are also effective core workouts, as the core muscles are required during the exercise for stabilization.

How to perform hyperextensions

Man doing hyperextensions.
Bojan / Adobe Stock

Instructions:

  1. Position yourself on the hyperextension bench so your hips are on the pads and your feet are anchored. You can hold onto a plate for additional resistance if you would like.
  2. Align your body to form a straight line from head to heels.
  3. Brace your core as you bend at the waist, lowering your torso towards the ground while keeping your back straight.
  4. Contract your glutes, hamstrings, and lower back to lift your upper body back to the starting position.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 to 4 sets of 10 to 15 reps

Hyperextension alternatives to try

Supermans

Man doing superman exercise.
SalenayaAlena / Adobe Stock

Instructions:

  1. Lie prone or face down on a mat.
  2. Position your arms straight out in front of you and your legs fully extended.
  3. Gently and simultaneously lift your arms, chest, and legs off the ground as high as you can until you can feel your lower back muscles contracting. 
  4. Stay in this position for a second or two.
  5. Relax and return your body to the starting position.

Recommended sets and reps: 2 to 3 sets of 15 to 20 reps

Back extension machine

Woman using a back extension machine.
See More / Adobe Stock

Instructions:

  1. Take a seat on the back extension machine so the back pad rests comfortably on your upper or mid back.
  2. Cross your arms over your chest or grab the handles for support.
  3. Slowly lower your upper body back towards the floor against the pad, keeping your back straight.
  4. Pause here for a moment before bending your hips to slowly return to the starting position.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps

Good mornings

Good mornings.
lioputra / Adobe Stock

Instructions:

  1. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.
  2. Place a barbell across your upper back, holding it with an overhand grip. Keep your back straight and your knees slightly bent.
  3. Bend at the hips to push your glutes back and your torso forward until it is nearly parallel to the ground, still keeping the barbell in place.
  4. Engage your hamstrings and glutes to raise your torso back to the starting position.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps

Things to avoid when doing hyperextensions

Hyperextension machine.
komokvm / Adobe Stock

While hyperextensions are meant to strengthen your lower back, they can still cause injury. Be sure to avoid the following when performing the exercise: 

  • Overextending your back: Do not over arch your back at the top of the movement, as this can strain your lower back.
  • Rushing through the exercise: Perform hyperextensions slowly to engage the correct muscles and prevent injury.
  • Lifting too much weight: This can compromise your form and increase the risk of back injury.
  • Incorrect body form: Ensure you position your hips on the pad properly. Also, keep your back stays neutral throughout the exercise.
  • Neglecting to engage your core: Keep your core tight to support your lower back and maintain stability.

Frequently asked questions

Man doing hyperextensions.
Yakov / Adobe Stock

How to do hyperextensions for glutes?

Position the bench so your hips can fully extend. Focus on squeezing your glutes to lift your upper body, keeping your back slightly arched throughout the movement. These adjustments will ensure you target the glutes.

How can I do hyperextensions at home without a machine?

You can do hyperextensions at home even without using a back extension machine. You can try hyperextension variants such as supermans, good mornings, and bird dogs.

Are hyperextensions bad for your back?

No, evidence from research shows that hyperextensions are good for the back as they can reduce pain and strengthen the back muscles.

