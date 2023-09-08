 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

How to stretch your hip: 5 effective stretches to know

Hip flexor stretches are essential for combatting tight hips

Christine VanDoren
By
Woman doing pigeon stretch.
Elina Fairytale / Pexels

Modern life includes long hours of sitting down, which can leave the hip muscles feeling tight and restricted. Incorporating targeted stretches into an exercise routine can help alleviate discomfort, enhance flexibility, and improve overall hip health. 

Efficient exercises, such as the hip flexor stretch, can target the muscles that play a pivotal role in hip mobility and posture. Hip tightness can cause pain and discomfort, even affecting the lower back, so prevention is better than a cure.

Recommended Videos

Luckily, five simple stretches can prevent hip tightness and the chronic pain that usually accompanies this condition. Here is a list of impactful stretches for tight hips designed to improve flexibility and ease discomfort. 

man stretching glutes
Nigel Msipa / Unsplash

Signs you have tight hips

Tight hips can manifest in various ways, from discomfort during everyday activities to limited range of motion. The main signs of tightness in the hips include pain while in a lying position and the inability to extend the leg backward fully.

Pain while walking or rising from a seated position are other symptoms of hip tightness to look out for. Pain can be chronic or acute and can be triggered by any of the various actions and movements.

A man reading a book on a couch in the living room.
Westend61 / Adobe Stock

What causes tight hips?

Many factors contribute to tightness in the hips. They can also include occupational hazards leading to shortened hip flexors and tightened glutes, but the main causes are sedentary lifestyles, intense workouts, and repetitive movements.

Sedentary lifestyle

Being inactive can be part of everyday life, especially if it is an occupational hazard. Many people have desk jobs that involve hours of sitting at a computer for five days a week. This can create tension in the hips and stiffness. 

Prolonged sitting over time can shorten hip flexor muscles and even tighten the glutes. If this occurs, then pain can become chronic over time. Stretching during breaks or when out of the work environment can prevent this from happening. 

Intense workouts

Too much exercise can lead to tightness in the hips. Taking workouts to the extreme and overtraining can both lead to muscle pulls and tears. This is why warming up before an exercise routine is vital, and so is cooling down when finishing a gym session.

Recovery time is also important as this gives any injured muscles time to heal fully after your workout. Injured muscles that are continuously pushed to the limits can eventually tighten, leading to chronic pain. 

Repetitive movements

Repetitive movements of the hip muscles can also lead to tension and tight muscles. This is why it is important to mix routines up in the gym and include a variety of different exercises when being active.

Riding a bike or running on a treadmill, although great for building strong lower body muscles, do include repetitive body movements that can stress the hip muscles and cause them to tighten.

Hip stretch lunge.
Peggy_Marco / Pixabay

5 stretches for tight hips

1. Kneeling hip flexor stretch

It is important to learn how to stretch the hip flexors properly. The kneeling hip flexor stretch does this and targets the front of your hips, particularly the hip flexor muscles, which are prone to tightening due to prolonged sitting.

Instructions:

  • Begin in a kneeling position with one knee on the ground and the other foot placed forward.
  • Keep your leading knee directly above your ankle, forming a 90-degree angle. Place the palms of both hands, one over the other, on the leading knee.
  • Gently shift your weight forward, feeling the stretch in the front of the hip of the back leg.
  • To intensify the stretch, raise your arm on the same side as the extended leg, reaching overhead.
  • Hold the stretch for 20 to 30 seconds, then switch sides and repeat.

2. Beginner hip flexor stretch

This beginner-friendly hip flexor stretch helps to release tension in the front of the hips and improve overall flexibility.

Instructions:

  • Kneel down with one knee on the ground and the other foot placed forward.
  • Gently tuck the pelvis in and engage your glutes.
  • Lean your torso forward slightly while keeping your upper body upright.
  • You should feel a gentle stretch in the front of your hip.
  • Hold the stretch for 20 to 30 seconds, then switch sides and repeat.

3. 90/90 hip stretch 

The 90/90 hip stretch targets both the external and internal hip rotators. This exercise can provide relief for tight hips or prevent tightening from occurring.

Instructions:

  • Sit on the floor with one leg bent in front of you at a 90-degree angle and the other leg extended behind you, also at a 90-degree angle. Your legs will be flat on the ground, and the shoulders should be parallel to the front leg.
  • Place one hand on the ground for support.
  • Slowly rotate your torso toward the bent leg, feeling the stretch in the outer hip of the extended leg. Maintain an upright posture and avoid leaning forward.
  • Hold the stretch for 20 to 30 seconds, then switch sides and repeat.

4. Standing hip flexor stretch

How to stretch hip flexors without causing injury and how to stretch your hip safely should be the main concerns when stretching. The standing hip flexor stretch provides an opportunity to target the hips and hip flexors while standing in a safe and easy starting position. This is a great stretch for those who may find seated hip exercises painful.  

Instructions:

  • Stand with one foot forward and the other foot placed behind you.
  • Bend your front knee as you gently lower your back knee towards the ground, feeling the stretch in the front of your hip. Your front knee will be at a 90-degree angle while your back leg remains straight.
  • Engage your core to maintain stability and avoid arching your lower back.
  • Hold the stretch for 20 to 30 seconds, then switch sides and repeat.

5. Pigeon pose

The pigeon pose is a yoga-inspired stretch that effectively targets the outer hips and glutes, providing relief from tightness.

Instructions:

  • Begin in a high plank position.
  • Bring your left knee towards your left hand, placing it on the ground diagonally. Try to get your left shin parallel as your body allows.
  • Extend your right leg straight behind you, ensuring your hips remain squared to the front.
  • Sink into the stretch, feeling the stretch in the outer hip of the bent leg.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
How to stretch quads: 5 simple, effective stretches
These stretches can improve quad flexibility
A close-up of a male athlete's quad muscles.

Did you know that the most voluminous human muscle is the quadricep femoris?

The quadriceps femoris, also called quads, are muscles in the anterior or front of the thigh. The quad muscles include the rectus femoris, vastus lateralis, vastus medialis, and vastus intermedius. These muscles play a significant role in daily movements such as walking, running, sitting, biking, and climbing stairs.

Read more
Your complete guide to medicine ball workouts
The best medicine ball workouts for getting stronger
Medicine balls.

If you are someone who struggles with having the motivation to work out from time to time, you are not alone! One of the best ways to get past this mental block is to keep your workouts varied. From running and HIIT to rowing and the best medicine ball workouts, there are tons of ways to get your body moving and blood pumping.
Just as there are many modalities of cardio exercise, so too are there numerous strength training implements that can be used to mix up weightlifting workouts. Dumbbells, barbells, kettlebells, suspension trainers, sandbags, and resistance bands are some of the most common resistance training tools you’ll encounter at a gym, along with medicine balls — a fun and versatile training tool useful for anything from explosive plyometric exercises to slow and controlled core work.
A lot of gym goers rarely pick up a medicine ball during their workouts or will routinely cycle through just a handful of medicine ball exercises, but are unsure about other good medicine ball exercises to try. Medicine ball workouts aren’t necessarily as intuitive as dumbbells, weight machines, or even kettlebells.
However, once you learn how to use a medicine ball as a strength training tool, you can start to string together numerous medicine ball exercises for a total-body workout. Keep reading for our guide to the best medicine ball workouts to prevent your exercise routine from feeling stale, boring, and ineffective.

What is a medicine ball?
Medicine balls are weighted balls used for power, strengthening, balance, and endurance. They can be anywhere from just a couple of pounds to 50 pounds or more. They may be soft or hard, and they come in a variety of sizes. Unlike dumbbells, medicine balls can be thrown against things like walls, the floor, workout partners, or rebounders, helping athletes develop power and functional strength. Medicine balls are also often used for plyometric exercises like weighted box jumps and burpees, along with core work, balance exercises, and rehab from injuries.

Read more
12 fantastic reasons to add jumping jacks to your workout routine
These are all the reasons you should be doing more jumping jacks
Shirtless man doing jumping jacks.

Each branch of the armed forces uses a simple bodyweight exercise to keep everyone in peak physical condition - they clearly understand the benefits of jumping jacks! While exercises like squats, push-ups, and pull-ups have their own benefits, jumping jacks can take a workout to a whole different level.
It might be a decade or more since you last did a round of jumping jacks, but this childhood favorite callisthenic exercise is not just child’s play — jumping jacks have plenty of health and fitness benefits for adults as well. Jumping jacks are easy to perform and accessible from anywhere you have a mere foot of space, require no equipment, and have the unique perk of bringing back nostalgic memories, making them feel as much like play as they are a workout. Keep reading for the top benefits of jumping jacks and why you should carve out a place in your workout routine for this tried-and-true classic exercise move.

1. Jumping jacks improve cardiovascular fitness
Jumping jacks increase heart rate and respiration, challenging your cardiovascular system. Completing extended sets of jumping jacks and progressing the duration of your sets will improve your aerobic fitness and endurance. Aim to move as fast as you can with good form, completing the full range of motion with each jump to maximize your fitness gains. Start with sets of 30 seconds and build up to several minutes or more without stopping.

Read more