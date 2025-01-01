 Skip to main content
Here’s why the Superman is still one of the most popular core exercises

Build your core at home with this simple move.

Man doing superman exercise
On top of having a cool-sounding name that makes it seem worthy; the Superman is an effective core exercise that remains popular in the fitness world. If building your core is on your to-do list, you should incorporate the Superman exercise into your workout routine. We understand if there’s a part of you that wants to wear a cape while doing this move. Let’s look at the benefits of this exercise, how to do it, and the most common mistakes to avoid.

What is the Superman exercise?

Man doing Superman exercise outside
The Superman is a bodyweight exercise where you lie face down on the ground and extend your arms and legs. You lift your arms and legs a few inches up off the ground at the same time to engage your core, glutes, and lower back. This move mimics Superman’s flying pose in the air. 

How to do the Superman

Woman doing Superman exercises
How to do the Superman:

  1. Lie facedown on the floor in a prone position with your legs straight and your arms extended out in front of you. 
  2. Try to keep your head neutral and slowly lift your arms and legs about 6 inches up off the ground until you resemble the Superman pose when he’s flying through the air. You’ll feel your lower back muscles contracting. 
  3. Try to engage your core and glutes and squeeze your shoulder blades at the same time.
  4. The goal is to lift your belly button just a little bit off the floor.
  5. Hold the position for a few seconds before carefully lowering your arms, belly, and legs back down to the ground.
  6. Repeat until you complete the set.

What are the benefits?

man doing shirtless wearing hat black background muscle abs
The Superman exercise provides spinal support and a range of other benefits, including:

  • Improve your posture by building stronger back and erector spinae muscles. 
  • If you spend a lot of time sitting down, this exercise is an excellent one to boost core strength and stability.
  • Reduce your risk of injury by strengthening your core.
  • You don’t need any equipment for this move, so it’s perfect for your at-home workout routine.
  • Work your erector spinae muscles in your lower back, your glutes, hamstrings, upper back, shoulders, and abdominal muscles with one simple exercise.

Common mistakes to avoid

man sitting on bench black and white image abs muscular muscles gym
Avoid these common mistakes to master the Superman exercise:

  • Not properly engaging your core.
  • Moving too fast. Try to hold the pose for at least a few seconds.
  • Looking up and straining your neck and upper back.
  • Overextending your back. Try raising your arms and legs no higher than 6 inches off the ground.
  • Pointing your toes. Try to keep your toes neutral instead.
  • Bending your knees.

