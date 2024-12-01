 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

8 best activewear brands for men: Performance and comfort combined

Nike, Under Armour, and more

By
Group of people running
cottonbro studio / Pexels

Activewear brands specialize in designing clothes or accessories tailored towards physical activities. These brands offer many products, including footwear, socks, shorts, and shirts. Recently, they have prioritized comfort and performance in their innovative designs. 

However, if you are looking to upgrade your wardrobe with the best workout clothes, there are countless brands you can shop from. To help narrow your list, we have put together the eight best activewear brands for men that are great for performance and comfort.

Recommended Videos

Nike

Nike hoodie.
Nike / Nike

Nike has long dominated the industry with quality workout and training attire. They offer a wide variety of high-quality products suitable for all types of workouts. 

Related
Pros Cons
Extremely versatile brand with a wide range of products

Top-notch durability

A strong reputation for premium quality 

Emphasizes comfort in their designs

 Products can be expensive, especially for premium lines

Notable pieces

  1. : This hoodie combines soft comfort with classic style. 
  2. : These shoes have the perfect radiance to make you shine. They are available in sizes M5/W6.5 to M18/W19.5.
  3. : The Nike training socks bring extra comfort to your workout with cushioned heels and forefoot.

Gymshark

Gymshark tank top.
Gymshark / Gymshark

Gymshark is well known for affordable, high-quality performance activewear. It is the best choice for gym fanatics looking for comfort and sustainability. 

Pros Cons
New products are released frequently

Prioritize quality and comfort

Trendy designs

Products have solid compression and sweat-wicking capabilities

 Products sell out too fast and can be hard to get a hold of

Notable pieces

  1. : This power T-shirt is designed to provide comfort during your workout. Its durable fabric lasts through rigorous workouts. 
  2. : This durable and classic tank top has a drop arm cut, making it comfortable for arm pumps.
  3. : The Gymshark cap is the perfect accessory to add style to every fit.

Under Armour

Under Armour joggers.
Under Armour / Under Armour

Under Armour is another reliable brand that prioritizes comfort and performance clothing, accessories, and footwear for men. UA offers a wide range of products to give athletes the support they need for success. 

Pros Cons
Offers more competitive pricing compared to Nike

Products are designed with durable materials

UA is known for its innovative technology

Products are very comfortable with moisture-wicking fabrics

 It may not have the same fashion appeal as Nike

Notable pieces

  1. : This UA hoodie is ultra-soft and has a brushed interior for extra warmth.
  2. : This is a 4-way stretch, superlight jacket that is waterproof and keeps you warm even in the rain.
  3. : Provide a warm, comfortable fit for all workout routines. It has an encased elastic band, loose fuller cut open, and open hand pockets.

Ten Thousand

Ten Thousand sweats.
Ten Thousand / Ten Thousand

If you are looking for premium activewear for men, Ten Thousand may surpass your expectations. Its products are crafted with great intentionality to perform well in high-intensity workouts. 

Pros Cons
They offer a lifetime guarantee on all their apparel

90 days of free exchange and return policy

Lightweight and minimalist design

Fabrics are breathable, sweat-wicking, and odor-free

 The prices of the shorts are high 

Notable pieces

  1. : These are versatile and adaptable pants suitable for every workout.
  2. : These shorts are ultra-light, with quick-drying fabrics and a built-in compression liner.
  3. : This shirt has a potent anti-odor treatment. It’s also breathable.

Lululemon

Lululemon shirt.
Lululemon / Lululemon

With its clean and straightforward design, Lululemon has captivated numerous fitness enthusiasts. It offers quality products with comfort and performance as a top priority. 

Pros Cons
Durable and high-quality activewear 

Strong brand presence and customer loyalty

Innovative product design and technology

Strong commitment to sustainability

 Limited product diversification

Notable pieces

  1. : These joggers are flexible and have a tapered cuff that gives them an iconic look.
  2. : The linerless shorts allow for ventilation. They are made with lightweight fabrics.
  3. : These shirts have a breathable construction and an odor-resistant design.

Rhone

Rhone sweats.
Rhone / Rhone

Rhone’s meticulous attention to detail results in durable, stylish, and comfortable clothing, allowing you to transition from gym wear to everyday wear. 

Pros Cons
Extensive variety of activewear

Modern and versatile pieces for workouts and everyday use

The website has a virtual concierge that offers styling guidance

Free shipping with no minimum order

 More expensive clothing brand

Notable pieces

  1. : This jacket helps you stay warm, comfortable, and active in cold weather.
  2. : If you need a breathable, lightweight shirt with great moisture-wicking abilities, the Reign Tee is what you need.
  3. : Combining function and style, this lightweight, soft-brushed jogger can help you deliver your best athletic performance.

Adidas

Adidas shoes.
Adidas / Adidas

Adidas is undoubtedly an iconic brand that stands out in fitness and has made a mark in the fashion industry. It offers a diverse array of workout clothes and footwear for men

Pros Cons
High-quality athletic apparel and footwear

Innovative technology and fashionable designs

Strong brand reputation

Customization options for some of their products

 Due to its popularity, you may find counterfeit products in the market

Notable pieces

  1. : These pants are designed with an elastic waist, a drawcord, and a soft feel to keep you comfortable in all weather.
  2. : This is a full-zip adjustable drawcord hoodie with front pockets to keep you warm and comfortable.
  3. : This iconic 1950s suede soccer trainer with leather upper strides has an attractive design that never goes out of style and is durable.

Alo Yoga

Alo joggers.
Alo Yoga / Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga’s creations transcend the world of sports. It has numerous activewear pieces suitable for those who seek style and comfort. Their pieces are trendy yet maintain an inherent sleekness. 

Pros Cons
Tailored, flattering fits that make you feel confident

The fabrics offer stretch and still have the perfect style

Wide range of stylish and colorful pairing options

Small but functional details improve the performance of their activewear

 Expensive price tag

Notable pieces

  1. : These pants are designed to fit every size uniquely. They have water-repellent technology. 
  2. : This is an ultra-breathable shirt designed for a relaxed fit and suitable for all types of workouts.
  3. : These joggers are made from a soft micro waffle knit. They have a stretchy drawcord waistband and a relaxed fit.

Frequently asked questions

Man stretching in workout clothes.
Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

What is the most popular athletic brand?

Nike is the leading sports brand that has remained at the forefront of innovation for many years.

Who has the best gym wear?

Many brands, such as Nike, Under Armour, GymShark, Rhone, Alo Yoga, Lululemon, Adidas, and Ten Thousand, offer quality gym wear. Picking the best will depend on your needs.

Is Lululemon considered a luxury brand?

Yes, Lululemon is considered one of the most popular luxury sports brands. 

Why is Gymshark so popular?

Gymshark is known for its clean design, high-quality products, and solid social media presence. Over time, it has made a strong impact in the fitness industry through strategic collaborations and partnerships.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
These are the best BCAA supplement brands to add to your fitness routine
The supplement that supports athletic performance and recovery
Man drinking from shaker bottle.

Branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) are essential nutrients that play a pivotal role in muscle recovery and athletic performance. There are three BCAAs in human nutrition: leucine, isoleucine, and valine. They help repair and grow muscles, regulate energy and metabolism, and even help the body create hemoglobin, which transports oxygen through the blood to the cells. 

Among the myriad of supplements available, finding the best BCAA supplements can be a game-changer for fitness enthusiasts. This guide highlights some of the top BCAA supplement brands to consider incorporating into your regimen.
XTEND Original BCAA Powder

Read more
Working out at a gym is overrated: The best at-home workout equipment for men
All the at-home workout equipment you need for the ultimate home gym
Shirtless man exercising at home

Working out in the comfort of your own home easily tops going to the gym when it comes to convenience, time efficiency, and privacy (you can blare your own music unapologetically, too). And, rather than be subjected to the temperature and vibe of a jam-packed gym, you’re able to fully customize the environment of your home workout space according to your preferences, fitness goals, and needs.

However, if you want the functionality and options you get at the gym, you have to invest the money and space to equip your home workout space with the exercise equipment you need. The good news is that the increasing popularity of working out at home in recent years has driven an explosion of high-quality, commercial-grade home gym exercise equipment with functionality and features that rival what you get with a hefty gym membership fee. With such a wide range of options available, you can outfit your home gym with all your favorite exercise equipment and have varied, challenging, and effective workouts right from the comfort of your own home.

Read more
The 5 best body powders for men to help avoid embarrassing odors
These fantastic body powders will keep you cool and comfortable
Man clapping hands with chalk powder before workout

When the warm weather arrives, it can bring sweltering temperatures, and with it comes murky pits, odorous feet — or, worst of all, swamp crotch. Even if it's the middle of the winter, those can be issues for men who workout on a consistent basis or simply sweat more than the average guy. The bacteria and fungus that accumulate in your sweat-ridden crevices can yield an unpleasant odor that leaves you feeling unclean and even more so, uncomfortable. Of course, you can wick a bar of deodorant under your arms and be good to go, but what can you do about the other sweaty (and more delicate) parts of your body?

Enter body powder, also known as talcum powder (although several formulas on the market now are talc-free). Body powder absorbs moisture, reduces odor, and eliminates chafing so you never have to worry about the pains of upper leg chafing.

Read more