Does lifting weights protect your brain from dementia? Researchers explore

Table of Contents Table of Contents The study The results Exercise and your brain The takeaway

According to Alzheimer’s Disease International, there are over 10 million new cases of dementia worldwide every year, with around one new case every 3.2 seconds. The rates of dementia are on the rise, and more people are becoming interested in protecting their brain health and preventing cognitive decline. The Alzheimer’s Society reports that those who exercise regularly might be up to 20% less likely to develop dementia compared to those who don’t. This research came from an analysis combining the results of 58 studies on exercise and dementia.

Recently, researchers explored how resistance training affects the hippocampus and precuneus from atrophy. The hippocampus of the brain is associated with learning and memory, and the precuneus is involved in self-processing. The researchers wanted to know how training with weights helps prevent atrophy of these parts of the brain, which refers to a decrease in the size and strength of the organ. Let’s delve into the new research.

Recommended Videos

The study

In a study published in the journal GeroScience, researchers measured cognitive function in 44 older adult participants who took part in regular strength training as well as those who didn’t do any exercise.

The results

After six months, the researchers concluded that the older adults who lifted weights regularly had improvements in the strength of their brain neurons, white matter, and verbal episodic memory. The white matter of the brain helps transmit information between brain regions, and dementia often negatively impacts the white matter.

Several older adults previously diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment no longer showed signs following the strength training program.

Exercise and your brain

The study author pointed out that weight training can improve insulin sensitivity, lower inflammation, and increase levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which is all good news for your brain and helps the growth and survival of neurons in your brain. Previous research also shows that exercising prompts the release of a hormone called irisin that’s associated with improved brain plasticity.

Additional research found that resistance training can lead to substantial functional changes in the brain, particularly the frontal lobe. Studies have associated greater muscle strength with a lower risk of dementia and better brain health, so strengthening your muscles doesn’t just help you feel stronger and develop a more muscular physique; your brain will also thank you.

The takeaway

While this is a small study, it adds to previous research supporting the benefits of exercise and resistance training for brain health and preventing cognitive decline. Start by training your major muscle groups at least twice a week, including rest days, to give your muscles time to rest and recover. Regular strength training can be protective against dementia, so it’s worth picking up those weights and powering through your training no matter your phase of life, not just for your muscles but for your brain, too.