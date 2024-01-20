These are our top picks

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Pilates is a type of exercise that helps you strengthen your body and emphasizes balance, posture, and flexibility. Today, there are plenty of tools and accessories to streamline and improve your workouts, like apps you can download on your smartphone. Apps provide access to a library of useful content, such as on-demand workout videos, exercise diagrams and pictures, and ways to track your progress and log your workouts. If you love Pilates, you’ll be pleased to hear that we’ve rated and ranked the best Pilates apps available in the app store and Google Play.

Pilatesology doesn’t just have a fun name; it has over 1,500 on-demand videos that don’t require any equipment.

Features

Pilatesology provides classes for all levels, including beginner and advanced. Classes are taught by dedicated instructors focusing on precise movements. The teachers give detailed instructions, and you can select from specialized classes like Pilates for back pain, injury prevention, prenatal, and more.

After the 14-day free trial, the subscription costs $20 a month or $179 for the year, and it’s easy to cancel.

Overall, users report that Pilatesology is a worthwhile app that allows you to delve deeper into classical Pilates exercises. Though it may need some tweaks, users love the ability to download your videos in case you go offline, so you can take your Pilates workout anywhere, with or without equipment. The design and layout are pretty user-friendly, and there’s even a bi-monthly book club where you can connect with fellow Pilates fans and the fitness community.

When it comes to classical Pilates workouts, Pilatesology has more to offer than YouTube if you’re considering a paid app; plus, you can download your videos and save filters.

Rating

4 out of 5

Verdict

Pilatesology wins when it comes to classical Pilates workouts, and you can select from plenty of different classes and videos.

The Pilates Anytime app is popular because of the highly trained and experienced Pilates teachers and over 3,000 videos and classes.

Features

Pilates Anytime has a range of cool specialized workouts, from menopausal renaissance and prenatal Pilates to pelvic health tips. The workshops and tutorials can provide a deeper understanding of pilates techniques, benefits, and principles.

Pilates Anytime offers a free 14-day trial and a subscription of $22 a month or $240 for the year.

Unlike YouTube, Pilates Anytime has a multitude of quality, specialized videos to choose from, and classes are categorized by duration, fitness level, and what equipment you need. Unique filters allow you to further customize your workouts. Most users appreciate the vast library of videos and the qualified teachers who bring their individual teaching styles. This app is user-friendly, with a straightforward design and layout that looks awesome on the iPad.

Rating

4 out of 5

Verdict

While it’s packed with an impressive number of quality videos, classes, and more, this app costs more than some of the others, so it requires an investment in your fitness.

The Five-Minute Pilates Workouts app is true to its name, with quick Pilates workouts designed to fit your busy schedule. Five minutes is enough time to get your blood pumping and your body moving with beneficial Pilates movements. You don’t need lots of equipment, just your mat or a soft floor. There are 3D animations and workouts that target specific body parts, such as your legs, arms, and core. The workouts are quick, but they’re certainly not lacking in quality. The idea is to get the maximum benefit for the least amount of time. You can customize your workouts to suit your goals and fitness level and track your progress.

We love that this app is free, though it may not be ideal for beginners because there aren’t too many beginner-friendly exercises. You have the option of in-app purchases and a premium level with additional features and exercises.

We also love this app’s minimalist design and simplicity, making it more appealing to a wider customer base. Because it’s free, it’s worth checking out in addition to the free resources on YouTube.

Rating

4.2 out of 5

Verdict

When you don’t have time to head to a class or studio, this free app helps you improve your flexibility, strength, and balance; however, there aren’t any follow-along classes for beginners.

Daily Burn is so much more than Pilates and offers a range of workouts, including yoga, dance, meditation, HIIT, and dumbbell strength training.

Features

The Daily Burn provides expert-led audio and video workouts ranging from as quick as ten minutes to an hour long. You can personalize your plan and set and track your goals. You can also communicate with expert trainers through the live chat and share your progress with others in the community. Fitness and Pilates enthusiasts have reported using this app for years, and there are over 2,500 workouts.

We love the free 30-day trial because it gives you plenty of time to decide if this app is worth the investment in your health and fitness. After the free trial, the Daily Burn costs $14.99 monthly for access to an extensive library of workouts you can check out anytime and a once-daily live workout available for 24 hours.

Daily Burn has a user-friendly interface and helps you track your progress on the dashboard. The Daily Burn 365 feature provides a new workout every day, so you’ll never get bored. This app also has one-on-one training, group workouts, meal plans, and nutrition advice.

Rating

4.5 out of 5

Verdict

Keep your workouts fresh with the Daily Burn and select from thousands of videos, including Pilates, yoga, and meditation.

The FitOn app made our list because it’s free and gives you unlimited access to a variety of quality Pilates classes with celebrity trainers and a large fitness community of members.

Features

You can select from 44 categories of workouts and specialty courses and guides. FitOn live-streams over ten classes every day. Track your progress and get access to celebrity trainers and an extensive library of classes of different types, including meditation, yoga, Pilates, boot camp, and even boxing. You also receive helpful health and fitness advice and become part of a supportive community.

FitOn is free, but you can purchase premium features on FitOn Pro, such as a personalized meal planner. Users share that they love this free five-star app with unlimited workout videos and a clean and user-friendly interface.

YouTube and the FitOn app are free, but sifting through cluttered YouTube to find Pilates workouts is time-consuming, so we prefer the app.

Rating

4.7 out of 5

Verdict

The FitOn app gives you unlimited free workout videos of all different types, durations, and intensity levels for free.

Which is the best pilates app?

While there are hundreds of free Pilates workouts on YouTube, you have to find them, which can be tedious, and not all are worth finding. Pilates apps allow you to track and customize your workouts, and you can take your apps with you at home or on the go.

We placed FitOn at the top of our list because it’s free and gives you access to so many different types of workouts beyond Pilates. You also get to be part of a large community of supportive members.

