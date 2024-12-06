How much does a barbell weigh? Learn about standard and specialized

Table of Contents Table of Contents How much does a standard barbell weigh? What is the difference between barbells for men and women? Specialized types of barbells to try Do weight clips add any extra weight? How much do barbells weigh with plates? Frequently asked questions

Barbells are an essential piece of equipment for anyone who loves strength training; they provide a more effective and versatile way to add weight to your exercise routine. However, one common question among gym enthusiasts is, “How much does a barbell weigh?”

This is because barbells come in different weights and lengths, and they can add or reduce weights at both ends for load distributions. So, to properly track your lifts and progress during strength training, you need to know exactly how much your barbell weighs and how much load was added. In this article, we will provide valuable information to answer this question.

How much does a standard barbell weigh?

Although a standard barbell weighs 20 kilograms or 45 pounds, it generally varies with regard to the manufacturer. It usually consists of a long metal road measuring from 25mm to 28mm in diameter with grips at both ends, allowing users to lift heavier weights than can be achieved with hand weights.

What is the difference between barbells for men and women?

Standard barbells vary slightly between men and women. Generally, men’s barbells weigh 20kg, but for women, they typically weigh 15kg. Their weight is different because an average woman is smaller than an average man, so men will need more weight to balance up.

Women’s barbells also come in smaller diameters and are suited for people with small hands. This means that even men with small stature and hands can use these barbells — they are not exclusive to women.

Specialized types of barbells to try

Safety squat barbell

The safety squat barbell is not common in commercial gyms. Still, it is a specialized barbell well-suited for those who want to work on squats from a slightly different position, have mobility issues, or want to prevent injuries and can’t reach back for regular back squats.

The barbell comes with padded shoulder rests and two bars extending past the front of your shoulders, and the bars have curved ends and lower-weight plates that sit close to the ground, making the weights easier to balance. It weighs 27 to 34 kg (60 to 75 lbs), slightly more than a standard barbell because of its extra handles and bends.

Olympic barbell

An Olympic barbell is similar to the standard barbell as it weighs only 45 pounds (20kg) and is 7 feet long. They are typically smaller in diameter, so they are easier to grip. Olympic barbells also have rotating sleeves. They can be used for Olympic weightlifting moves, snatches, and clean-and-jerks. The rotating sleeve, which is the part that holds the weight plates, allows you to rotate the barbell easily during complex movements without having to spin the weight as well.

Fixed barbell

Fixed barbells are popular in most commercial gyms. They require no setup because they come fully loaded with pre-selected weights. Think of them as a combination between a standard barbell and a dumbbell; they weigh between 4 and 45 kg (10 to 150 lbs).

Fixed barbells can be used for almost every exercise but are best suited for exercises requiring a more narrow grip, such as bicep curls and tricep extensions. It’s not recommended to use fixed barbells for movements that require wider grips, like deadlifts or Olympic-style lifts.

Trap bar or hex bar

The trap or hex bar offers various grip options and deadlift variations, unlike traditional barbells. Its design allows you to adopt a more natural lifting posture and engage different muscle groups. It has a diamond-shaped frame with elevated handles that enable lifters to position themselves inside the bar rather than behind it. The barbell weighs 25 kg (54 lbs).

Do weight clips add any extra weight?

Yes, weight clips add a small amount of weight to your barbells. Depending on the clips you use, they can weigh from 0.25 to 2.5 kg (0.5 lbs to 5.5 lbs). If you are concerned about precision, you should account for the weight clips in the total load.

How much do barbells weigh with plates?

The weight of barbells with plates depends on the type of barbell and how much the plates weigh. To get the total weight of your barbell with the plate, multiply the weight of each plate by the number of plates, then add your answer to the barbell weight. For example, a standard barbell weighs 45 lbs; if you add two total plates of 45 lbs each, multiply two by 45, which is 90. Add the answer to the weight of the barbell, making 135 lbs.

Are all barbells 45 pounds?

No, not all barbells are 45 pounds. While Olympic barbells are usually 45 pounds, others vary depending on the design and purpose.

How heavy is a 7-foot barbell?

A 7-foot barbell typically weighs 45 pounds (20kg). However, the weight can vary depending on the type and design of the barbell.

Is the barbell always 20 kg?

Barbells are not always 20kg. While the men’s Olympic barbells are standardized at 20 kg, others vary in weight depending on the type and intended use.