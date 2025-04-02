 Skip to main content
Fitness gurus are still using resistance bands — these are the many benefits

There are plenty of reasons to use resistance bands, from improving heart health to versatility and accessibility.

By
I like resistance bands because they’re versatile, easy to travel with, affordable, and often colorful. The force it takes for you to stretch the bands works your muscles, and studies have shown that training with resistance bands yields similar strength gains as conventional, clunky gym equipment. 

I remember when I was going through months of physical therapy learning how to walk again and develop core and lower body strength, and these little bands were hanging here, there, and everywhere at the center. They were a big part of my therapy and surgery recovery, and I still use them today. In some instances, bands put more tension on your muscles and brings them through a longer range of motion. Let’s look at the many benefits.

What are the benefits of using resistance bands?

These rubbery bands provide plenty of benefits, including:

  • Accessibility and adaptability. You can shorten or lengthen the band to increase or decrease the resistance and modify your workouts.
  • No need for a gym membership or fancy equipment.
  • Easy for traveling and fitting in your carry bag or suitcase.
  • Studies show training with resistance bands can help improve rehabilitation following certain injuries.
  • Researchers reported that performing strength training with resistance bands improves heart health and blood pressure in older adults, showing efficacy for all ages.

Can resistance bands help burn fat?

Research reveals that resistance band training is more effective for lowering body fat in those who are overweight compared to other forms of training like bodyweight exercises and free weights. 

Modify your workouts

You can choose from bands with varying resistances or tension levels. Just like you can choose heavier dumbbells to heighten the challenge, you can also choose bands with more tension or resistance. You can find different types of bands, including flat therapy bands, flat loop bands, and elastic tubing with interchangeable handles. You can also find accessories that come with the bands, like door attachments or ankle cuffs.

Top tip: If you’re connecting a band to a door, always tug on it to make sure it’s secure before starting your exercise. Also, check your bands for signs of wear and tear, as they could break and become less reliable over time.

Resistance band exercises to try

Try these resistance band exercises to switch up your routine:

  • Bicep curls
  • Squats
  • Elastic band rows
  • Clamshells

