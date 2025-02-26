To incline or not to incline? The benefits of the popular incline dumbbell press

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is the dumbbell press? What is the incline dumbbell press? What’s the difference? Should you try the incline dumbbell bench press?

Should you do the dumbbell press on a flat bench or an incline bench? I prefer the positioning of an incline dumbbell press, but there are benefits to both and different targeted muscle activation. I like including the incline dumbbell press on my upper body days because it lights up your chest muscles and the front deltoids in your shoulders. Upper body strength is important for your overall functional fitness. Let’s look at the difference between the flat bench dumbbell press and the incline dumbbell press.

What is the dumbbell press?

The dumbbell press is a version of the bench press where you use dumbbells instead of a barbell. You lay flat on a bench and lower the dumbbells to your chest before straightening your arms to press the dumbbells back up again.

What is the incline dumbbell press?

The incline dumbbell press is also known as the incline dumbbell bench press, and it’s a variation of the movement where you’re sitting on an incline bench rather than laying completely flat. Most gyms have an adjustable bench or an incline bench.

What’s the difference?

The incline position better emphasizes your upper chest muscles called your pectoralis major, your anterior deltoids in the front of your shoulders, and your tricep muscles at the back of your upper arms. You’ll also use your biceps to stabilize the dumbbells. The incline dumbbell press shifts the emphasis more to your upper chest and shoulders if you’re looking to target that area, whereas the original flat dumbbell bench press places more emphasis on the middle portion of your chest.

The incline angle provides a bigger range of motion, which boosts muscle strength and size. The incline position also reduces stress on your shoulders, so it’s a better choice for those with shoulder issues or injuries.

Some fitness experts maintain that the incline position makes pressing the dumbbells a little more challenging overall because it adds resistance.

What angle should you choose?

Most fitness experts advise that you don’t set your bench’s angle further than 45 degrees, which shifts the emphasis more to your shoulders rather than your upper chest.

Should you try the incline dumbbell bench press?

To incline or not to incline? If you’re looking to place more emphasis on your upper chest and you want to switch up your workout routine, it’s worth giving the incline dumbbell bench press a try. There are benefits of all bench press variations, but the incline dumbbell bench press remains one of my favorites, mainly because the angle feels a little more comfortable overall, and the incline position lowers stress on my shoulders. At the same time, the incline dumbbell press really gives those front shoulder deltoids a solid workout.