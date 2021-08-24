  1. Culture
Got Tight Muscles? This Is the Wonder Tool Doctors Recommend

The Hip Hook on an orange surface.

Do you have pain in your back, hips, or legs? The Hip Hook from Aletha Health may be the solution you’ve been looking for. Chronic lower back and lower limb pain are frustrating and all too common. In a 2019 study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 39% of U.S. adults experienced back pain in the previous three months and 36.5% reported lower limb pain. It’s not easy to get an accurate diagnosis of the cause of your lower limb pain and often even more difficult to find an effective non-pharmaceutical treatment for long-term relief. The Hip Hook is specifically designed to relieve tension in the psoas and iliacus, two muscles that are often the primary cause of hip and lower limb pain, according to Aletha Health.

For a limited time, the Hip Hook is on sale for $149, a $40 savings from its $189  list price. If you use the promotional code IWILLWAIT you can get an extra $10 off the sale price and free shipping, for a final price of just $139.

Lower limb pain in particular can be difficult to diagnose due to the complex interrelationships among bones, muscles, ligaments, and tendons. Because some of the muscles lie beneath other soft and hard tissue structures, sometimes you need initial treatment to relieve the tension or spasming of outer tissues in order to reach the inner tissue that’s the major source of pain or disability. That necessary two-stage relief is what prompted Aletha Health to design the Hip Hook, the company says.

According to Aletha Health, the iliacus muscle blends with the psoas muscle. Together the two muscles form the hip flexors. For many people, Aletha Health claims, the iliacus muscle is prone to holding tension. However, the iliacus is hard to reach because it is behind the psoas. The Hip Hook is designed to relieve tension with the psoas first and then, by pressing harder, to reach the iliacus muscle to release the constant tightness that causes most of the pain.

A woman using the Hip Hook on an exercise mat.

Tight psoas and illacus muscles cause more than just physical discomfort. Hip flexor tension can cause significant balance problems, interfere with your lower limb function, and sap strength from your entire body.

Stretching is helpful in many way, but according to Aletha Health, you can and should stretch in a manner that releases muscle knots. The only way to relieve the tension in muscles like the hip flexor psoas and iliacus is with direct, prolonged pressure. You can provide the correct pressure to release the hard-to-reach psoas and iliacus tension with the Hip Hook. Upon release, your muscles resume their proper alignment, which can help your whole lower body get stronger and perform better. Correct alignment also reduces pain.

It’s easy to use the Hip Hook, Aletha Health claims. You can either lie on the device or push against a wall, pressing softly at first to release the psoas muscle and then pushing deeper to reach and relieve the iliacus muscle. Aletha provides instructions and videos that demonstrate the best way to use the Hip Hook.

Instead of the Hip Hook's $189 list price, Aletha Health is selling the lower limb pain resolver for $149 during the launch sale.

