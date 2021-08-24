Got Tight Muscles? This Is the Wonder Tool Doctors Recommend

Do you have pain in your back, hips, or legs? The Hip Hook from Aletha Health may be the solution you’ve been looking for. Chronic lower back and lower limb pain are frustrating and all too common. In a 2019 study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 39% of U.S. adults experienced back pain in the previous three months and 36.5% reported lower limb pain. It’s not easy to get an accurate diagnosis of the cause of your lower limb pain and often even more difficult to find an effective non-pharmaceutical treatment for long-term relief. The Hip Hook is specifically designed to relieve tension in the psoas and iliacus, two muscles that are often the primary cause of hip and lower limb pain, according to Aletha Health.

Lower limb pain in particular can be difficult to diagnose due to the complex interrelationships among bones, muscles, ligaments, and tendons. Because some of the muscles lie beneath other soft and hard tissue structures, sometimes you need initial treatment to relieve the tension or spasming of outer tissues in order to reach the inner tissue that’s the major source of pain or disability. That necessary two-stage relief is what prompted Aletha Health to design the Hip Hook, the company says.

According to Aletha Health, the iliacus muscle blends with the psoas muscle. Together the two muscles form the hip flexors. For many people, Aletha Health claims, the iliacus muscle is prone to holding tension. However, the iliacus is hard to reach because it is behind the psoas. The Hip Hook is designed to relieve tension with the psoas first and then, by pressing harder, to reach the iliacus muscle to release the constant tightness that causes most of the pain.

Tight psoas and illacus muscles cause more than just physical discomfort. Hip flexor tension can cause significant balance problems, interfere with your lower limb function, and sap strength from your entire body.

Stretching is helpful in many way, but according to Aletha Health, you can and should stretch in a manner that releases muscle knots. The only way to relieve the tension in muscles like the hip flexor psoas and iliacus is with direct, prolonged pressure. You can provide the correct pressure to release the hard-to-reach psoas and iliacus tension with the Hip Hook. Upon release, your muscles resume their proper alignment, which can help your whole lower body get stronger and perform better. Correct alignment also reduces pain.

It’s easy to use the Hip Hook, Aletha Health claims. You can either lie on the device or push against a wall, pressing softly at first to release the psoas muscle and then pushing deeper to reach and relieve the iliacus muscle. Aletha provides instructions and videos that demonstrate the best way to use the Hip Hook.

Instead of the Hip Hook’s $189 list price, Aletha Health is selling the lower limb pain resolver for $149 during the launch sale. You save another $10 when you use the code IWILLWAIT for a final price of $149, a $50 savings. Shipping is also free with this deal with first deliveries expected in mid-September. If you’ve been battling nagging lower limb pain for weeks, months, or even years, the Hip Hook’s two stage muscle release could be the solution you’ve needed to get back to pain-free life.

