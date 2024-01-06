We've rounded up the best yoga apps around

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

To this day, yoga remains one of the most beloved age-old forms of meditative movement, but even a seasoned yogi might wonder what pose to perform next or how to achieve a specific goal or improve yoga practice. Whether you’re experienced, a beginner, or somewhere in between, if you’re looking for the best apps to maximize your yoga workouts in the ever-evolving digital age, we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up the best yoga apps based on features, price, interface, and more. Whether you’re at home or on the go, these highly rated apps can help you stay on top of your practice by providing access to classes, poses, motivation, and information from your smartphone, tablet, or electronic device.

Down Dog has over 60,000 different configurations and allows you to choose your practice duration, level, focus, music, and voice, so your daily practice is always fresh and personalized.

Features

The playful name and logo of the app are just two of the many cool and creative aspects. You can choose from six different voices and six other languages. There’s also dynamic music that ebbs and flows with your breathing. You can even adjust the volume of the music and the instructor’s voice for the perfect balance. You can ‘like’ poses, so they’re more likely to show up in your practice and sync that info across your devices, in case you have your tablet one day and your smartphone the next.

Down Dog is free, with the option to upgrade to a premium subscription for $9.99 a month or $59.99 per year.

Down Dog also provides access to HIIT, meditation, barre, and prenatal yoga. Users rave about the guided meditation practices and the clear demonstrations of the poses. Down Dog has different types of yoga practices, including Vinyasa, Hatha, and Restorative.

Rating

4.5 out of 5

Verdict

We feel Down Dog is better than YouTube because it’s also free but provides an impressive number of possibilities for customized daily practice for all levels. The premium paid version provides even more customizable options, including more choices of music.

The Glo app provides over 3,000 yoga videos across all experience levels and 12 styles, including Vinyasa, Hatha, Yin, and Restorative.

Features

The Glo Yoga and Meditation app gives you access to experienced yoga teachers, on-demand classes, and classes of varying lengths. The app also provides guided meditation, Pilates, and more.

Glo offers a free 7-day trial and a subscription for $30 per month or $245 for the year. While it requires an investment in your health and fitness, many users report it’s worth it for the educational lectures and the large team of qualified teachers and classes, which is ideal for those who don’t have time to attend a class in a studio.

The interface is user-friendly, and the search filters allow you to search by class duration, experience level, or a specific need like back pain.

Rating

4 out of 5

Verdict

If you’re looking for high-quality teachers and the chance to learn more about the practice of yoga, the Glo app is better than YouTube. With the Glo app, you can boost your yoga knowledge, and you don’t have to navigate the billions of videos on YouTube, many of which won’t present the same quality of teacher, class, or lecture.

The Five Minute Yoga app is true to its name, with a range of quick and convenient five-minute yoga workouts for the busy person.

Features

You begin with a questionnaire where you answer questions like ‘When would be the best time for a five-minute yoga session?’ The Five Minute Yoga app is different because the sessions have animated still diagrams of the pose with a detailed written description below. The instructor’s voice gently guides you through the poses as the timer counts down so you know exactly how long to hold each pose. More challenging poses are introduced over time.

While the app is free, most of the more advanced exercises and different styles require a subscription, but the subscription is more affordable than many others at $4.99 a month or $29.99 a year.

We love the simplicity, focus, and easy-to-follow design of the app.

Rating

4 out of 5

Verdict

This app is highly rated and a great place to start for the beginner or the busy yogi, but you may want to upgrade to the paid subscription to access all the features.

The Daily Yoga app has one of the biggest supportive online global communities of yoga practitioners, beginner-friendly tutorials, a customized yoga plan, and over 100 yoga and meditation classes.

Features

You start with a questionnaire to customize your yoga plan with multiple choice questions like ‘How often do you practice per week?’ Your customized plan tells you how long to practice yoga each session and how many times per week. New classes are updated weekly on the Daily Yoga app, and there are classes for all levels.

We love that this app is free, with the option to unlock everything with a subscription of $9.99 per month.

The Daily Yoga app gives you details about each certified instructor. The instructors demonstrate the poses, and you have the option of receiving a detailed explanation of the pose or not. Daily Yoga also offers multi-week programs, from beginner to intermediate yoga. Users love the free classes and the easy-to-use interface and design.

Both Daily Yoga and YouTube are free, but Daily Yoga provides a customized plan and doesn’t require searching through YouTube to find sessions with quality instructors.

Rating

4.2 out of 5

Verdict

We love that this free app allows you to reach out to other yogis and join the weekly activities in one of the biggest online yoga communities.

Pocket Yoga has a fun name and a low-cost, one-time fee to access simple and clear instructions and a library of 500 poses.

Features

Pocket Yoga has 27 different routines with varying duration and difficulty. It’s beginner- and kid-friendly, with practices designed by seasoned yoga instructors. 500 images clearly show the correct posture and alignment for the poses. There’s also the dictionary of poses that details the descriptions and benefits of each pose.

We love the one-time affordable price of $2.99 and the fact that you don’t have to worry about a subscription fee. Users appreciate the low cost and the simple instructions.

With Pocket Yoga, you can preview practices, track your progress, and sync across your devices. The app features only animated and illustrated poses and sessions, which may not be ideal for everyone.

Rating

4.2 out of 5

Verdict

Because it’s such a low one-time price and includes sessions created by qualified yoga teachers, we feel it beats scouring through YouTube. Plus, Pocket Yoga has one of the most straightforward, easy-to-use layouts around, a comprehensive pose dictionary, and clear instructions for beginners.

Which is the best yoga app?

Our top pick is Down Dog because it’s free with an optional upgrade and provides access to over 60,000 different configurations. We love the customizations and the feature where you can ‘like’ poses.

Yoga apps are a modern way to foster your yoga practice and stay committed to enhancing your physical and emotional well-being.

