 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best calisthenics apps, rated and ranked

Improve your calisthenics workout

Steph Green
By
man balancing on hand exercising wearing shorts no shirt on grass outside
Bojan / Adobe

Calisthenics involves movements using your body weight and large muscle groups to enhance strength, flexibility, agility, and balance. If you’re wondering what exercise to try next, a calisthenics app can be a helpful tool to propel your fitness to the next level. You can learn how to perform a specific movement, like a certain type of plank or pushup, log your progress, and more. We’ve found, ranked, and rated the best calisthenics apps available in the App Store and Google Play so that you can get your calisthenics workout on, whether at home or on the go. 

man exercising balancing plank type pose on couch at home wearing sweatpants
Diego Cervo / Adobe

Calisthenics mastery

Calisthenics Mastery has over 150 exercises targeting 27 different muscles in your body. 

Recommended Videos

Features

You can search by exercise or muscle group, set up a personal plan, adjust the difficulty, schedule your workouts, and track your progress. There’s something for everyone, from beginner to advanced levels. 

Related

We love that Calisthenics Mastery has a free version with five functional exercises in five different categories. You also have the option to purchase the pro version for $14.99 per month, which comes with additional fun workout modes and challenges. 

The intuitive workout player helps you count time, tick off your reps, and show you what’s coming up next. Users love the simple, clean interface and layout, the descriptions and animated icons of the exercises, and the rest timer that reminds you to rest.

Rating

4.2 out of 5

Verdict

We like the free and paid versions of this highly-rated app more than YouTube because the exercises are targeted, and you can set up a personal plan. The free version is packed with key calisthenics moves, such as ten pushup exercises and ten squats. 

man in plank pose one hand behind back on grass outside wearing shorts and shirt
Mil Tech Pharma LTD / Unsplash

Mad Barz

Even the accessible version of this cool-sounding app offers over 60 exercises to choose from.

Features

MadBarz provides daily workout routines that allow you to choose your workout duration, the targeted muscles, your experience level, and more. You can save your custom workouts and take part in weekly challenges. We love the easy-to-use interface, the detailed descriptions of the exercises, and the high-quality video tutorials; however, there’s no way to track your performance.

We love the free version and the free 7-day trial for the premium paid version. The premium subscription is $9.99 a month or $59.99 a year and opens the door to an even bigger catalog of exercises, 12-week courses, nutrition guides, recipes, and other perks. 

Rating

4.5 out of 5

Verdict

Mad Barz makes our list because of the extensive catalog and the free version. We prefer Mad Barz to YouTube because you can save your custom workouts and try the weekly challenges rather than trying to find high-quality videos on YouTube, which is time-consuming.

couple man and woman working out plank pose joining hands outside on concrete
Black Day / Adobe

ThenX

ThenX made our list thanks to the simple design and the range of content designed by professional trainer Chris Heria and professional athletes. 

Features

Just because professional trainers and athletes designed the highly-rated app, and its content doesn’t mean the app is only suitable for athletes because there’s something for everyone at all levels. You can input your height, weight, and goals to develop your workout plan. We love the high-quality video clips and technique guides, the attractive design and layout, the informative blog, and the in-app community. 

The paid subscription for ThenX is $9.99 a month or $89.99 per year, which is more affordable than many other calisthenics apps.

Rating

4.3 out of 5

Verdict

We prefer ThenX over YouTube because professional athletes and trainers have crafted carefully curated content over many years.

man wearing shorts no shirt working out exercising on bars calisthenics
HD92 / Adobe

The movement athlete

The Movement Athlete app is an excellent choice for those looking to get serious about calisthenics, with a huge database of hundreds of moves and a personalized fitness assessment. 

Features

During the assessment, you go over most muscle groups and pinpoint which exercises you passed and failed to set up your personalized workout schedule. You also choose the key skills you want to master.

The Movement Athlete has a 7-day free trial and a subscription of $24.99 for one month and $49.99 for three months, so it definitely requires an investment in your fitness. 

We love the full-body workout programs, the video clips that demonstrate the movements, the performance tracker, and the steady increase in difficulty until you’ve mastered your five main focus areas. The app also has a searchable database of informative articles and fitness questions, so you can amplify your knowledge and fitness at the same time. 

Rating

4 out of 5

Verdict

The mixing of gymnastics and calisthenics and the personalized fitness assessment are just some of the reasons why we feel the Movement Athlete beats YouTube. This highly-rated app has impressive reviews and an attractive, user-friendly design.

man doing handstand outside no shirt just pants in nature
Pedro Araujo / Unsplash

Caliverse

Caliverse provides a library of over 300 bodyweight exercises and 100 workouts, including full-body programs. 

Features

We commend the app designers for the sleek and easy-to-navigate design and interface of Caliverse because it’s definitely one of our favorites. There’s plenty of free content to check out, and this app is an excellent pick for beginners. The workout plans are categorized into four difficulty levels, and you can set up a weekly schedule.

We love the fact that the free version of this highly rated, jam-packed app gives you access to over ten training plans and hundreds of bodyweight and calisthenics exercises. Upgrade to the premium version for only $4.49 a month or $44.99 per year to access more advanced workouts, live sessions, and more. There’s a 7-day free trial for you to try out the premium version and the top-notch live sessions with trainers.

Rating

4.6 out of 5

Verdict

Caliverse beats YouTube with hundreds of exercises and workouts in one user-friendly place on your smartphone. We love the new workout plans added every month with feedback from the community. 

silhouette of woman doing handstand by the ocean water on the beach at sunset
Marc Kleen / Unsplash

Which is the best calisthenics app?

At the top of our list, we crowned Caliverse because the premium version is so affordable, and the free version gives you access to hundreds of workouts and videos by trained professionals. The design reigns supreme, and we love that the online community provides feedback for the new workout plans.

Trying one of these awesome apps is a great way to get you moving and improve your calisthenics performance over time. Don’t forget to check out our list of the best yoga apps, rated and ranked.

Editors' Recommendations

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Treat your body: These are the best foods high in collagen
These are the tastiest foods for a boost of collagen, an important protein
Bowls of bone broth on a tray

Collagen has recently seemed to crop up in various supplements, whether they support athletic performance, help you get in some extra protein, or are essential for the beauty of your skin and hair. Foods with collagen help contribute to the structural components of bones, teeth, skin, ligaments, muscles, blood vessels, corneas, and connective tissue.
While you can take collagen supplements to reap collagen benefits, collagen is also naturally present in certain foods, mainly of animal origin. The body can also synthesize collagen by combining the amino acids proline and glycine. This process requires vitamin C, zinc, and copper, so in addition to eating protein-rich foods, an adequate intake of these micronutrients will support your body’s endogenous production of collagen. Below, we share the foods highest in collagen to help you have healthy tissues, vibrant skin, mobile joints, and strong muscles.

Bone broth
Bone broth has become increasingly popular over the past decade. This nutritious stock is made by simmering the bones of animals, such as cows, chickens, fish, pigs, bison, and turkeys. Most of the time, connective tissues, such as hooves, beaks, and tendons, may also be used, which is what imparts this hearty stock with so much collagen. Bone broth may be used as a stock for other soups, consumed as a liquid broth as is, or turned into a health drink.
Though it may seem like simmered animal bones would not be all that nutritious, the extended boiling softens bones and cartilage and releases the vitamins and minerals within. The bones and connective tissue are rich in collagen, along with other minerals, including calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, potassium, and sulfur.

Read more
How to practice mindfulness, according to an expert
Reap the many benefits of practicing mindfulness
Man practicing yoga and meditation at home

Everyday life can feel like a never-ending choreographed dance of trying to keep a dozen plates that hold your various responsibilities spinning simultaneously. Stress can peak further during the holiday season when emotions run high and the demand for your time and attention mounts. If you find yourself staring down the holiday season with trepidation and tension, it might be a good idea to equip yourself with self-care tools to navigate the holidays — or any time of year — with more tranquility and calm.
Practicing mindfulness is sometimes relegated to airy-fairy, woo-woo fluff or considered to be reserved for monks or die-hard yogis, but mindfulness can easily and effectively be implemented even if you’re a guy who's rarely seen in anything other than a business suit and have never set foot on a yoga mat.
To learn more about the benefits of mindfulness and how to practice mindfulness to reduce stress, we spoke with Kristin McGee, a Celebrity Yoga Instructor and Mindfulness Expert. Get ready to take a deep, cleansing breath and stave off stress so that you can actually enjoy the season and feel your best.

What is mindfulness?
Mindfulness refers to the art of being fully present and mindful of what you are doing and feeling at each moment in time, rather than moving through the motions automatically, detaching yourself emotionally or mentally, splitting your attention among multiple subjects, or thinking about one thing while doing another.

Read more
These brands have the best workout clothes for every fitness routine
Get fit with these brands
Man doing sprints and jumps

Even though we may only be at the start of winter, it's never too late to stay on top of your training routine. There are ways to stay motivated, fortunately, like opting in for some new athletic gear from one of the best clothing brands for men. The best workout clothes are built to last. While it’s OK to wear an old pair of your favorite workout shorts, you should take into consideration investing in high-quality workout clothing that could not only elevate your workout but your style as well.

So, we gathered some of the best brands for men’s workout clothes available online, from staple household names to some newer kids on the block. Hence, there’s bound to be one that’s going to be the perfect fit for you and your type of fitness, whether that's hoops in the park, sprints on the track, or arm workouts in the gym.

Read more