 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

How to choose the best infrared sauna for you

Follow these guidelines to find the best at-home infrared sauna

Sarah Joseph
By
Infrared sauna in the corner of a room.
doomu / Adobe Stock

You’ve considered all the options, from a traditional wood-burning sauna to an electric one, and realized the one for you is an infrared sauna. Great choice. Infrared saunas offer a bunch of health benefits, and they are perfect for people who want to sweat a lot but not roast in extreme temperatures. The next step in the process is choosing your at-home sauna kit. But before you do that, there are a few things that you should consider to ensure the home sauna you choose will suit your space.

Infrared Sauna built inside of a home.
Alhim / Adobe Stock

Here’s how to choose the best sauna for your health goals

When choosing an infrared sauna kit, here are a few things that you should look out for to ensure a safe and enjoyable investment for years to come.

Recommended Videos

Measure your space

Before purchasing an infrared sauna kit, the first step is to measure the available space in your home where you plan to install the sauna. Consider the dimensions of the kit and ensure that it fits comfortably in the designated area. If needed, consider portability as a variable in your decision. Measure the width, height, and depth of the space to compare it with the dimensions of the sauna kit you’re interested in. Additionally, make sure to leave some clearance around the sauna for ventilation and easy access.

Related

Calculate your budget

Setting a budget is crucial when selecting an infrared sauna kit. Prices can vary significantly depending on the size, features, materials, and brand. Determine how much you’re willing to invest in a home sauna and explore options within your budget range. While it’s tempting to go for the cheapest option available, keep in mind that higher-quality saunas often come with better features, longer warranties, and improved performance, making them a worthwhile long-term investment. Also, be prepared for additional hidden costs.

Choose low-EMF levels

Electromagnetic fields (EMFs) are a concern with electrical devices, including infrared saunas. While infrared saunas haven’t been studied that well yet, high-EMF levels are considered bad for health due to potential adverse effects. To ensure a safe and healthy personal sauna experience, prioritize saunas with low-EMF levels. Some at-home infrared saunas don’t explicitly say whether they are high- or low-EMF. If that’s the case, don’t risk purchasing it because it’s likely a high-EMF model.

Research different brands and models to find one that offers reduced EMF emissions without compromising on performance. Manufacturers may provide EMF testing reports, which can be helpful in making an informed decision.

Choose your infrared heater

The type of infrared heater used in the sauna greatly impacts the overall experience. There are three main types: carbon, ceramic, and full-spectrum heaters.

  • Carbon heaters are popular for their even heat distribution. They consist of large, flat panels with a carbon fiber element, which emits long-wave FAR-infrared radiation. This type of infrared heat is gentle and comfortable and it penetrates deep into the body, providing a soothing and relaxing experience.
  • Ceramic heaters are popular for their affordability and temperature. They have ceramic rods or plates that emit MID-infrared radiation. While they do take longer to heat up and may not distribute heat as evenly as carbon heaters, they are still effective at generating a comfortable and relaxing sauna experience.
  • Full-spectrum heaters are ideal for their ability to emit NEAR-, MID-, and FAR-infrared wavelengths. To achieve this, full-spectrum heaters typically have carbon and ceramic elements.

Choose a kit with high-quality materials

Trust me, if you skimp on the materials, you will feel it when you start to use your personal sauna at home. High-quality materials are crucial aspects of the durability, performance, and overall safety of your home sauna. Here are some essential factors to consider when selecting a sauna building kit with top-notch materials:

  • Premium wood: Wood is the primary material used in sauna construction, so choose the right type. Look for sauna kits made from premium-quality wood that’s been treated in a kiln the Scandinavian way. Cedar is a popular choice due to its pleasant aroma and natural resistance to moisture, decay, and insects. Alternatively, hemlock and fir are also good choices. Avoid sauna kits made from pine and spruce because they are prone to warping, and don’t try hardwoods like oak because they have a high thermal conductivity. Lower-grade woods may not withstand the heat and humidity of regular sauna use, which will affect the longevity of your sauna.
  • Nontoxic finishes and adhesives: Ensure that the sauna building kit uses nontoxic finishes and adhesives. Saunas operate at high temperatures, causing materials to release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) if they contain harmful chemicals. Choose kits with water-based finishes or natural oils that are safe for both you and the environment. Nontoxic adhesives contribute to the sauna’s structural integrity while preventing any health hazards due to off-gassing.
  • Stainless steel hardware: The hardware used in the sauna kit should be made of stainless steel. Stainless steel is resistant to rust and corrosion, ensuring the structural integrity of the sauna. Inferior hardware made of materials like regular steel or iron may deteriorate over time due to exposure to moisture and heat, leading to potential safety risks.
  • Tempered glass doors: If the sauna kit includes a glass door, ensure the dooris tempered glass. Tempered glass is specifically designed to withstand high temperatures, making it safe and durable for sauna use. Additionally, tempered glass is less likely to shatter if accidentally impacted, reducing the risk of injury.
  • Precise manufacturing: Choose a sauna building kit from a reputable manufacturer known for precision in craftsmanship. A well-made kit will have components that fit together seamlessly, ensuring a sturdy and secure sauna structure. Look for customer reviews and testimonials to gauge the manufacturer’s reputation for producing high-quality sauna kits.
  • Warranty and customer support: A reliable warranty is a testament to the manufacturer’s confidence in the quality of its product. Check the terms and conditions of the warranty provided with the sauna building kit. Additionally, consider the availability and responsiveness of customer support in case you encounter any issues or need assistance during the assembly process.

Choose a kit with easy assembly

Unless you’re a seasoned DIY enthusiast, opting for a sauna kit with straightforward assembly is a wise decision. Check the product reviews and descriptions to gauge the ease of assembly. Some at-home sauna kits come with pre-cut parts and detailed instructions, which makes the process more manageable, even for beginners. Some models only require a power tool to screw the pieces together. Others require drills, mallets, wrenches, or even a saw.

An infrared sauna turned on.
aneduard / Adobe Stock

Final thoughts on choosing an at-home infrared sauna kit

Selecting the perfect infrared sauna kit for your home involves careful consideration of these actors. By following these guidelines, you can confidently choose an infrared sauna kit that suits your space and health goals, guaranteeing a relaxing, rejuvenating, and long-lasting sauna experience for you and yours in the comfort of your own home.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Study finds that labeling meals ‘vegan’ makes people less likely to choose them
It would appear that a vegan label is a pretty big turn off
Vegan sign behind food plate

Veganism is an ever-growing way of life that millions of people worldwide embrace. The choice to partake in only animal-free products in everything from food to clothing is admirable. Regarding the vegan diet, some choose it for dietary reasons, others for its health benefits, and many for any animal rights or environmental causes. Whatever the reason, a plant-based diet can be a very healthful way to eat. Vegan products are much more widely available now than they were even just a few years ago, and even products that were always naturally vegan are now being labeled and advertised as vegan products, specifically. But it would appear that while that may be convenient for some, a vegan label isn't always such a good thing.
A recent study conducted at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) indicates that meat-eaters are far less likely to choose plant-based meals when they're described using the word "vegan."
The study was done twice on two different groups of college students at MIT. In each study, both groups of students were invited to dinner events and asked to pre-select a meal choice via the virtual invitation. The menu choices were A) A veggie hummus wrap and B) A Greek salad wrap. For both options, each ingredient was listed.
In both groups of students' invitations, the menus were identical except for one tiny difference. For the first group of students, the veggie hummus wrap was labeled as vegan, while the Greek salad wrap — which contained feta cheese — was not. The word "vegan" was left off in the second group's menus.

In the first group with the Vegan label included on their menus, 36 percent of students opted for the vegan dinner. And when the Vegan label was omitted, 60.7 percent of students chose the exact same menu item.
In the second group, 36 percent of students chose the known vegan option, and 63.8 selected the same item when it didn't have the word "vegan" attached.
It would appear that the word "vegan" is something of a repellant for most people, even if the food is otherwise something they would opt for and enjoy. We'd argue that this says more about the human mind than anything else. It could be that in discovering a product is vegan, some may automatically politely exclude themselves from the enjoyment of that food, saving it for those for whom it's intended. But the assumption that someone who eats meat can't enjoy a simple veggie wrap merely because it just so happens to be vegan is silly.
Fear of the unknown and a lack of education are also at work here. Unfortunately, there are people out there who refuse to acknowledge that new ideas are often good ideas and that food habits evolve over time, often for the future advancement of humanity. Even if it's only a few vegan or vegetarian meals per week, this really is a tremendously beneficial way to eat. There's no need to convert to an entire lifestyle change and start backpacking through Yosemite sporting Tevas and dreadlocks just because you ate a salad.
As for the vegan products on the shelf that aren't traditionally vegan, like yogurt or burger patties, some of them are actually remarkably tasty. After all, it's just plant-based food. There's no magical secret ingredient that automatically buys you a kayak and changes your voter registration to the green party.

Read more
The 5 best shoulder stretch exercises to loosen tight muscles
Improve range of motion and posture with these stretches
Man stretching his chest

It’s very common to see tight shoulder muscles and shoulder injuries resulting from physical activity. However, this isn’t always due to the type of activity you engage in, but rather the lack of stretching. Stretches are often skipped, but are needed to maximize flexibility during the workout, as well as maximize your rest and recovery time.

Adding a shoulder stretch to your warm-up would improve your workout experience, as well as protect you from wear and tear. You’ll see your muscles loosen up and become stronger, with better endurance for your regimen. All you need are five great shoulder stretches to do before and between reps to increase strength without the strain.

Read more
Need an egg substitute for baking? These are the absolute best
What can I substitute for an egg? The best baking solutions
Carton of brown eggs.

Baking is a beloved pastime for many, but running out of eggs can be a problem. Those with dietary restrictions or who choose a vegan lifestyle might find that suitable replacements for certain ingredients can be a challenge. One ingredient that is often difficult to substitute is eggs, which play a crucial role in providing structure, moisture, and leavening to baked goods.

If you're stuck wondering, "What can I substitute for an egg?" you're in the right place. Thankfully, there are several fantastic egg substitutes for baking. Here, we'll explore four popular egg alternatives — applesauce, mashed bananas, yogurt, and buttermilk — and provide the correct measurements to ensure your baked goods turn out deliciously fluffy and moist.

Read more