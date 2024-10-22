 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Glute workouts are in — but there’s more to it than a sculpted derriere

Everything from walking to heavy lifting involves your gluteal muscles.

By
A shirtless man doing split squats using a dumbbell
DjordjeM / Shutterstock

The importance of strong glutes goes much further than aesthetics. Powerful glutes play a big role in your overall fitness level, injury prevention, stabilizing your hips and pelvis, and more. Everything from walking to heavy lifting involves your glutes. If you aren’t properly training your gluteal muscles, you might be on the road to muscular imbalances, decreased strength, and even an increased risk of lower back pain. From Hollywood stars to fitness trainers and influencers, glute exercises are on the training list. Let’s look at the benefits of training your glutes and the best glute-focused exercises to try.

What are the benefits of training your glutes?

A man doing a box jump in a gym.
Mirage Studio / Adobe Stock

Below are some of the many benefits of training your glutes:

  • Improve your overall fitness and athletic performance.
  • Lower your risk of injury.
  • Stabilize your pelvis and hips.
  • Improve your ability to perform heavy lifting and explosive movements like sprinting and jumping.
  • Improve your posture and alignment.
Recommended Videos

Your glutes are a large, powerful muscle group that helps you generate speed.

Related

The muscles of your gluteal region

peach tree bum fruit hanging from branch
Chelsey Marques / Unsplash

Certain exercises effectively target your gluteus maximus, gluteus medius, and gluteus minimus. These three muscles comprise the gluteal region and they originate from the sacrum and ilium and insert on the femur bone. You can use various equipment or your own body weight to engage, strengthen, and grow these muscles over time.

The best glute exercises for a sculpted derriere

Man doing a glute bridge at home
Stock-Asso / Shutterstock

We’ve compiled some of the best glute exercises for a more toned and sculpted derriere:

  1. The glute bridge — As the name indicates, the glute bridge targets your glute muscles, and you can perform this exercise with or without a weight.
  2. Barbell hip thrust — With this exercise, you rest a barbell across your hips, engage your glutes to stabilize yourself, and thrust your hips and the barbell up toward the ceiling.
  3. Sumo deadlift — During this deadlift variation, you’re standing with your feet wider than shoulders-distance apart and your toes pointing out. Sumo deadlifts are a killer workout for your glutes and inner quads.
  4. Bulgarian split squat — With this split squat variation, your rear foot is elevated, which is a superior workout for your glutes, hamstrings, and quads.
greek statue picture columns statuesque muscles
Rachel Claire / Pexels

Carve statuesque glutes with the following exercises, too:

  • Barbell Romanian deadlift
  • Resistance band glute kickbacks
  • Resistance band side steps
  • Resistance band squats
  • Dumbbell step-ups
  • Dumbbell lateral lunges
  • Box jumps
  • The kettlebell swing

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Low-intensity zone 2 cardio is gaining traction — here’s why you should try it
From improving cardiovascular health to burning calories, there are plenty of reasons to try zone 2 cardio
man cycling through France on road blue sky in background

You don’t always have to complete a high-intensity workout to get results. Low-intensity cardio can also help you build fitness and stamina. When you’re trying to incorporate more cardio into your training schedule, you might be looking for more interesting and different ways to workout. Low-intensity zone 2 cardio is gaining traction in the fitness world, and it turns out there are evidence-based reasons to give it a try. 
What is low-intensity exercise?

Low-intensity exercise refers to physical activity performed at a steady heart rate. You might also have heard this type of exercise referred to as steady-state training or long, slow-distance training. The American College of Sports Medicine reports that low-intensity training involves using 57-63% of your maximum heart rate for about 30 minutes or longer. At this point you’ll be working in the ‘low-intensity steady state’ or LISS as it’s called in sports medicine. 

Read more
Core workouts at home: Your complete guide
Build sculpted abs and a stronger core with these at-home workouts
Man doing yoga plank pose at home on blue yoga mat on a wooden floor

Washboard abs and beach-ready bodies are always in style, but having a strong and sculpted core brings additional benefits. Your core muscles are your center of gravity that play a role in almost all of your everyday movements, whether you’re picking up a toddler or cleaning your house. Working out your core muscles is one of the best ways to strengthen your core and tone your abs. Read on for your complete guide to the best core workouts at home -- no need for a gym.
The importance of working out your abs

If your abdominal muscles and your other core muscles aren’t strong enough, it could contribute to back pain. An impressive study revealed that two weeks of core stabilization exercises significantly reduced lower back pain. The researchers also concluded that working the core muscles was more effective for treating lower back pain compared to physical therapy.

Read more
Progressive overload is the latest gym jargon — here’s why you should try it
Optimize your muscle growth and athletic performance with this strength training approach
Muscular man bicep curling weight in one hand

From weekend warrior to cardio bunny and juice head, you hear gym jargon everywhere. Progressive overload is one of the latest, but this one is worth thinking about. There’s a good reason why fitness trainers, exercise enthusiasts, powerlifters, influencers, and others are discussing this term. When you’re strength training and firing up those muscles, you should consider giving progressive overload a try to maximize your results. Read on to learn more about progressive overload, what it is, why it matters, and how to include it in your strength training workouts.
What is progressive overload?

Progressive overload refers to a specific type of strength training approach where you gradually increase the difficulty or intensity of your workouts over time. This way, you can optimize your results by continuing to challenge your body. 

Read more